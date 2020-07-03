Young Catholics in Scotland Talk About The Faith: Well… Sort of… Not Really… 

Comment:
The young people in the above video (published in November, 2018) are just lovely. Each and every one of them is transparently pleasant and sincere. They are obviously proud to be Catholics, God bless their tartan socks 😀
Yet, there is no way to gauge the level of their knowledge and understanding of the Faith. Their assessment of what it’s like to be a young Catholic in Scotland today is generic; there’s no substance to any of their comments. There can’t be substance, really, because they’ve not been properly taught the Faith themselves. We know this is the case because the Faith hasn’t been taught faithfully in Catholic schools in Scotland for (literally) generations now.
Is it likely that these very pleasant and sincere youngsters would be qualified to discuss and debate key Catholic dogma and morals? And if not, how can they really know what it is like to be a young Catholic in Scotland today? Is it not more accurate to claim that they have experienced what it is like to be a religious young person in Scotland today, albeit from a Catholic background?
I agree that the young people in the video are lovely, they really are, and obviously very well intentioned. There were some very honest moments from them, too, like the lad who says his school was Catholic in name only, east coast, but he thinks it’s different on the west coast. I doubt that, seriously,
What would be interesting to find out would be what young people like him do to make up for their poor Catholic education, where do they look for help?
I thought the best answer – an actual Catholic answer – was given by “John” at about 1:40. In fairness to all the others, though, they were asked the wrong question – that is, if the interviewer wanted an answer about the Faith. The right question should have been “What does the Catholic Faith mean to you?” Asking about Scotland immediately threw the answers into a social context, which is what the young people focused on.
I also noticed that the producer of this video is the same organization that produced the video of the Deacon wearing a mask and explaining all the lock-down protocols as they applied to the Church – so I wouldn’t expect anything terribly deep from them. Or anything terribly resistant to the current psychological warfare being deployed against us.
As to whether these young Catholics are qualified to discuss dogma and morals, well, that depends on who is leading the discussion. If it’s the leftist, disgracefully dishonest clerical cardboard cutouts leading the discussion at the “Youth Synod,” then of course these people would be treasured as among those who need to be “listened to,” “accompanied,” and encouraged to lead the Church into the future because of their “wisdom.”
For a real discussion of dogma and morals, rather than a dog and pony show, one would hope that students understand that their place, and the goal of any discussion, is to learn, study, and be tested by their professors regarding their understanding of complex subjects in the Faith.
It would be interesting if Editor or one of our local blogger detectives could find out who these young people are and invite them to participate in this discussion….and to let them know that they wouldn’t have to wear masks….