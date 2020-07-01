China Imposes Totalitarian Rule on Hong Kong: Goal To World Governance Closer?

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 180 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be extradited to the mainland under the new rules.
The city’s police force said the arrests were for offences including some under the new laws. On the 23rd anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, crowds defied a ban on protests and gathered on the streets of the busy shopping district Causeway Bay, where there were large numbers of riot police.
“Liberate Hong Kong!”, “Oppose the black police,” many shouted, in a reference to corruption. Some held up black placards emblazoned with the message: “Oppose the bad national security law.”
A Twitter user reported that veteran pro-democracy lawmaker Lee Cheuk Yan was dragged down from a podium by police, who also pepper-sprayed dozens of journalists at the scene.
On Wednesday afternoon Hong Kong police made their first arrest since the law came into force. Police said on Twitter that a man was arrested for holding a Hong Kong independence flag in a protest, which it said violated the new law. Read more here
Comment:
Mention China’s goal of dominating the world through authoritarian force, and wait to be accused of being a conspiracy theorist. Well, China wasted no time in imposing its totalitarian rule on Hong Kong – and remember, this is not a country that “merely” imprisons dissenters; they are first tortured – and are lucky if they escape with their lives.
In the UK parliament today, Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, was upbraided by the opposition for the British Government’s policy of putting trade with China above vital issues of national security and human rights. Pigeons are coming home to roost now – as they will, not only in the UK but across the world, if politicians and people alike don’t wake up and smell the danger of listening to a word that comes from the evil Chinese Communist Government and its partner in crime, the World Health Organisation. Note the desperation of the WHO to stop the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, warning of a second wave. Do you hear that noise? It’s an alarm bell which should be ringing in your head and the heads of anyone with ears to hear, to cite the Gospel (e.g. Matt 11:15).
And what might Pope Francis be thinking now about his scandalous relationship with China, complicit in their evil anti-religion policies. No question mark there, because it seems clear enough that he supports that regime. He may issue a superficial expression of “concern” about the “disturbances” on the streets of Hong Kong but not, I suspect, much more. Whatever, his support for the Chinese Communist regime is a source of monumental scandal. That is a fact.
What we are witnessing in Hong Kong is chilling. Not just for the people of Hong Kong, God help them, but for the rest of the world, including the UK. Or is that thought to be classified as a “conspiracy theory”?
I’m finding that people are more relaxed about things now that the lockdown is being eased. They take that as a sign that doomsayers like me have been proved wrong.
I doubt if this Hong Kong crackdown will make any difference to people’s thinking because they see that as a foreign policy matter, not really going to affect our lives. I hope they’re right, but I wonder. We are so tied up with China that I find it worrying.
Praying for the poor people of Hong Kong today. Some of them won’t live through this.
Nicky,
I find that too – people saying that the government is letting the lockdown ease, now, so you were wrong about having to watch that we don’t drift into authoritarian government. I say it’s a bit soon to believe that things will go back to pre-lockdown freedoms, but they just shake their heads, I’m a hopeless case, LOL!
Michaela,
Me, too. I had a conversation today with someone in town and after all I said about the facts and figures, she just threw up her hands and said “well, the virus isn’t going away, is it?”
Grrrrh! It really is a waste of time and no way will these people see any connection with what is going on in Hong Kong. They’ll be saying it’s just the government trying to keep good order. It was clever calling it a security bill !
It’s worth remembering that the “conspiracy theory” sneer used by the ruling elites (and first extensively used, I think, by the CIA regarding the JFK assassination, after the Warren Report/cover-up was published) is a form of ridicule and intimidation, a tool used to embarrass and silence those who disagree with The Official Narrative.
Another major tool deployed for the same purpose, more recently, is “hate speech.”
As for what is going through Pope Francis’ mind regarding his despicable China deal, I can only resort to saying that whatever goes through the minds of the New World Order goons and their nefarious schemes is what, in turn goes through Francis’ mind. If it results in more money, more power and more prestige with the right people, then our Pope is “down with it.”
To put it another way, what goes through his mind is thought that doesn’t think. He recites the Marxist lines he has learned by rote, because those lines generate earthly rewards.
I’ve just watched a BBC news report on this and the reporter finished up saying that people on mainland China can’t understand the problem since they have lived with these restrictions for so long.
There it is, the proof of the pudding, the Chinese are so used to totalitarian government that they can’t see any problem with it. Their message to the people of Hong Kong, “What’s your problem?!”
That is what I detect happening here. I’ve yet to meet anyone in Scotland who thinks there is anything sinister going on, they’re all parroting the ridiculous idea that the government cares about us, LOL! Stupid is, as Stupid does.
This is terrible news, but here we have the BBC showing “both sides” of the argument – if only they’d do that with lockdown! Also note, the only country actually punishing China is the USA. The British will let Hong Kong people come to the UK to live, but China gets the usual free pass.
At one time, when we saw people on screen wearing face masks we knew the report was coming from China – not now!
Anyway, on the subject of face masks, there are exemption cards available to print off online. I was told they are available to print off from both the Scottish Government website (couldn’t find them there) and the website of First Bus. Bingo. Here are the links…
(1) the link to the pdf to print off the cards…
(2) the link to the list of exemptions (note the one which says if it would cause extreme distress to wear one – that would be my justification 😊 ) Thankfully, unless it dies on me (of whatever) I have my car…
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-safer-travel-guidance-for-passengers#exemptions-face-coverings
I’m reliably informed from users of public transport that the driver is not permitted to ask for justification.
A reader who paid a visit to the blog today and saw the above information about the exemption from wearing masks on public transport, wrote as follows:
Paid a visit to the blog and saw your comment on face masks. Drivers aren’t permitted to question, but last Friday [my son] and I had a terrible experience. We boarded the bus and told the driver we were exempt and the driver turned off the engine and said we needed a doctor’s letter. I told him that was rubbish and he phoned the police. Seven officers turned up! The police told us we either had to wear a mask or get off the bus. We took the mask, the police left and the bus set off, but we didn’t wear the masks home. I complained to the police and bus company and got an apology from both. Apparently the officers and driver are being disciplined. So, you might wish to warn people on the blog about this kind of behaviour.
Thank you to that reader.
Another reader who has used the above little cut-out cards, says she has not been questioned at all, so I would imagine that this is one of those officious types – they’re everywhere, glad of a chance to flaunt their superior (as they think) status, lording over the rest of us.
And yet another reader sends the following article, reporting that the World Health Organisation is warning about the possible risks of wearing masks.
https://thenationonlineng.net/who-warns-against-use-of-masks-during-exercise/amp/
If only we could find a way of telling them that we don’t want to be told what to wear, how to wear it, when to go out, when to stay home, when to wash our hands, what to sing when washing our hands, blah blah.
Here’s a way… “Get lost!”
I was actually very proud of a young (thoroughly well mannered) relative of mine, who, shooed by a woman in a queue and told he was standing too close to her, replied “Mind your own business!” Pocket money? He doesn’t know what to do with it all, now!
I’ve been working on what I’ll do in a similar situation – I’ve prepared the following…
Busybody… instructing me to keep one of the crackpot rules… (It is almost certain to be a female)…
My response… I look around, as if trying to see to whom she is speaking, then… look of amazement, eyes wide, the “how dare you” look…
“Are you speaking to me? How DARE you! Don’t even THINK about it! You go along with the propaganda if you want to, see if I care, but do not, ever, EVER try to tell me how to behave, what to do… Now, go away…” (flourish of the hand to dismiss”)…
Phew. That sorted HER out!
[Pope Francis] allegedly, apparently has been paid off by the red Chinese govt… He, Parolin and predator McCarrick, authors of this sellout to China, are a disgrace to the cino scarcely Catholic Church in the Vatican and red China Hong Kong faithful Ab. Zen etc.
My answer to the headline question is a definite YES !
Today, China took a huge leap forward to reaching their goal of world domination. It’s frightening.
Lily,
“Frightening” is the word. Just keep up those prayers for the Consecration of Russia or we’re all sunk!
I think Francis must have studied the methods of “good cop/bad cop” somewhere in his career. Here he is playing “good Pope,” talking to the Catholic Press Association about the need for media to help people develop sound judgement, open minds and hearts to truth, inform and unite, defend life, and – wait for it – distinguish good from evil.
Sound judgement? Truth? Inform and unite? Defend life? Good vs. evil?
Another case of a leftist talking down to us peons about the need for virtuous behavior – as he continuously and shamelessly violates his own standards, fomenting corruption, confusion, perversion, heresy, scandal and lies.
Virtue for thee, but not for me…
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/07/01/pope-francis-media-should-help-people-distinguish-good-from-evil/?utm_source=wnd&utm_medium=wnd&utm_campaign=syndicated
Yes, to think that Pope Francis, via Cardinal Parolin (I believe), has sold out Chinese Catholics to the State-run Chinese Patriotic Church, which is no church at all. Apparently the underground church has almost disappeared since the agreement was signed with the Beijing government some 18 months ago. It has been constant and sustained persecution since then and Rome remains silent.
Now having put a virus out into the world that is destroying Western economies because of the crazy lockdowns, Just what China anticipated, the West is weak and China has made its move on Hong Kong. Unless the UK government ends all business agreements with China now, instead of fobbing people off with cheap rhetoric, then it is only a matter of time before China moves on Taiwan and becomes the new global superpower. If Trump loses the election in November then it’s definitely good night Vienna for the U.S.
The entire thing has been in the planning for many decades and now Communism is making its move again, having lulled the West into a false sense of security. Expect Russia to side with China and watch for the wee man in North Korea start up his nonsense again. The chickens really are coming home to roost, but then the Popes before Vatican II warned of the consequences of doing deals with Communists. It’s an evil ideology straight out of Hell and must be treated as such. China must now be isolated from the world, cut off completely.
Athanasius,
I’ve read that Theodore McCarrick, while he was a globe-trotting Cardinal and serial molester, was also involved in cementing the China deal. Talk about an unholy alliance!