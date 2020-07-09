Media Dishonesty: Interview Cut Short To Hide Truth About Racism/BLM in UK…

Comment:

The above interview followed riots in London at end of June. It took a very different turn to what the interviewer, Adam Boulton, expected. Adam doesn’t hide his views on anything – he was openly anti-Brexit, for example, and it showed throughout his reports and interviews post-referendum result. Now, he’s, once again, on message, not keen to challenge the popular media line about racism in the UK. Mr Hurley’s factual account of what is going on is clearly not welcome at Sky News. Is anyone surprised at the way this interview was unceremoniously ended?

The implications are very serious for a media which cannot be trusted. If we suspect that we are not dealing with truthful reporters and interviewers, respect for journalism is lost. Poll after poll shows that the public do not trust news outlets – while, at the same time, they seem to (in fact) believe what they are being fed by news outlets, print and broadcasting. What is going on here? What is the truth about fake news?

Very importantly, too, consider the fact that the points made by Kevin Hurley apply across society. He highlights the normalcy of single-parent families; this is a problem which is not exclusive to “black communities” and which is having a detrimental effect on both the children raised in these families (generally speaking – obviously, there are exceptions) and in wider society. Again, is anyone surprised at the way this interview was unceremoniously ended? Why do those with media influence want to cover-up the truth about the dire (and often dangerous) state of everyday life in the UK?