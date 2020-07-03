Wuhan Virus: Is it immoral to force people to wear masks when they are not safe?

Comment:

Scots are to be forced to wear face masks/coverings when going into shops as from Friday 10 July (it’s already mandatory to wear them on public transport). Those who fail to comply, will be liable to a £60 fine.

Me, I’d prefer to have my freedom, thank you very much. I’ve yet to hear any expert claim that wearing a face mask will protect me from becoming infected. Indeed, it may, on the contrary, cause me to become sick. This because what I am breathing out is trapped in the mask, and will re-enter my body. No place else to go.

Consistently, over weeks and weeks, we were told (by none other than the World Health Organisation) that wearing masks was pointless for the mass of the population. Now we’re being fined if we don’t wear one on public transport or in shops. How long before we are forced to wear them all the time – after all, it’s a very simple, easy and visual way for a Government to gauge the obedience, the compliance of its population with the very new normal.

I’m sick, all right. Not due to any virus but sick of watching a fearful, almost feverish population who don’t know the facts about any of this, from the truth about the infection and death rates, to the uselessness of wearing face masks. Sick of watching the unthinking compliance.

This pointless fear has affected every part of our lives – our daily travel, shopping, already a chore due to lengthy queues, signposting, (anti)-social distancing and now face masks. Shockingly this same irrational fear has struck the clergy from the top down, so that we are denied the Sacraments, and God is denied the public worship due to him. This cowardly behaviour on the part of priests and bishops will not be easily forgotten by the scandalised laity.

It’s painfully obvious that this is not going to end. The “easing” of restrictions means, in effect, nothing more than a change of restrictions. Face masks are simply the latest totalitarian measure to control us. Talk of a “second wave” is already all the rage. The erratic World Health Organisation – in a panic because the economy of the USA shows amazing signs of recovery already – is bleating on with its “warning” of a second wave which means, of course, more lockdowns.

Either we sleep-walk – or, more accurately, continue to march – into permanent authoritarian governance, or we refuse to go along with this charade. Are we really to be criminalized for refusing to wear a face mask? When it really makes no difference in the matter of safety from the Wuhan virus, and can, on the contrary, cause us to become ill? Isn’t it immoral – sinful – to risk abusing our bodies in this way?