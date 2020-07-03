Young Catholics in Scotland Talk About The Faith: Well… Sort of… Not Really… 

Comment:

The young people in the above video (published in November, 2018) are just lovely. Each and every one of them is transparently pleasant and sincere. They are obviously proud to be Catholics, God bless their tartan socks 😀

Yet, there is no way to gauge the level of their knowledge and understanding of the Faith. Their assessment of what it’s like to be a young Catholic in Scotland today is generic; there’s no substance to any of their comments. There can’t be substance, really, because they’ve not been properly taught the Faith themselves. We know this is the case because the Faith hasn’t been taught faithfully in Catholic schools in Scotland for (literally) generations now.

Is it likely that these very pleasant and sincere youngsters would be qualified to discuss and debate key Catholic dogma and morals? And if not, how can they really know what it is like to be a young Catholic in Scotland today? Is it not more accurate to claim that they have experienced what it is like to be a religious young person in Scotland today, albeit from a Catholic background?