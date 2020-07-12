Archbishop of Liverpool: “We’re not going back to normal…” Faithlessness writ large! 

Comment:

It’s almost beyond comprehension that any prelate of the Church, any priest or layperson, could go along with this utter madness. Even leaving God out of it (which is what they are doing, of course), are they not aware of the information countering the Government’s “science” – information which reduces the politicians’ claims, and those of their “scientific advisers”, to nothing more than propaganda?

I posted a comment over at YouTube underneath the above video which was subject to what is called “shadow banning” – I can see it but nobody else can see it. I have published a second comment to let them know that I am aware of this dishonesty, so that will also be removed, no doubt, in due course. In my original comment, I had given the link to this blog, so, clearly, they don’t want viewers crossing over here to be educated in the truth about the Chinese virus.

This madness is not – of course – restricted to Liverpool. We have our own craziness here in Scotland, as previously discussed.

In conclusion, below is an extract from my editorial in the current, July (Issue # 118) edition of our Catholic Truth newsletter…

“Bad enough, surely, that our bishops are unquestioningly obeying the wholly Godless Governments of the UK in terms of the general lockdown restrictions, but to pander to the craven panic around us by mimicking the same Godlessness in churches, is shameful. We are being told, in effect, that God is dangerous.

Watching videos of priests wearing masks and gloves as they distribute Holy Communion is mortifying. They look really ridiculous. It’s incredible that they think nothing of putting their faithlessness on public display like this, treating the faithful like lepers.

They’ve forgotten the example of Our Lord Himself: faced with ten actual lepers, people suffering from a skin disease, at once highly infectious and disfiguring, Christ did not praise the worried villagers for their lockdown policy, banishing lepers from society in order to (drum roll) “save lives”.

How often will contemporary clergy have preached (what we may now dismiss as hollow sermons) about the way Our Lord did not turn from these poor sufferers – and, remember, St Paul taught that Our Lord was like us in all things but sin (Hebrews 4:15). In His humanity, He may have been repulsed and fearful at the sight of these lepers.

Christ’s reported action, however, reveals what is expected of His followers – especially His priests – in such situations. Cowardice isn’t on the list.

Nor did any of the canonised saints who lived through plagues go into hiding, declaring an end to the sacramental life until a treatment was found. On the contrary, when famine and plague struck Milan in the 16 century, the famous Cardinal – St. Charles Borromeo – went into personal debt to feed the hungry, visited plague sufferers and bathed their sores. We can take it as read that he did not hesitate to administer the sacraments. No such edifying examples are to be found in the 24/7 cycle of breaking news during the Wuhan Coronavirus/Covid-19 crisis. Thus we witness the effects of the dissent, scandal and loss of divine and Catholic Faith so frequently, albeit sadly, reported in [this newsletter].

Is it possible that priests who truly believe in the Real Presence would place hand sanitizers at the back of churches for use in place of holy water? As one of our bloggers remarked: “What they are doing now they will answer for in eternity before the divine judge. I think we have to accept that a very great majority of bishops no longer possess supernatural faith, they are mere functionaries of a culturally Marxist new world order.” Ends.



Your comments invited…