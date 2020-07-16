Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel… Anthony’s Operation Underway – Pray! 

Editor writes…

Thank you to all who have been praying for my 14 year old Great-Nephew, Anthony, as he as been preparing to undergo a spinal operation. He is now on the operating table (since just after 9.am) and the operation is scheduled to take five hours. Please remember him in your prayers on this very special Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for Anthony!

Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for him!