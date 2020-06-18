If I hear “stay safe” one more time, I’ll…

Comment:

I know that people mean well, but every time someone in a supermarket, or anywhere else, tells me to “stay safe” I find myself “patience challenged”.

I’ve used a number of mildly sarcastic responses to this nonsense, to the effect of wondering aloud why anyone would think I’m not safe… But, generally speaking, my witticisms tend to pass over the heads of the friendly check-out assistants and security staff.

Thus, I thoroughly enjoyed the Prager-U Fireside Chat in the video above. I think it’s brilliant, And I look forward to hearing your thoughts about it. Is telling us all to “stay safe” just another piece of linguistic programming, to keep the “danger” of “the virus” at the front of our minds? It’s unnerving to see the looks I get from my well-meaning friendly supermarket staff, because when they tell me to “stay safe” it’s pretty clear that they really don’t expect to see me again 😀

And now we find – via the video clip below – that the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in Scotland has added its own piece of linguistic programming. In addition to “stay safe”, the Bishops want us to “pray safe”. Crackers.

Share your thoughts on the topic – which of the men in the two videos talks sense, in your view. Clue: it’s not the Catholic deacon!