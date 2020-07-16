Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel… Anthony’s Operation Underway – Pray! 

Editor writes…
Thank you to all who have been praying for my 14 year old Great-Nephew, Anthony, as he as been preparing to undergo a spinal operation. He is now on the operating table (since just after 9.am) and the operation is scheduled to take five hours. Please remember him in your prayers on this very special Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for Anthony!
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for him!
I’ve just been told that Mass was offered by a priest-friend of the family at 8.a.m. Other priests have offered Masses in recent days.
The medical team have assured us that this operation has a 90+ % success rate, so we are very happy and at peace. Just let’s keep Anthony’s health in our prayers today. He was delighted to discover that his operation was to take place on this Feast because he wears his brown scapular all the time including when he was participating in swimming lessons and competitions.
His mum tells me that he was in great spirits going to theatre – so much so that he told the team a joke just before he went under!
Thank you, everyone for your prayerful support today.
Editor,
Telling a joke before going under anaesthetic – that’s fantastic!
I’m praying for Anthony’s operation and speedy recovery.
A very beautiful Feast for the operation – happy Feast everyone!
Praying for Anthony too.
Happy Feast of Mt Carmel, everyone.
I’m remembering Anthony today. God bless him!
Editor
I’m also praying for Anthony and awaiting the good news of a 100% successful operation.
Happy Feast everyone.
Anthony is in my thoughts and prayers today.
Happy Feast!
I offered the Mass for Anthony this morning. Happy feast to all.
I am keeping Anthony in my thoughts and prayers too.
Happy Feast everyone.
My prayers to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel coming Anthony’s way – presumably named after St. Anthony!
RCA Victor,
Yes, he was named after St Anthony and took Joseph for his Confirmation saint, so we have been asking for his intercession as well.
I’m praying for Anthony today, as well. Our Lady will take care of him today, that’s for sure. How many 14 year olds wear the brown scapular, even when swimming and in competitions. He sounds like a great lad, with character.
Happy Feast to all CT bloggers.
Update…
Anthony is expected back in the ward at around 4pm.
More in due course…
Thanks to everyone who has posted their promise of prayers and Masses…
As well as the priest-friend who offered Mass for him at 8.a.m. another priest friend of the family rang to say he offered Mass at 12 noon.
Sincere gratitude to everyone who is keeping Anthony in their prayers today.
Anthony has been returned to the ward and is now sleeping peacefully. His mother has spoken briefly with the Consultant who assures her the operation went very well. Deo gratias!
She thanks everyone for their prayers for which she is hugely grateful.
Editor
That’s fantastic news, thanks be to God.
Wondaful news, keeping Anthony in my prayers.
I’ve now had a short telephone chat with Anthony – he’s very positive about his operation and recovery.
He couldn’t remember the joke he’d told the team just before the operation 😀 And at one point he thought today was Friday – it’s been a very long day!
He sounded, naturally, very tired, but he wanted to say a special thanks to everyone on the blog who has been praying for him. That, he said, “is really good !”
With renewed thanks to everyone, then, I’ll close this Feast Day thread.
God bless.