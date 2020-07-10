Letter to the Chief Constable, Police Scotland…This is not Communist China! 

The following letter, dated 6 July, 2020, was sent to the Chief Constable, Police Scotland, authored by blogger, Athanasius, who has kindly given permission for it to be published here, for discussion… The following letter, dated 6 July, 2020, was sent to the Chief Constable, Police Scotland, authored by blogger, Athanasius, who has kindly given permission for it to be published here, for discussion…

Dear Chief Constable,

I understand that as of July 10 the wearing of face masks in shops is to become mandatory by government order, and that Police Scotland is set to back this imposition on civil liberties by means of fines.

Before getting to the point, allow me to appraise you of the truth concerning Covid-19. The best place to begin is with a declaration made by England’s Chief Medical Officer, Sir Chris Whitty, to the media gathered at Downing Street on May 11: “I wish to reiterate that for most people Covid-19 is harmless”.

This declaration coincides perfectly with official Scottish statistics showing that around 2500 Scots from a population of 5.5 million have died subsequent to having tested positive for Covid-19. That relatively small number, of which 50% were deaths in locked down care homes, equates to a mere 0.04% of the population.

Furthermore, since this virus has never been correctly isolated and identified using established scientific method (Koch’s Postulates), British test procedures and results based on flawed Chinese research are clearly untrustworthy. There is a case presently before the English courts in regard to this false science and the subsequent totalitarian legislation resulting from it.

Having spent many hundreds of hours studying the Covid-19 phenomenon, I am now fully convinced that this Chinese virus has been politicised for the purpose of imposing a new (Communist) totalitarian rule on the free world, the “new normal” as they like to call it.

That the present crisis is manufactured is without question given the aforementioned official statistics and declarations, not to mention that for the first time in decades 40% of acute NHS beds in the UK are empty. It is also evident in such sleight of hand as Post Mortem examinations being largely suspended for the duration along with second-doctor confirmation of cause of death in the interests of conflating numbers.

Further proof of the fraud is in the fact that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is being cited in support of the new rules when that organisation is clearly in China’s pocket, which is why the U.S. has withdrawn funding from it.

You will doubtless be aware that the WHO initially silenced the Covid-19 outbreak at China’s behest and then lied to the world when declaring that it was not a transmittable virus. Months later it announced that face masks were useless, now it says they should be made mandatory. On the basis of such flip-flopping misinformation it is evident that the WHO is not a reliable source upon which governments should legislate.

Now to the point. A few weeks ago you and Nicola Sturgeon gave the nod to a gathering of thousands of anarchists on Glasgow Green. Only a small minority of those present wore face masks and none observed the social distancing rules. By permitting this you set a precedent that can be cited in court as evidence that the new mandate set to come into force on July 10 is contradictory and discriminatory.

It tells us a lot about the ideology of our leaders when citizens are locked in their homes, churches are shut down, dog walkers are spied upon and reported by neighbours etc., while Marxist anarchists in their thousands are accorded free reign!

This is what happens when law enforcement loses its direction and sense of justice becoming instead a politicised “strong arm” of government, in this case the culturally Marxist Scottish Nationalist government which is using Police Scotland to enforce its Constitutionally unprecedented and unlawful suppression of civil liberties.

Enough is enough! This is free democratic Scotland, not Communist China, North Korea or the former Soviet Union. You will not be permitted to impose a Police State in this country under any pretext!

From what I hear in the general population people are sick and tired of this government and its manipulation of the police to bring about its Marxist ends. It has gone on for years in the form of thought policing and now it has been expanded to full blown totalitarianism dictatorship.

When seven police constables respond to a bus driver’s report that a passenger is refusing to wear a face mask, as recently happened to an acquaintance of mine in Paisley, then it is perfectly legitimate for the public to question this new direction of the police, a direction that disgraces the uniform and the noble history of the force in fighting real crime.

For four months now I have been unable to go to work, attend church, go on holiday, have my hair cut or do any of those other things I am entitled to do as a free man of this land. Indeed I don’t even know if I’ll have a job at the end of this, if it ever does end, such is the evil visited upon our nation by this culturally Marxist government with your assistance, destroying our economy and civil liberties with impunity.

I was six years old when the Asian Flu visited the UK in 1968, killing 85,000 people. My entire family was bed ridden and I was the only one untouched by the virus. There was no Nanny State in those days so I was forced to do the shopping, make light meals and feed the baby. Not a single business closed during that pandemic and not a single resident was placed under house arrest. Why? because historically society isolates the sick, not the healthy. You see the present insanity, the counter-cultural subversion?

Since barely half the numbers of the 1968 event have died on this occasion, despite the fiddling of figures, you may rest assured that I will not be wearing a face mask for Nicola Sturgeon, for you or for any other self-appointed dictator. Our troops did not surrender their lives in two world wars to protect freedom and democracy in our nation only for subversives in high places to take it away by stealth.

Covid-19 is hardly the plague upon us, but let me tell you that I would rather face a plague with freedom than live subjugated as an automaton under people like you and Nicola Sturgeon.

I should inform you that I intend to send this letter to the media for publication in the hope of exposing what is really occurring in our society right now. In the meantime, Please find enclosed a proper scientific document exposing the falsehood of face masks.

Sincerely

Signed…

On this day, when the Scottish Government, supported by Police Scotland, seeks to enforce the wearing of face masks / face coverings on the population, we have to wonder if Athanasius is correct. ARE we heading into a full blown police state? I spoke to a gentleman yesterday who is a total believer in the lockdown; when I tried to offer some facts, his hand flew up and he announced that he didn’t want to hear “my theories”. Then earlier today, a reader spoke to a lady during her shopping trip explaining that this was a very worrying time, with Communist China on the rise… To her astonishment, the woman replied that she had often thought we needed a “wee bit of Communism” in order to make us appreciate our democratic way of life. Our fellow-reader did not have the heart to tell her that there’s no such thing as “a wee bit of Communism”. You can have a wee bit of chocolate, or a wee bit of a break from blogging, but Communism comes as a package – with totalitarian government and … well… you know…

I’ve already congratulated Athanasius on his excellent letter. I’m sure you will want to say a few words of thanks, too, for his untiring efforts to do everything possible to alert the authorities to the terrible road down which Scotland (and the wider UK) is heading – unlike the clergy, from the Pope down, whether modernist diocesan clergy or traditional (so-called) priests, all of whom have remained silently complicit throughout this removal of our civil and religious liberties. Where are their voices now, in all of this, as the imposition of face-coverings takes this authoritarian governance to a new level? Where, more to the point, are their consciences?

Share your own thoughts, too, on where this is all going: are face-masks/coverings here to stay? I know two people who’ve been shopping today and refused to comply. I’ll be refusing to comply when I next head for the shops. Is that the right thing to do? Is it “spoiling for a fight” (asking for a fine? 😀 ) I don’t think so – I’m not going to pay any fine, and I suspect others who are non-compliant will be non-compliant all the way, as well. Over to you – share your thoughts…