China Imposes Totalitarian Rule on Hong Kong: Goal To World Governance Closer?

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 180 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be extradited to the mainland under the new rules.

The city’s police force said the arrests were for offences including some under the new laws. On the 23rd anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, crowds defied a ban on protests and gathered on the streets of the busy shopping district Causeway Bay, where there were large numbers of riot police.

“Liberate Hong Kong!”, “Oppose the black police,” many shouted, in a reference to corruption. Some held up black placards emblazoned with the message: “Oppose the bad national security law.”

A Twitter user reported that veteran pro-democracy lawmaker Lee Cheuk Yan was dragged down from a podium by police, who also pepper-sprayed dozens of journalists at the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon Hong Kong police made their first arrest since the law came into force. Police said on Twitter that a man was arrested for holding a Hong Kong independence flag in a protest, which it said violated the new law. Read more here

Comment:

Mention China’s goal of dominating the world through authoritarian force, and wait to be accused of being a conspiracy theorist. Well, China wasted no time in imposing its totalitarian rule on Hong Kong – and remember, this is not a country that “merely” imprisons dissenters; they are first tortured – and are lucky if they escape with their lives.

In the UK parliament today, Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, was upbraided by the opposition for the British Government’s policy of putting trade with China above vital issues of national security and human rights. Pigeons are coming home to roost now – as they will, not only in the UK but across the world, if politicians and people alike don’t wake up and smell the danger of listening to a word that comes from the evil Chinese Communist Government and its partner in crime, the World Health Organisation. Note the desperation of the WHO to stop the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, warning of a second wave. Do you hear that noise? It’s an alarm bell which should be ringing in your head and the heads of anyone with ears to hear, to cite the Gospel (e.g. Matt 11:15).

And what might Pope Francis be thinking now about his scandalous relationship with China, complicit in their evil anti-religion policies. No question mark there, because it seems clear enough that he supports that regime. He may issue a superficial expression of “concern” about the “disturbances” on the streets of Hong Kong but not, I suspect, much more. Whatever, his support for the Chinese Communist regime is a source of monumental scandal. That is a fact.

What we are witnessing in Hong Kong is chilling. Not just for the people of Hong Kong, God help them, but for the rest of the world, including the UK. Or is that thought to be classified as a “conspiracy theory”?