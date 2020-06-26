USA: “Chaos by Design” May Cost Trump Re-Election – Tucker Carlson…

Comment:
After watching the above video, you may feel that if Donald Trump, for all his faults, is not re-elected in November, then we can well and truly – all of us in the western world – say “goodbye” to our civil and religious liberty for the foreseeable future.
Tucker’s point that what we are witnessing is not really chaos – that the rioting and apparent chaos is happening by design, should strike a chord with us all. It is certainly by design, and I’m not thinking of the nearest famous fashion icon. What is going on right now in the USA and to a lesser extent (so far) here in the UK, is by satanic design.
So, what will the immediate future hold, do we think, if Joe Biden is elected President in November? After all, he is a Catholic – at least, to be a tad more precise, he identifies as a Catholic… So, should we be supporting “Sleepy Joe”?
This is what the majority in the world are not seeing, it’s what the Catholic hierarchy are not seeing, that the chaos of Covid-19 and the so-called “race riots” are orchestrated geopolitical catastrophes designed to rid America of Donald Trump leaving the way clear for the New World Order. Once that is established, assuming Trump loses the election, then all the “useful idiots”, as Stalin called them, will know what brutality really is. China will become the global power and Beijing control will be the norm for all the once-democratic countries.
There will be no regional dictatorship in this country or that country, it will be a world government run by a Communist elite and humanity, deservedly so, will languish under its jackboot. The chaos is only just beginning! Let’s hope God ensures that Trump gets re-elected despite the Satanic efforts to achieve the opposite. We need to pray hard.
I agree 100% with Athanasius.