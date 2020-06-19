Racism in USA – A “False Narrative”? Are Black Protesters “Playing Pretend”? 

Comment:
I’ve copied one of the comments from below the video on YouTube because this commentator says what needs to be said better than I can…
Wow! That’s not a rant, that is a stunning, articulate heartfelt speech which hopefully should nudge people back into reality. This world needs people like Candace now more than ever. Would love to one day see her as the President of the United States! Ends.
Now, I don’t know enough about Candace Owens to know whether she would make a great President of the USA or not, but judging by this video (and a couple of her interviews, which I’ve enjoyed), she seems to be possessed of good judgment, not to mention sound common sense.
I’ve been watching those protesters in horror (both in the USA and here in the UK) and wondering just how many Catholics are among them, causing destruction to buildings and monuments, and even physical pain to others in the name of “justice for the black community”… What Candace said make a lot of sense to me – what about you?
What a marvellous video! That young woman is saying all the things that I’m sure lots of people think but are too afraid to give expression to. She certainly struck a chord with me.
It was terrible what happened to George Floyd, but that shouldn’t result in all the looting and damage that has broken out both in America and in the UK (probably other countries as well.)
I didn’t know that George Floyd has such a terrible criminal record. They’ve kept that out of the news here. All I’ve heard is that he had been in bother in the past, but was turning his life around. I was so mad at the policeman for not taking that into account when he tried to arrest him, not that I’m excusing what the policeman did, no way. That was a shocking thing to do, kneeling on his neck, downright cruel. However, I think the protesters have scored an own goal by reacting as they have done.
Candace is a voice of sanity in the middle of mob rule. I’m sure she’s going places – and I hope straight to the top of the White House is one of them, LOL!
Margaret Mary,
I totally agree with you – 100%.
TBH I am sick and tired of hearing people talk about racism as if it’s everywhere, and I dislike this fashion of pulling down statues because of historical racism. You can’t judge people in history outside of the times they lived in. We can only deal with our own times.
I notice nobody ever asks these protesters whose statues they want to put up in place of the ones they’re pulling down. That would be a very interesting thing to know.
It’s Puritanism! That’s all it is. They’ve banned the hilarious comedy character sketch show ‘Little Britain’, because apparently it’s racist now. And the legendary Hollywood classic, ‘Gone With the Wind’. Raving lunacy.
‘Woke’ ideology is a surrogate religion for secularists … And woke politics comes from America precisely because America is the centre of Puritanism. And watch out, because they are more fanatical than we could possibly ever be, and they are out to get us. Welcome to the new Cromwellian dictatorship. Protestantism, Freemasonic Enlightenment rationalism and liberalism, Communism … They are all part of the same revolution, begun by Luther, continued by the Freemasons … Then Marx, Stalin, and Mao. And now the globalists.
The metro-liberals are trying to blame racism on the white working class. It’s scapegoating and it’s evil. They are using divide and rule tactics. Turn the races against each other, and then rule them. They tried to turn men and women against each, but it didn’t work, because men an women need each other. But the globalists have succeeded to start a race war. Only God can help us now. Identity politics, cultural Marxism, whatever you want to call it … They are all errors of Russia, and they’re going to destroy this country.