Media Dishonesty: Interview Cut Short To Hide Truth About Racism/BLM in UK…

Comment:
The above interview followed riots in London at end of June. It took a very different turn to what the interviewer, Adam Boulton, expected. Adam doesn’t hide his views on anything – he was openly anti-Brexit, for example, and it showed throughout his reports and interviews post-referendum result. Now, he’s, once again, on message, not keen to challenge the popular media line about racism in the UK. Mr Hurley’s factual account of what is going on is clearly not welcome at Sky News. Is anyone surprised at the way this interview was unceremoniously ended?
The implications are very serious for a media which cannot be trusted. If we suspect that we are not dealing with truthful reporters and interviewers, respect for journalism is lost. Poll after poll shows that the public do not trust news outlets – while, at the same time, they seem to (in fact) believe what they are being fed by news outlets, print and broadcasting. What is going on here? What is the truth about fake news?
Very importantly, too, consider the fact that the points made by Kevin Hurley apply across society. He highlights the normalcy of single-parent families; this is a problem which is not exclusive to “black communities” and which is having a detrimental effect on both the children raised in these families (generally speaking – obviously, there are exceptions) and in wider society. Again, is anyone surprised at the way this interview was unceremoniously ended? Why do those with media influence want to cover-up the truth about the dire (and often dangerous) state of everyday life in the UK?
That’s typical Adam Boulton. He just can’t resist putting his tuppence worth in. He must think everybody wants to know his opinion. Or is it worse than that, does he think he’s “correcting” his guests, like that ex-Met Police Chief, to make sure viewers are not “misled”?
Whatever it is, we are not getting any alternative views to the media narrative. The officer did extremely well, considering. Anyone hearing the points he makes, will think carefully – unless they’re really stupid. Then it’s a case of “stupid is, as stupid does”.
I haven’t seen Sky News for a good while now, but yes, that is how I remember Adam Boulton, LOL!
The police chief was speaking the truth about society and about Black Lives Matter. He should have known better than to accept the invite onto the show!
What I mean to add there is that someone ought to ask those protesters why they don’t look for another place to live where there is no racism against black people. If Britain is so bad a place to live, why not move, instead of rioting and making life unpleasant for everyone, yourselves included. That’s what I would do if I was living in a country that I thought hated me for my race and wanted to ruin my life. I wouldn’t protest, I would just buy a ticket to a more civilized country.