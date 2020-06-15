Layman writes to the Scottish Bishops… 

June 7, 2020

Dear Bishops of Scotland,



I am writing to respectfully upbraid all of you in the Scottish hierarchy for abandoning Christ’s flock during this Covid-19 pandemic, which, as statistical evidence is now increasingly proving, was never a serious health threat to the majority of Scotland’s 5.5 million population, or indeed any other population.



Nowhere in the annals of Church history, even through periods of war and plague, is there another example of Catholic prelates ordering a national suspension of public Masses and devotions under any pretext.



On the contrary, in times of crisis the Catholic hierarchy has always led the way with faith in God’s providence, a supernatural faith that compelled popes and bishops to order a redoubling of the public prayers of the Church, especially the Mass, as per the wisdom of the saints.



Your response to Covid-19, however, is a departure from that faith and wisdom of Tradition, hardly surprising given decades of spiritual decay in the Church since Vatican II, but shocking nonetheless.



By allying with a secularist State authority, even pre-empting its unlawful “Lockdown” suppression of civil liberties by closing chapels before the evil was mandated by legislative order, you have effectively consented to the relegation of the Catholic religion to “non-essential” status in society, which, by default, exalts human endeavour above divine assistance and the health of the body above that of the immortal soul.



In other words, your collusion with the State in its totalitarian power grab represents a capitulation to the enemies of the Church and of society (Communists, Freemasons, etc.), who have long sought to supplant the supernatural order established by Christ our King with the secular order of “the prince of this world”, a new order with a new Saviour of mankind whose doctrine is human reason (science) and naturalism (materialism).



To appraise you of your utter foolishness in furthering this subversion by validating government and media propaganda in respect to Covid-19, which is geopolitically-motivated, I offer the following indisputable evidence.



At the time of writing, official Scottish government statistics place the death toll of those who tested positive for the virus at around 2,400. That number equates to a tiny 0.04% of the Scottish population and would doubtless be lower yet had post mortem examinations not been suspended for the duration along with the standard requirement for a second doctor to verify cause of death.



Of this relatively small number of deaths at least 50% have been elderly people locked down in care homes while the remaining 50% have generally succumbed as a result of compromised immune systems. In fine, these deaths could occur even with seasonal flu, which, you may have noticed, has gone on vacation this year!



Exactly the same can be said of the UK as a whole in which 39,000 deaths from a population of 66 million equates to a comparatively minuscule percentage, a fact exemplified by 40% of acute NHS hospital beds currently lying empty for the first time in decades.



Evidently these official statistics are not remotely suggestive of the plague upon us and certainly do not justify the draconian measures taken by the government and supported by you prelates of the Church.



If further evidence were required to demonstrate that the present imposition of the Beijing method to treat the Chinese virus is geopolitical in nature, i.e., a new Communist totalitarianism which is perfectly consistent with the Message and Third Secret of Fatima, then the following information should prove conclusive for those who have eyes to see.



On May 11, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, while addressing the press during the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, declared quite clearly that “…for most people Covid-19 is harmless…” This statement ties in perfectly with the official statistics I have quoted.



As for “Lockdown”, which a recent Fox News report suggested is in accord with the Chinese government’s strategy to undermine Western economies, the instigator is one Professor Neil Ferguson of University College London whose mathematical “model” on Covid-19, predicting apocalyptic death rates of 520,000 in the UK and 2.2 million in the U.S., is said to have turned both governments from their initial “herd immunity” policy to legislative tyranny and economic suicide.



You will doubtless be aware that Professor Ferguson recently resigned as advisor to the UK government when it was revealed that he had twice broken the lockdown rules he insisted the rest of us must strictly follow.



What you may not be so familiar with, however, is Professor Ferguson’s 20-year history of presenting irresponsible, even reckless, virus models to government.



In 2001, for example, his predictions on Foot and Mouth disease resulted in the slaughter of 6.5 million healthy animals, a mass culling that cost the country £10 billion and devastated rural Britain.



In 2002 he predicted 150,000 dead in the UK from BSE, yet only 177 died. Again, in 2005, he predicted 200 million dead globally from Bird Flu and only 18,500 died. And again, in 2009, he predicted 65,000 dead in the UK from Swine Flu and only 275 died.

Is it any wonder, then, that the man has no faith in his own predictions, breaking lockdown twice to meet with his left wing activist mistress, a married mother of two? The same question can be asked of Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer and of senior UK government adviser Dominic Cummings, both of whom broke lockdown rules because they know them to be useless in controlling a viral outbreak that now appears to have started earlier and spread wider than first believed, a revelation that confirms the relative harmlessness of this virus for the majority of the population.



Speaking of lost faith, I return to where I began, to a comparison of your response to this virus with the historical response of the Church’s hierarchy in times of real plague. what is absolutely clear from such a comparison is that the supernatural virtue of faith was far stronger then than now, inspiring Popes and prelates to place their trust in divine providence rather than in secular politicians and science.



Those were the days when Christ Crucified was boldly preached to fallen humanity, when the evils of the world, the devil and the flesh were zealously exposed and opposed; whether religious heresies, public immoralities or abuse of State power to the detriment of Christian society?



Since the fateful Vatican II with its “new humanism”, to quote Pope Paul VI, this faith has gradually given place to the principles of the French Revolution, a false liberalism that accommodates rather than accuses “the Prince of this world”, a tragedy that Paul VI recognised and lamented as “the smoke of Satan in the Church”.



Hence today there are no heresies to be fought, no immoralities to be condemned, no false religions to be challenged, no ancient rite of the Mass at high altar to impede ecumenism, no kneeling to receive Holy Communion on the tongue to strengthen belief in, and reverence for, the Blessed Sacrament, no mention of the infallible dogma Extra Ecclesiam nulla salus or of the doctrines on Hell and purgatory, etc., not a single element of Traditional teaching and practice left undiluted or silenced.



Everything from the post-conciliar re-ordering of churches and the Mass to the new Socialist doctrines on climate change, migration, social injustice, religious pluralism and a subjective moral embracing of those living on the “peripheries”, that is, the divorced and remarried, active homosexuals, unmarried couples and others who demand repentance-free “inclusion”, is indicative of a 5-decade shift in the Church from God-centred worship to man-centred worship.



And now complete subordination of the Church as a “non essential” entity within the State, like a social works institution to be closed down on a whim and without a whimper of objection. Well did a certain venerable prelate observe of this tragedy in our time: “The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the faith, now they sacrifice the faith.



And what are the bitter fruits of this Conciliar “reform”, this “new humanism”? They are precisely what one would expect from the “Smoke of Satan” having obscured the teaching of the Church: vocations have dried up, seminaries, religious houses and chapels have closed in their thousands (including all 5 seminaries in Scotland), proselytising, especially through the missions, is outlawed, millions have apostatised from the faith, Catholic politicians publicly offend against the Church’s moral teaching with impunity while governments likewise boldly legislate against the Commandments of God and the Christian family, etc.



If this is the “progressive” “New Pentecost” of Vatican II, then we can assuredly declare that humanity has progressed all the way back to its pagan past when brutal State atheism ruled and religion was a worthless subordinate trinket available in multiple choices.



The sickness you prelates should be concerned about is this spiritual sickness in the Church caused by Modernist “poison having been injected into her very veins”, to quote St. Pius X, the death toll from which is numbered in immortal souls, each one more precious to God than the whole of Creation.



I make no apology for the length of this letter as it was necessary to counter well-orchestrated propaganda in relation to Covid-19 while laying out in some kind of chronological order how the Church has come to appear like an accomplice in the present falsehood.



Though forthright, I have written to you as a subordinate to his superiors, in charity and in hope after the example of St. Paul who publicly “resisted” a wayward St. Peter “to his face”.



I urge you to please reflect on your actions thus far with a view to a radical change in direction from apparent spiritual indifference to a bold re-establishing of the Church’s supernatural faith and divine authority, bearing in mind that the state of the world at any given time is a reflection of the health or otherwise of the Church, which is the world’s moral compass.



There is no question in my mind that when Pope John XXIII figuratively opened the windows of the Church with a Council that was supposed to be merely pastoral in nature, “to let in some fresh air”, a doctrinal/liturgical hurricane entered instead and wrecked the House of God.



What has since been presented as the faith of the saints and martyrs is a shadow of what once was, the mustard seed instead of the great tree. Indeed, such has been the timidity and human respect in the post-conciliar hierarchy, so silent before the world and its falsehoods, as to represent less a “New Pentecost” than a return of the Apostles to the fear of the Cenacle prior the first and true Pentecost.



Well, it’s time to open your eyes, dear bishops, and see the devastation around you. The Church is in crisis and the world is rapidly heading to Hell in a handcart, deprived, as it has been for decades, of any meaningful Catholic voice to slow the decline. What is urgently required now is a fearless restoration of all things in Christ and an end to the hand washing abdication of duty exemplified by Pilate. Salvation is not by Socialist Catholicism but by Supernatural Catholicism.



May the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady obtain for you the grace to see the present spiritual chastisement, this universal revolt against God in our time which lies at the heart of the Third Secret of Fatima, as well as the resolution to act swiftly and definitively to end it.

With this hope and prayer, I enclose with my correspondence a copy of the June 7 letter of Archbishop Vigano to President Trump because it is intrinsically linked to everything I have stated regarding Vatican II “reform” and the apocalyptic crisis it has created in both the Church and the world in our time.

You will see in his letter that Archbishop Vigano speaks clearly of taking sides today, more than at any other time, either as children of the light resisting present evils or as children of darkness tolerating them.



In respect to the latter, two maxims came to mind. One was: “Evil abounds because good men do nothing”. The other was “Only dead fish flow with the current”. I recommend you reflect on them as I often do when thinking of my judgment and eternal destiny.



Respectfully yours in the most Holy Trinity

Martin Blackshaw

Comment:

At the time of this writing, Martin has received only two replies; Bishop McGee (Argyll and the Isles) and Bishop Robson (Dunkeld) have responded. Thus, we feel the letter ought to be placed in the public forum.

It’s an excellent letter and should have resulted in grateful replies to the author, with promises to think deeply about the issues raised. Given the nature of the crisis through which Catholics are living today, however, we know that this is something of a fond hope.

All the more reason, then, that we all redouble our prayers for the graces necessary for the Pope to obey Our Lady’s Fatima request for the Consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, the urgency of which various bishops elsewhere are now acknowledging.

Share your thoughts about Martin’s superb letter. His zeal is self-evident, writing to priests and bishops, always courteously, in the pursuit of building the Faith – in fact, he’s probably now written more letters than did St Paul ! Indeed, his letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the subject of the lockdown and changing nature of Government is published in the current edition of our newsletter, available to read on our website. So, if he’s motivated you to write a few lines to your bishop, let us know – that’s what we need; more and more members of the faithful to prod the consciences of the clergy, priests and bishops. Most bishops, if not all, can be contacted by email via their websites these days. Over to you!