English Dissident on “Scotland’s Tinpot Despot”: Face Masks = Muzzles…

When this madness began, I behaved as if a new and fanatical religion was spreading among us. Be polite and tolerant, I thought. It may be crazy and damaging but in time it will go away.

Now it is clear that a new faith, based on fear of the invisible and quite immune to reason, has all but taken over the country. And it turns out to be one of those faiths that doesn’t have much tolerance for those who don’t share it.

My guess is that about 85 per cent of the population now worship it and will continue to do so. The rest of us are, as each day goes by, a persecuted minority, forced to go along with beliefs we do not hold.

Its evangelists will not leave you and me alone, but constantly seek to force us to join. This is why I make such a fuss about the demand to make us all wear muzzles. This is not about health.

There is simply not enough evidence to compel us to do so. It is an attempt to force submission on Covid unbelievers.

That is why it spreads, despite the absence of any good case for it. In a creepy development, one of the most powerful scientific papers arguing against it, Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review, last week suddenly vanished from its usual place on the internet – I still have a copy and you may read it here

Scotland’s tinpot despot, Nicola Sturgeon, now demands that muzzles are worn in shops, as well as on public transport, north of the border…

This obsession with telling us how to look, and turning us from normal humans into submissive, mouthless flock animals all decked out in a compulsory uniform is, in my view, part of an unprecedented assault on our personal liberty in general. Stay at home. Stop working. Don’t see your friends or relatives. Submit, submit, submit. Get used to being told what to do.

And we do it…

I think something has gone wrong deep inside the workings of this country. A fire long smouldering below decks has now burst into the open.

Let me share a letter I received from a reader: ‘I run a small coffee shop and when the state decreed, I reopened for takeaway (I was ‘allowed’ also by the local council to use a small area outside my premises for people to sit down and drink their takeaways). Occasionally, when the weather has been bad or someone with an infirmity hasn’t been able to take their drink away, I have let them sit inside.

‘This morning I was visited by the police and warned. I was informed that two complaints had been made against me for serving drinks inside the premises. All for making someone a cup of tea and being human enough to let them have it inside. Last year my business was burgled and trashed and drug dealing was going on in the park that my business overlooks. And what happened then? Absolutely nothing. This isn’t the kind of country that my grandfather fought to preserve.’ End of letter/extracts from Peter Hitchens’ Daily Mail article…

Comment:

I’ve been hearing from more and more people who say they will just not wear masks in shops when Friday 10 July comes around. I intend to fight it with all my might. I’ll carry a marker pen in case I’m forced to do so, and then I’ll write a message on the material for all to read. I’m still working on the text, so all non-crude and all non-threatening-of-violence suggestions welcome. Some of us, then, are trying to fight back.

Yet, when I visited a B & Q store yesterday, I lost count of the number of people, mostly males but also parents and children who were wearing face masks. Moreover, when my passenger returned with her purchases – two huge bags of compost and a tree, would you believe, I asked her in amazement why she didn’t ask one of the men in the store to help her out with the trolley – I’ve always found them helpful and I was only buying the equivalent of a few paper-clips… Reply: they’re no longer allowed to do that. The lad who helped place her tree onto the trolley was looking surreptitiously around, because, he said, he wasn’t even supposed to be doing that.

What’s happening to people? What’s happening to Scotland? The “social distancing” and the snitching has made us a fearful people, very anti-social, in fact. And most people, it seems, are prepared to live with this “new normal” (the loss of our civil and religious freedoms, permanently if that’s what the Government decrees). The question for this discussion, therefore, has to be… are you?

As a matter of interest…

Peter Hitchens is counter-cultural on other topics, not just “the lockdown”… If only more public figures/journalists were able to think outside of the mainstream “box”… Maybe, then, we wouldn’t have to kill babies OR wear face masks…