Scottish Government does not truly believe virus claims – response to Sturgeon letter 

Those of us living in Scotland are receiving a letter from Nicola Sturgeon this week (I hope they publish the financial costs involved in sending out all the propaganda we’ve been sent about this virus). There is no copy of this latest letter on the Government website that I can find, although the following notice is posted:

Households will be sent information explaining how the Test and Protect system works and setting out what to do if someone develops coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

NHS Test and Protect is being delivered by NHS Scotland to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. People with symptoms are urged to get tested straight away, with positive cases then referred to contact tracers.

The advice is being issued as the country moves into phase 2 of the Scottish Government’s exit strategy routemap with more restrictions being lifted and the new message to ‘Stay safe. Protect others. Save lives’. End of extract.

Martin Blackshaw (aka Athanasius) has been busy on his keyboard, again challenging the powers-that-be on the matter of the ongoing lockdown – this time writing to Nicola Sturgeon. I plan to do the same myself, a little later and I urge everyone reading this who receives her letter, to do the same. It’s outrageous that we are being patronised in this way – clearly she, like the other politicians promoting this lockdown, works on the assumption that we’re all daft and don’t have any other source(s) of information. I’d like to prove her wrong.

Martin’s letter is incomplete at the time of this writing, but he has kindly granted permission to publish it anyway. Perhaps this reminder of some key facts, together with some new information, will encourage us all to let Nicola Sturgeon know that we’re not fools, we don’t believe the propaganda.

Martin writes…

Dear Miss Sturgeon,

On June 7, the Scottish Government in conjunction with Police Scotland permitted an anti-racism demonstration to take place on Glasgow Green. There were thousands of people present at that rally, very few of them wearing face masks and none of them observing social distancing rules.

This single event was proof positive that the Scottish Government does not truly believe Covid-19 to be a threat to the general public, a truth that is borne out in official statistics showing that less than 2500 people from a population of 5.5 million have died with the virus, though not necessarily of the virus.

That relatively small number equates to 0.04% of the Scottish population, a figure that becomes tinier yet when we consider that half of these deaths have been elderly people locked down in care homes.

I am given to understand that post mortem examinations have been generally suspended during this crisis and that the normal rule of having a second doctor confirm cause of death has been discarded. If this is true, and I have no reason to doubt the revelation, then it further calls into question even the miniscule number of deaths reported as Covid-19 related.

In this regard I am personally aware of a suicide in recent weeks that was documented on the death certificate as a Covid-19 death, and I have heard similar stories of statistical manipulation to back the official government narrative that the plague is upon us.

However, if 40% of empty NHS acute beds in the UK tells us anything it is that there is no plague, just a virus which, as Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, declared from Downing Street on May 11, “is harmless for the majority”.

Both the Scottish and UK governments have terrorised the British public for three months now in the matter of this virus, using it to suppress civil liberties in an unprecedented manner and placing the economy in a serious downward spiral. You have acted thus on the advice of one scientist, Professor Neil Ferguson of University College London who has a 20-year history of presenting reckless virus “models” to government and is now utterly discredited, having himself broken the lockdown rules [at least] twice. Likewise the World Health Organisation, which has serious questions to answer in relation to China and other potentially manipulative parties.

In my opinion, this totalitarian government suppression of freedom in the UK, employing Police State methods normally associated with Communist regimes, is Constitutionally unlawful and evidentially unjustifiable.

In addition to this, both the UK and Scottish governments have a case to answer in law for suppressing public religious worship these past months while allowing massive public anti-racism demonstrations. It seems to me that this is a blatant case of religious persecution by any other name that must, and will, be challenged in court.

In the meantime, I request that you do not send me further government information relating to Covid-19. I will never abide by mandatory face masks on public transport, the 2m distancing rule or other unscientific attempts to erode my freedom. Neither will I submit to surveillance methods such as track and trace or any future plan to impose mandatory vaccination. This kind of government overreach is typical of Communist China and north Korea, not free democratic Britain.

I firmly believe that if people were less inclined to listen to propaganda and more inclined to research official statistics, they would quickly recognise that it’s not Covid-19 that threatens humanity but rather the geopolitical manipulation of this virus by a Socialist elite to overturn the established order.

This is particularly obvious in countries with a strong left-wing presence in politics and the media. In America, for example, the States with the most inflated Covid-19 numbers, the most oppressive lockdowns and the worst anarchist riots are the Socialist-run ones. End of extract.

Comment:

Let’s all write to Nicola Sturgeon to tell her we are entirely fed up with this unnecessary lockdown; we want our freedom back. She is so keen to act independently of England, so instead of following in Boris’s footsteps, implementing the same easing of restrictions as he introduces in England a day or so after him, why not own up to the fact that there is no real threat at all to the population of Scotland and we ought to (not “may”) return to normal, ordinary, everyday life, with immediate effect.

That’s more or less what I’m planning to write – not going to waste an afternoon or a bunch of words on her. Just a few lines to get the message across that not the entire Scottish population is as gullible as it may seem right now. People are beginning to express dissent from the “new normal” so let Catholic Truth readers, lurkers and bloggers get there first! You know it makes sense!

Write to:

Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP

First Minister of Scotland

St Andrew’s House,

Regent Road,

Edinburgh,

EH1 3DG.