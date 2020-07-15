Facts About Masks: Helpful or Hoax? 

Comment:

When I’m out and about, I don’t see many “face-coverings”, I see people wearing face masks – and looking very disapprovingly at those of us who refuse to conform to the latest diktat from Government on the Wuhan virus.

We’ve already noted that priests – including the Archbishop of Glasgow – are uncritically accepting the Government rule mandating the wearing of masks/coverings on public transport and in shops/places where social distancing cannot be observed – e.g. churches. Do any of them check out the facts as some, at least of the laity is doing, on blogs such as this? Clearly not. The wholly secular, culturally Marxist Government says it, so it must be true. Gimme strength!

Here’s a commentator from the YouTube platform publishing the above video…

This is all playing out, just as planned. Few will know the truth and even fewer will actually try to do anything about it. Just as expected.

Why? Why are the majority of people so obedient, so compliant? Are they genuinely unaware of what is really going on here, ignorant of the “bigger picture”?

Note:

Just to remind everyone, this short (3 mins) video was discussed on a previous thread and is very pertinent to this conversation….



