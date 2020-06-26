USA: “Chaos by Design” May Cost Trump Re-Election – Tucker Carlson…

Comment:

After watching the above video, you may feel that if Donald Trump, for all his faults, is not re-elected in November, then we can well and truly – all of us in the western world – say “goodbye” to our civil and religious liberty for the foreseeable future.

Tucker’s point that what we are witnessing is not really chaos – that the rioting and apparent chaos is happening by design, should strike a chord with us all. It is certainly by design, and I’m not thinking of the nearest famous fashion icon. What is going on right now in the USA and to a lesser extent (so far) here in the UK, is by satanic design.

So, what will the immediate future hold, do we think, if Joe Biden is elected President in November? After all, he is a Catholic – at least, to be a tad more precise, he identifies as a Catholic… So, should we be supporting “Sleepy Joe”?