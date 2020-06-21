Marxism Failed – that’s the good news… 

Comment:

Why, given that it always creates totalitarian states, does Marxism continue to draw the young – because it does attract the young.

That, to continue from the headline, is the bad news…

I know of students who are committed to studying Marx and who identify themselves as Socialists. What’s the draw?

Our Lady appeared at Fatima precisely to warn against the spread of Communism, yet we have bishops (and now a Pope) who are implicitly, if not explicitly singing from the same Marxist hymn sheet – er… to coin a phrase. Why?

What can we say – in a few short words, a soundbite, almost – to draw them closer to a realization that it is Christ – not Marx – who is the answer to all the problems and mysteries of life…

