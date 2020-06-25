English Catholics Challenge Lockdown in Court – Praying to St Thomas More! 

|Update on Join the Legal Challenge to the UK Govt Lockdown
Our battle against the Government’s lockdown will go before a High Court judge on July 2.
The date – which will mark the 101st day since the UK was placed into lockdown – has been set aside for an application for permission to seek Judicial Review. This hearing is the important first step in the process and is the first official court date in our legal challenge.
It was set just days after the Government found itself under-fire following the claim in its defence papers that it had not ordered schools to close and that it was merely a “request”that they did.
The revelation sparked backlash from schools and parents alarmed over how the trick of words from Prime Minister Boris Johnson has meant more than 11 million children being out of school since March 23. Many private schools declared they would be opening regardless in September “come what may”, using hygiene measures and their own test and trace measures.
While lockdown means the hearing will take place via video link and not physically in the High Court, it will follow normal rules in terms of access to the public and media.
The Government will be represented by one of country’s top QCs, First Treasury Counsel Sir James Eadie. Its legal team also includes 3 barristers.
July 2 will be just over 100 days since lockdown and what has happened every day in this period underlines how important the Judicial Review is.
In that time, £2.5bn has been wiped off the UK economy each day, millions of children are shut out of school, the NHS faces a waiting list explosion, and the freedoms of liberties everyone in the UK have been trampled over. In all this time, the Government has shown the agility of a beached whale.
It has sought to kick this legal process into the long grass time and time again. Even its response was issued 3 minutes before the deadline. Its strategy seems to be to label our claims as ‘absurd’ and to shut down any scrutiny of the most draconian set of rules this country has known.
We have already forced the publishing of the SAGE meeting minutes, and unmasked the closure of schools as a trick of words from a government now trying to weasel its way out of a decision around education which is a stain on the history of this country.
There has been no democratic process on lockdown, which is why we must turn to the courts. Few people will realise there was a debate over the lockdown in the Commons recently. It is a disgrace that only a handful of MPs attended – a point made by some of the MPs themselves – this is why I believe the legal work to unpick the Government’s actions as part of the Judicial Review is so vital. Lockdown must end now.
The Judicial Review will seek to challenge the Government on three main points:
• Whether lockdown is unlawful because the Government implemented regulations under the Public Health Act 1984 instead of the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 or the Coronavirus Act 2020.
• The legality of the continuation of lockdown, and whether the tests for lifting it are too narrow, failing to take account of the economic and social impacts of lockdown.
• Whether the restrictions brought in by the Government contravene the European Convention of Human Rights, which cover the right to liberty, family life, education and property.
We are represented by Michael Gardner of law firm Wedlake Bell LLP and barrister Francis Hoar of Field Court Chambers. Philip Havers QC, a barrister and Deputy High Court Judge who specialises in public law, human rights and public inquiries, is also instructed as part of the legal team.
Great video, common sense and logic is starting to spread.
Their is another legal challenge happening in the UK as well, see link below
https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/uk-coronavirus-act-2020-is-null-and-void.html
The Government, or Governments (as it’s a New World Order via the UN/WHO) are pressing ahead at full steam. For this “Totalitarian control’ system to work they have to get rid of paper money and make purchases digital only. Scaring people from handling paper money or coins will be their next essential propaganda strategy, as well as creating food shortages. Around the world they are going into meat factories and testing people for Covid -19 and as a common cold, or any flu you’ve had in the last few years, can show up as a positive, they are deliberately shutting down the meat processing plants. They will have a front man, another complicit agent explaining why the “Virus” thrives in such environments to fool those reading these lies. Food shortages will scare people more, this will increase their susceptibility in accepting the tracing apps and tracing brown shirts calling at your home to quarantine you. Eventual they will have full control like China and North Korea. They will dictate when you can purchase digitally, where you can travel and when you will take the vaccine. The UN / WHO will instigate a New World Order of Euthanasia, abortion up to birth (and child killing after the baby has been born) in all countries. They will starve you out if you believe in Christ, see link below
https://bitterwinter.org/believers-forced-to-choose-between-faith-or-survival/
That’s great news. We really should pray for a win in that court case, definitely.
The court date – Feast of the Visitation – is definitely a good sign, and I’m sure St Thomas More will be assisting at the throne of God.
They’re very brave Catholics, indeed – and maybe there are others who are not Catholics who are supporting this, I’d be interested to know that.
The thing is, would a positive outcome apply to Scotland as well? This whole devolution business drives me nuts, one foot in the UK, one foot out. I never know what applies to us and what doesn’t, what the UK government is responsible for, what Holyrood is responsible for. Devolution was a big mistake.
Good luck with the court case anyway but I hope if they win, it will apply to Scotland as well.
Lily,
Like you I will be praying and hoping for a win in that court case.
That is a good question – “Would a positive outcome apply to Scotland as well?”
That is the problem with the matter of Scotland’s devolution – I have no idea whether it will apply to Scotland. It might be a question to be put before Scottish Lawyers to answer. And would Scotland need to put forward a legal challenge separately.
I do hope Nicola Sturgeon is taking NOTE of that challenge, especially with it going Court on July 2nd 2020.
Scotland and England have different legal systems so any outcome would not apply in Scotland.
Littlecharlie
It rather depends on the outcome. If it is a positive outcome for the plaintiff then courts in other parts of the UK would have to weigh that favourable judgment in favour of any like legal case here in Scotland.
This is a great development, the people finally taking back their freedom through the courts, assuming the courts are still neutral and not political.
I hope the people behind this action will arm themselves with the 20-year history of reckless virus models presented to various governments by Professor Neil Ferguson. It is vital that judges see the evidence before them of how this one scientist turned the government from its initial “herd immunity” policy to totalitarian lockdown on the basis of apocalyptic numbers that never came anywhere close to his predictions.
I will pray for the success of this action to stop International Socialism/Marxism from overturning the established order in our democratic countries.
Indeed, and hard to believe the way the whole nation has been deceived. When one goes into shops and the likes, there’s real fear in people’s eyes. Crazy.