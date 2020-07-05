English Dissident on “Scotland’s Tinpot Despot”: Face Masks = Muzzles…

When this madness began, I behaved as if a new and fanatical religion was spreading among us. Be polite and tolerant, I thought. It may be crazy and damaging but in time it will go away.
Now it is clear that a new faith, based on fear of the invisible and quite immune to reason, has all but taken over the country. And it turns out to be one of those faiths that doesn’t have much tolerance for those who don’t share it.
My guess is that about 85 per cent of the population now worship it and will continue to do so. The rest of us are, as each day goes by, a persecuted minority, forced to go along with beliefs we do not hold.
Its evangelists will not leave you and me alone, but constantly seek to force us to join. This is why I make such a fuss about the demand to make us all wear muzzles. This is not about health.
There is simply not enough evidence to compel us to do so. It is an attempt to force submission on Covid unbelievers.
That is why it spreads, despite the absence of any good case for it. In a creepy development, one of the most powerful scientific papers arguing against it, Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review, last week suddenly vanished from its usual place on the internet – I still have a copy and you may read it here
Scotland’s tinpot despot, Nicola Sturgeon, now demands that muzzles are worn in shops, as well as on public transport, north of the border…
This obsession with telling us how to look, and turning us from normal humans into submissive, mouthless flock animals all decked out in a compulsory uniform is, in my view, part of an unprecedented assault on our personal liberty in general. Stay at home. Stop working. Don’t see your friends or relatives. Submit, submit, submit. Get used to being told what to do.
And we do it…
I think something has gone wrong deep inside the workings of this country. A fire long smouldering below decks has now burst into the open.
Let me share a letter I received from a reader: ‘I run a small coffee shop and when the state decreed, I reopened for takeaway (I was ‘allowed’ also by the local council to use a small area outside my premises for people to sit down and drink their takeaways). Occasionally, when the weather has been bad or someone with an infirmity hasn’t been able to take their drink away, I have let them sit inside.
‘This morning I was visited by the police and warned. I was informed that two complaints had been made against me for serving drinks inside the premises. All for making someone a cup of tea and being human enough to let them have it inside. Last year my business was burgled and trashed and drug dealing was going on in the park that my business overlooks. And what happened then? Absolutely nothing. This isn’t the kind of country that my grandfather fought to preserve.’ End of letter/extracts from Peter Hitchens’ Daily Mail article…
Comment:
I’ve been hearing from more and more people who say they will just not wear masks in shops when Friday 10 July comes around. I intend to fight it with all my might. I’ll carry a marker pen in case I’m forced to do so, and then I’ll write a message on the material for all to read. I’m still working on the text, so all non-crude and all non-threatening-of-violence suggestions welcome. Some of us, then, are trying to fight back.
Yet, when I visited a B & Q store yesterday, I lost count of the number of people, mostly males but also parents and children who were wearing face masks. Moreover, when my passenger returned with her purchases – two huge bags of compost and a tree, would you believe, I asked her in amazement why she didn’t ask one of the men in the store to help her out with the trolley – I’ve always found them helpful and I was only buying the equivalent of a few paper-clips… Reply: they’re no longer allowed to do that. The lad who helped place her tree onto the trolley was looking surreptitiously around, because, he said, he wasn’t even supposed to be doing that.
What’s happening to people? What’s happening to Scotland? The “social distancing” and the snitching has made us a fearful people, very anti-social, in fact. And most people, it seems, are prepared to live with this “new normal” (the loss of our civil and religious freedoms, permanently if that’s what the Government decrees). The question for this discussion, therefore, has to be… are you?
As a matter of interest…
Peter Hitchens is counter-cultural on other topics, not just “the lockdown”… If only more public figures/journalists were able to think outside of the mainstream “box”… Maybe, then, we wouldn’t have to kill babies OR wear face masks…
Well, the polls are showing huge support for the Tinpot Despot
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/support-for-scottish-independence-rockets-as-voters-back-nicola-sturgeon-s-pandemic-response/ar-BB16lPlb?ocid=msedgdhp
It’s so difficult to deal with the face masks issue. Most of us are terrified of being faced with the shop calling the police. I am looking forward to reading what others are going to do, but as well as the fear of being interviewed by the police, I just can’t afford to pay fines for every time I go shopping. I feel so cowardly – I’d love to tell them what to do with their mask.
I would be worried about those polls except polls are never a true reflection of the population at large, IMHO. Also, if they just asked whether Sturgeon was better than Johnson handling the lockdown by not easing up so soon, the people responding will trot out what they’ve been hearing on TV.
I want to know if they expect people to pay for these masks because I presume you’d have to bin it after every shop. Would we be allowed to keep the one mask and use it over and over? Are the shops going to fund these masks or do we pay for our own?
There will be people on benefits and unemployed who can’t afford to keep buying masks, so I can see this developing into a major problem if it drags on.
Josephine & Fidelis
Such has been the erosion of our education system for decades that I’m afraid those polls may well be accurate. People are now driven by their emotions, not by research and much less by objective reason. In effect, it’s a lazy generation that does not want to have to study the facts but instead just believe whatever its told to believe. That’s what Marxist puppeteers do, they programme minds over a long period starting at a young age until they end up with an ignorant and compliant populace. We see the success of the method in Communist China and North Korea.
As regards the Hitchins article, it’s brilliant as usual. Peter Hitchins is one of the few journalists with a real sense of the evil presently unfolding in our country. Sadly his extremely concise and well documented writings are largely ignored by the programmed masses. It must be very frustrating for him.
I have just copied the linked scientific article destroying the face mask myth to Nicola Sturgeon’s Twitter feed, as well as to the Twitter feed of Police Scotland. I very much doubt it will change their direction but it will certainly let them know that they are acting illegitimately and against science by enforcing the face mask law post-July 10.
I have said from the beginning that I will never wear a face mask and I meant what I said. The shop owners may call the police if they wish but I will simply refuse to co-operate with any and all attempts to coerce me into compliance with illegitimate legislation that undermines both science and my civil liberties.
Josephine,
That is a very deceptive article. Even the headline conflates support for Scottish independence with Sturgeon’s pandemic response. And it turns out that Sturgeon’s “approval rating” (notice it doesn’t specify what she is being approved for) is three times that of Boris Johnson. Well, what does that mean? What are the actual numbers? The only number that is quoted is 54% – that is, 54% of Scots would vote yes for independence.
As for Sturgeon’s actual approval number, nowhere to be found. I suppose one would have to look up Boris’ approval number to figure it out, but I’d bet a carton of face masks that Boris’ approval number is just as meaningless.
So: nothing but deception from A to Z. Meanwhile, the last paragraph is very interesting:
“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to fight the case for the United Kingdom, and hold Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP to account for their continued failings when it comes to combating the Coronavirus in Scotland.”
I wonder how the Conservatives define “continued failings”? Not enough lockdown? Too much lockdown? Something else?
It seems clear that the vast majority of the populace has succumbed to the fear-mongering 24/7 drumbeat. But it also seems clear that the world’s “leaders” are following orders that came with a script. The question is, who issued the script? Who is pulling the strings?
I don’t have the answer to that, but it reminds me of this famous Woodrow Wilson quote:
“Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”
To refresh memories, a reader emailed recently about his experience regarding wearing face-masks on public transport – I posted his report on a previous thread; here it is again for ease of reference…
EMAIL FROM READER…
Paid a visit to the blog and saw your comment on face masks. Drivers aren’t permitted to question, but last Friday [my son] and I had a terrible experience. We boarded the bus and told the driver we were exempt and the driver turned off the engine and said we needed a doctor’s letter. I told him that was rubbish and he phoned the police. Seven officers turned up! The police told us we either had to wear a mask or get off the bus. We took the mask, the police left and the bus set off, but we didn’t wear the masks home. I complained to the police and bus company and got an apology from both. Apparently the officers and driver are being disciplined. So, you might wish to warn people on the blog about this kind of behaviour. Ends.
The reader has now had a response from the Scottish Government and has given permission for me to quote from it – below, some extracts…
REPLY FROM SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT…
“Thank you for your enquiry regarding face covering for COVID-19.
I understand the concerns you have raised in your correspondence. I have details (sic) below information regarding face covering including exemptions that apply.
On Thursday 2 July, The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon announced that face coverings are compulsory for staff and customers when in a shop or other retail outlet, which includes salons such as hair dressers and indoor shopping centres as well as on public transport.
Face coverings are mandatory on the following public transport services :
Train services including the Glasgow subway
Bus services including Edinburgh trams
Taxi and private hire vehicles
Bus stations, railway stations and airports
Ferry services (unless the ferry is open to the elements and physical distancing can be achieved,
or the vessel is large enough that physical distancing can be achieved).
Airline services
Some people are not required to wear a face covering…
I can confirm that [your condition] is defined as a medical condition that would exempt you from wearing a face covering.
Evidence for the use of face coverings is limited. Therefore, you must not use them as alternatives to physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene.
The decision to make face coverings mandatory in some settings was based on the latest medical and scientific evidence provided by SAGE and our CMO advisory group.
The Scottish Government are not currently providing face coverings to the general public. By face coverings we do not mean a surgical or other medical grade mask but a covering of the mouth and nose that is made of cloth or other textiles and through which you can breathe, for example a scarf or religious head covering that covers the mouth and nose. You may also use, if you prefer, a face visor but it must cover your nose and mouth completely…
The Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012 stipulates that the Chief Constable of Police Scotland is responsible for the policing of Scotland, and is accountable to the Scottish Police Authority for this, rather than to Scottish Ministers directly. These arrangements are in place to ensure public confidence that the police act independently, free from unwarranted Ministerial interference. I hope you will understand it would therefore be inappropriate for the Scottish Government to comment on the police handling of any individual case.
Your concerns should be brought directly to the attention of Police Scotland for investigation and so any lessons can be learnt. This can be done in writing by writing to: Professional Standards Department, PO Box 2460, Police Scotland, Dalmarnock, Glasgow, G40 9BA. Alternatively, you could ask a solicitor, your MSP or your local councillor to write to Police Scotland your behalf. Other ways to make a formal complaint to Police Scotland are by calling the police non-emergency number 101, by filling out the online complaint form on the Police Scotland website: https://www.scotland.police.uk/about-us/police-scotland/complaints-about-the-police/how-to-make-a-complaint/ or by visiting a police station.
If, once you have received a response from Police Scotland you remain dissatisfied, it will be open for you to refer the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) who has responsibility to provide independent scrutiny of the way the police respond to complaints from the public. You can contact the PIRC either via their website (www.pirc.scotland.gov.uk), by telephone: 01698 542900, email: enquiries@pirc.gsi.gov.uk or by writing to PIRC, Hamilton House, Hamilton Business Park, Caird Park, Hamilton, ML3 0QA. PIRC will ask you to complete a form, giving details of your complaint and about why you are unhappy with the way the police handled it. It is normally necessary to make any application to PIRC within 3 months of receiving Police Scotland’s final response to your complaint…
You can keep up to date with the latest advice by visiting the NHS Inform and Scottish Government Website.
I hope this information is helpful.
Yours sincerely
Ross Grant
COVID Ready Society Policy Response Team Ends.
I couldn’t sense any ‘shock-horror, let me apologise, Nicola would be appalled’…. I didn’t see the reader’s letter but I presume he explained the situation as reported above- which demands an apology. As I’ve said before, anyone who thinks the Scottish Government (or any other Government) gives a toss about our well-being, actually “cares” for us, needs to see someone and I mean someone wearing a white coat who arrives in a white van with security guards in attendance 😀
Don’t let the smiley face fool you – I’m NOT kidding 😀 (Oops!)
Editor,
The complete and utter absurdity – not to mention the immorality and illegality – of mandatory face masks is openly admitted by this letter:
“Evidence for the use of face coverings is limited. Therefore, you must not use them as alternatives to physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene.”
[BUT WAIT! THE EVIDENCE MAY BE LIMITED, BUT IT’S THE LATEST MEDICAL AND SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE! WELL THEN, THAT SETTLES IT!]
“The decision to make face coverings mandatory in some settings was based on the latest medical and scientific evidence provided by SAGE and our CMO advisory group.”
Actually, what the evidence indicates is massive fraud and deception in order to achieve police state conditions.
RCA Victor,
I agree, totally. The masks are a total scam.
I notice this, from the Government response to the reader:
The Scottish Government are not currently providing face coverings to the general public.
So, we have to buy them ourselves (or wear a scarf?)
They have some nerve, they really do. I won’t be paying a penny for any mask, and I don’t wear scarves!
Laura,
Just to inject a little humor into this nightmare, I think those who are psychologically awake, if accosted by police or a snitch, should just claim that they are wearing an invisible face mask, and then imply that there is something wrong with the interrogator if they can’t see it. You could even pretend to pull it down so you can talk to them!
Hopefully the interrogator will conclude that you are simply crackers, and leave you alone…
Well today our parish church opened for Mass. we were asked to arrive 15 minutes beforehand to allow time for the wardens to direct us to our places on a first come first served basis. In fact a grand total of 11 people turned up (8 at the earlier Mass). Not exactly a stampede.
However at the start of Mass our priest read us a list of the “rules”. Face masks were required. We had decided to submit to that as a less important point than missing Mass. then he announced that Holy Communion would be given at the end of Mass after which we had to leave at once. No time for thanksgiving then? Then the bombshell: communion would only be given in the hand.
So I spent Mass in a state of some distress, arguing with myself that no Communion was better than one in the hand. After months of denial it was hard. So at the end I just presented myself for a blessing and left feeling wretched. The Portsmouth diocese has decreed that if people prefer to receive on the tongue, they may, but should wait til the end. There was no possible scientific reason for refusing communion on the tongue. If the priest was concerned about potential contamination of his fingers he could have simply moved to the hand sanitiser beside him. It is all just dreadful. My husband thinks I was completely wrong and it was more important to receive Our Lord. So, what do you all think?
Elizabeth,
You are definitely not wrong on this. Not remotely.
The Church requires us to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days – not to receive Holy Communion. This is what has happened with the new Mass, the use of the term “Eucharist” to mean Mass, where we previously used the word only to mean Holy Communion, has led people to think that receiving Communion is imperative and if they don’t receive, they think their attendance at Mass is somehow deficient.
The following short clip is Bishop Athanasius Schneider answering a woman in the audience on this subject. I hope you find it helpful…
Elizabeth,
You might find this article helpful
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/when-receiving-communion-in-the-hand-can-be-sinful
I’m not surprised that you were in a state of some distress during that Mass. I would have been the same.
I don’t understand what the idea is, making people wait to receive Communion at the end. They seem to be making it up as they go along.
Sorry for your experience, today.
Elizabeth
I have no hesitation in declaring that your diocese is serving Satan and the bishop and priests of that diocese are in very grave danger of Hell. Not only are they at the service of evil government suppression of religious freedom, they are forcing souls to act contrary to conscience by administering Holy Communion only in the hand.
If I were you I would not return to any such Mass and advise urgent prayers for the bishop and priests of that diocese, now so perilously in danger of eternal damnation.
Elizabeth,
Bishop Schneider omits a very important fact, which as you will see, Father Gruner addresses: Communion on the tongue is still the universal law of the Church. Communion in the hand is an indult granting Communion in the hand under 7 conditions: 5 rules and 2 principles. These conditions have never, states Father Gruner been met in their totality, and therefore any instance of Communion in the hand which fails to meet them is illicit.
This is Part I of 2:
Elizabeth,
Sorry, for some reason YouTube posted the URL to the very first video in the “Your Questions Answered” series by Father Gruner and John Vennari, RIP, instead of the video I posted.
The 2 videos on Communion in the hand are #55 and #56. If you go here and scroll down to those videos in the right column, you will find the information I posted above:
I think the push on masks is simply to scare and herd us ‘sheep’ into accepting the ‘covid apps’ plus the ‘brown shirt covid tracers.’ Once these are up and running they have control.
At this moment I wouldn’t be surprised that devices are being prepared that you can scan your ‘covid app’ onto, that will let you have access to the building without an alarm going off. The ‘app’ will deem you ‘safe to the general public’. These devices will be installed at the entrances to shops, GP surgeries, hospitals and public transport. Once scanned you will have access to all these facilities without wearing a mask. Obviously they have to iron out problems such as elderly people who are not savvy with such technology and other issues that the ‘covid apps’ will bring.
My guess is that Boris will let the country believe that a second national lockdown is inevitable, however if everyone cooperates with getting the ‘app’ this second lockdown will not be necessary.