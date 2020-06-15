Layman writes to the Scottish Bishops… 

June 7, 2020
Dear Bishops of Scotland,
I am writing to respectfully upbraid all of you in the Scottish hierarchy for abandoning Christ’s flock during this Covid-19 pandemic, which, as statistical evidence is now increasingly proving, was never a serious health threat to the majority of Scotland’s 5.5 million population, or indeed any other population.
Nowhere in the annals of Church history, even through periods of war and plague, is there another example of Catholic prelates ordering a national suspension of public Masses and devotions under any pretext.
On the contrary, in times of crisis the Catholic hierarchy has always led the way with faith in God’s providence, a supernatural faith that compelled popes and bishops to order a redoubling of the public prayers of the Church, especially the Mass, as per the wisdom of the saints.
Your response to Covid-19, however, is a departure from that faith and wisdom of Tradition, hardly surprising given decades of spiritual decay in the Church since Vatican II, but shocking nonetheless.
By allying with a secularist State authority, even pre-empting its unlawful “Lockdown” suppression of civil liberties by closing chapels before the evil was mandated by legislative order, you have effectively consented to the relegation of the Catholic religion to “non-essential” status in society, which, by default, exalts human endeavour above divine assistance and the health of the body above that of the immortal soul.
In other words, your collusion with the State in its totalitarian power grab represents a capitulation to the enemies of the Church and of society (Communists, Freemasons, etc.), who have long sought to supplant the supernatural order established by Christ our King with the secular order of “the prince of this world”, a new order with a new Saviour of mankind whose doctrine is human reason (science) and naturalism (materialism).
To appraise you of your utter foolishness in furthering this subversion by validating government and media propaganda in respect to Covid-19, which is geopolitically-motivated, I offer the following indisputable evidence.
At the time of writing, official Scottish government statistics place the death toll of those who tested positive for the virus at around 2,400. That number equates to a tiny 0.04% of the Scottish population and would doubtless be lower yet had post mortem examinations not been suspended for the duration along with the standard requirement for a second doctor to verify cause of death.
Of this relatively small number of deaths at least 50% have been elderly people locked down in care homes while the remaining 50% have generally succumbed as a result of compromised immune systems. In fine, these deaths could occur even with seasonal flu, which, you may have noticed, has gone on vacation this year!
Exactly the same can be said of the UK as a whole in which 39,000 deaths from a population of 66 million equates to a comparatively minuscule percentage, a fact exemplified by 40% of acute NHS hospital beds currently lying empty for the first time in decades.
Evidently these official statistics are not remotely suggestive of the plague upon us and certainly do not justify the draconian measures taken by the government and supported by you prelates of the Church.
If further evidence were required to demonstrate that the present imposition of the Beijing method to treat the Chinese virus is geopolitical in nature, i.e., a new Communist totalitarianism which is perfectly consistent with the Message and Third Secret of Fatima, then the following information should prove conclusive for those who have eyes to see.
On May 11, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, while addressing the press during the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, declared quite clearly that “…for most people Covid-19 is harmless…” This statement ties in perfectly with the official statistics I have quoted.
As for “Lockdown”, which a recent Fox News report suggested is in accord with the Chinese government’s strategy to undermine Western economies, the instigator is one Professor Neil Ferguson of University College London whose mathematical “model” on Covid-19, predicting apocalyptic death rates of 520,000 in the UK and 2.2 million in the U.S., is said to have turned both governments from their initial “herd immunity” policy to legislative tyranny and economic suicide.
You will doubtless be aware that Professor Ferguson recently resigned as advisor to the UK government when it was revealed that he had twice broken the lockdown rules he insisted the rest of us must strictly follow.
What you may not be so familiar with, however, is Professor Ferguson’s 20-year history of presenting irresponsible, even reckless, virus models to government.
In 2001, for example, his predictions on Foot and Mouth disease resulted in the slaughter of 6.5 million healthy animals, a mass culling that cost the country £10 billion and devastated rural Britain.
In 2002 he predicted 150,000 dead in the UK from BSE, yet only 177 died. Again, in 2005, he predicted 200 million dead globally from Bird Flu and only 18,500 died. And again, in 2009, he predicted 65,000 dead in the UK from Swine Flu and only 275 died.
Is it any wonder, then, that the man has no faith in his own predictions, breaking lockdown twice to meet with his left wing activist mistress, a married mother of two? The same question can be asked of Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer and of senior UK government adviser Dominic Cummings, both of whom broke lockdown rules because they know them to be useless in controlling a viral outbreak that now appears to have started earlier and spread wider than first believed, a revelation that confirms the relative harmlessness of this virus for the majority of the population.
Speaking of lost faith, I return to where I began, to a comparison of your response to this virus with the historical response of the Church’s hierarchy in times of real plague. what is absolutely clear from such a comparison is that the supernatural virtue of faith was far stronger then than now, inspiring Popes and prelates to place their trust in divine providence rather than in secular politicians and science.
Those were the days when Christ Crucified was boldly preached to fallen humanity, when the evils of the world, the devil and the flesh were zealously exposed and opposed; whether religious heresies, public immoralities or abuse of State power to the detriment of Christian society?
Since the fateful Vatican II with its “new humanism”, to quote Pope Paul VI, this faith has gradually given place to the principles of the French Revolution, a false liberalism that accommodates rather than accuses “the Prince of this world”, a tragedy that Paul VI recognised and lamented as “the smoke of Satan in the Church”.
Hence today there are no heresies to be fought, no immoralities to be condemned, no false religions to be challenged, no ancient rite of the Mass at high altar to impede ecumenism, no kneeling to receive Holy Communion on the tongue to strengthen belief in, and reverence for, the Blessed Sacrament, no mention of the infallible dogma Extra Ecclesiam nulla salus or of the doctrines on Hell and purgatory, etc., not a single element of Traditional teaching and practice left undiluted or silenced.
Everything from the post-conciliar re-ordering of churches and the Mass to the new Socialist doctrines on climate change, migration, social injustice, religious pluralism and a subjective moral embracing of those living on the “peripheries”, that is, the divorced and remarried, active homosexuals, unmarried couples and others who demand repentance-free “inclusion”, is indicative of a 5-decade shift in the Church from God-centred worship to man-centred worship.
And now complete subordination of the Church as a “non essential” entity within the State, like a social works institution to be closed down on a whim and without a whimper of objection. Well did a certain venerable prelate observe of this tragedy in our time: “The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the faith, now they sacrifice the faith.
And what are the bitter fruits of this Conciliar “reform”, this “new humanism”? They are precisely what one would expect from the “Smoke of Satan” having obscured the teaching of the Church: vocations have dried up, seminaries, religious houses and chapels have closed in their thousands (including all 5 seminaries in Scotland), proselytising, especially through the missions, is outlawed, millions have apostatised from the faith, Catholic politicians publicly offend against the Church’s moral teaching with impunity while governments likewise boldly legislate against the Commandments of God and the Christian family, etc.
If this is the “progressive” “New Pentecost” of Vatican II, then we can assuredly declare that humanity has progressed all the way back to its pagan past when brutal State atheism ruled and religion was a worthless subordinate trinket available in multiple choices.
The sickness you prelates should be concerned about is this spiritual sickness in the Church caused by Modernist “poison having been injected into her very veins”, to quote St. Pius X, the death toll from which is numbered in immortal souls, each one more precious to God than the whole of Creation.
I make no apology for the length of this letter as it was necessary to counter well-orchestrated propaganda in relation to Covid-19 while laying out in some kind of chronological order how the Church has come to appear like an accomplice in the present falsehood.
Though forthright, I have written to you as a subordinate to his superiors, in charity and in hope after the example of St. Paul who publicly “resisted” a wayward St. Peter “to his face”.
I urge you to please reflect on your actions thus far with a view to a radical change in direction from apparent spiritual indifference to a bold re-establishing of the Church’s supernatural faith and divine authority, bearing in mind that the state of the world at any given time is a reflection of the health or otherwise of the Church, which is the world’s moral compass.
There is no question in my mind that when Pope John XXIII figuratively opened the windows of the Church with a Council that was supposed to be merely pastoral in nature, “to let in some fresh air”, a doctrinal/liturgical hurricane entered instead and wrecked the House of God.
What has since been presented as the faith of the saints and martyrs is a shadow of what once was, the mustard seed instead of the great tree. Indeed, such has been the timidity and human respect in the post-conciliar hierarchy, so silent before the world and its falsehoods, as to represent less a “New Pentecost” than a return of the Apostles to the fear of the Cenacle prior the first and true Pentecost.
Well, it’s time to open your eyes, dear bishops, and see the devastation around you. The Church is in crisis and the world is rapidly heading to Hell in a handcart, deprived, as it has been for decades, of any meaningful Catholic voice to slow the decline. What is urgently required now is a fearless restoration of all things in Christ and an end to the hand washing abdication of duty exemplified by Pilate. Salvation is not by Socialist Catholicism but by Supernatural Catholicism.
May the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady obtain for you the grace to see the present spiritual chastisement, this universal revolt against God in our time which lies at the heart of the Third Secret of Fatima, as well as the resolution to act swiftly and definitively to end it.
With this hope and prayer, I enclose with my correspondence a copy of the June 7 letter of Archbishop Vigano to President Trump because it is intrinsically linked to everything I have stated regarding Vatican II “reform” and the apocalyptic crisis it has created in both the Church and the world in our time.
You will see in his letter that Archbishop Vigano speaks clearly of taking sides today, more than at any other time, either as children of the light resisting present evils or as children of darkness tolerating them.
In respect to the latter, two maxims came to mind. One was: “Evil abounds because good men do nothing”. The other was “Only dead fish flow with the current”. I recommend you reflect on them as I often do when thinking of my judgment and eternal destiny.
Respectfully yours in the most Holy Trinity
Martin Blackshaw
Comment:
At the time of this writing, Martin has received only two replies; Bishop McGee (Argyll and the Isles) and Bishop Robson (Dunkeld) have responded. Thus, we feel the letter ought to be placed in the public forum.
It’s an excellent letter and should have resulted in grateful replies to the author, with promises to think deeply about the issues raised. Given the nature of the crisis through which Catholics are living today, however, we know that this is something of a fond hope.
All the more reason, then, that we all redouble our prayers for the graces necessary for the Pope to obey Our Lady’s Fatima request for the Consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, the urgency of which various bishops elsewhere are now acknowledging.
Share your thoughts about Martin’s superb letter. His zeal is self-evident, writing to priests and bishops, always courteously, in the pursuit of building the Faith – in fact, he’s probably now written more letters than did St Paul ! Indeed, his letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the subject of the lockdown and changing nature of Government is published in the current edition of our newsletter, available to read on our website. So, if he’s motivated you to write a few lines to your bishop, let us know – that’s what we need; more and more members of the faithful to prod the consciences of the clergy, priests and bishops. Most bishops, if not all, can be contacted by email via their websites these days. Over to you!
Great letter! Well said. I am glad for people like you writing letters like this, you are a true witness to the Faith. I often think where have all the Preachers gone. I have taught my children from a young age, that they must be prepared to if they have too, to die for the faith. Then when we have a crisis, I wonder why our Shepherds are not setting an example doing their duty. Our confirmation duty are not just for the lay people. We lay people, need the support of our Shepherds in a time of crisis. A crisis that’s not going to be going away any time soon.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.
Catherine,
I agree – it’s a really great letter.
I just love this paragraph, in particular:
“Well, it’s time to open your eyes, dear bishops, and see the devastation around you. The Church is in crisis and the world is rapidly heading to Hell in a handcart, deprived, as it has been for decades, of any meaningful Catholic voice to slow the decline. What is urgently required now is a fearless restoration of all things in Christ and an end to the hand washing abdication of duty exemplified by Pilate. Salvation is not by Socialist Catholicism but by Supernatural Catholicism.”
Saying that, it’s difficult to pick and choose – the whole letter is first class.
Well done Martin (whom, if my memory serves, is also Athanasius!)
Catherine and Fidelis,
Thank you both for your kind comments. My one hope is that my letter will inspire other lay people to write to their bishops and priests reminding them in conscience of their cowardice and neglect of the flock, not only during this fake pandemic but for decades now.
Catherine,
Well said! I can’t think that many parents will be teaching their children what you are teaching yours, to be prepared to die for the faith if necessary. You are obviously a very special parent indeed. Your kids won’t forget that when they grow up – or if they’re martyred and go straight to Heaven!
Jeanne,
The author of the letter hasn’t praised himself. I did in my introduction and, at last count, three of our bloggers have praised him. He’s hardly likely to struggle to get through the average door or climb to the heights of pride on that, now is he?
But don’t worry, we try to make excuses for the people like your good self who don’t like us… It’s called charity. We’re great at it and proud of being so charitable 😀
Jeanne
Sounds like someone touched a raw nerve with you! Just bear in mind, though, that no amount of shouting at others can ease a bad conscience. If you hate Trump, as you say, then you are clearly happy to see unborn babies killed by the million in the womb every year, for Trump is the only world leader presently defending the right to life for these little ones of God. Hence, only a superficial Christian could hate Trump. In fact, no true Christian can hate anyone.
Health care is NOT free over here. We pay for it, dearly, through our taxes.
Hating people and wishing suffering on people, even suffering that will end, like Purgatory, suggests you are the one in need of mental health care.
The reason not that many people died in the UK due to this virus, has nothing to do with quarantine. Dear Boris told us at the start that most people would recover from it. That was when he didn’t want lockdown, he wanted to go for the usual herd immunity.
Countries with minimal or no quarantine – like Sweden and Japan – had the least deaths. So, you’re wrong in every count in your very hostile comment.
Jeanne A Stark,
Frankly, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be going to heaven no matter what Mass you attend, LOL! Does this ring any bells: “Faith, Hope & Charity – and the greatest of these is charity”!?
So, what do we learn about the two bishops who replied – that they are traditional in sympathy or just better mannered than their brother bishops?
It’s a terrific letter – every one of those bishops should be hanging their heads in shame.
Margaret Mary
You would think they would hang their heads in shame yet it seems the collective conscience is completely dead. Two bishops responded, one sympathetically the other cold as ice. It’s going to take a divine intervention to change things now as we cannot rely any longer on bishops or even the Pope, all have given themselves over to worldliness and abandoned the flock.
Athanasius,
I won’t put you on the spot, but I think most Catholics who are paying attention will know who the sympathetic bishop is and who the cold as ice bishop is.
They’re all lost causes, IMHO, so you are to be congratulated for writing to them – and what an excellent letter, too.
Frankly, and I know this is the wrong attitude, I wouldn’t waste my time writing to my bishop. He’s not interested, quite happy with his new religion. I’m leaving him to it.
Nicky
I tend to agree with you as regards the bishops, they are all too comfortable with Modernism now, it suits the easy lifestyle and there’s very little persecution. If they only knew the judgment they face when they die for the damage they have done!
I recall when Archbishop Lefebvre was asked why he took the position he did on Vatican II and the New Mass, his response was: “When I stand before my judge and He asks me what I did with my priesthood, I do not want to hear from Him those terrible words “you helped destroy the Church along with the rest of them”. This was a prelate who understood the very great responsibility priests and prelates (in particular) bear before God. They have their new Protestantised religion and their easy life, but at what price eternally?
Athanasius,
That quote from Archbishop Lefebvre should make us all tremble with fear, because we’ll all be asked what we did with the graces given to us through the Sacraments, when we meet our Maker.
Josephine
Absolutely. But his words a far more terrifying for the ordained, to whom more has been given.
This link was sent to me by a relative up north. The writer seems well informed and it is well worth reading.
https://www.shetnews.co.uk/2020/06/15/letters-orwellian-alice-in-wonderland-world/
Helen
Your link is interesting but you don’t mention the letter on this thread…
What is your opinion of the letter sent to the Bishops by Athanasius?
Nicky
I meant to add that what we’re seeing across the board now with the bishops is a direct result of the error of Collegiality that manifested itself at the Council. The original idea of the Modernist reformers was to eradicate the unique Petrine authority of the Supreme Pontiff by making his judgments subject to the democratic majority voice of the episcopate. That didn’t quite work out, thanks to Archbishop Lefebvre and other vigilant prelates.
What they did manage to do, however, which is almost as bad, is take away the power of each bishop within his diocese, subjecting it to the democratic vote of the new Bishops Conferences. It remains a fact, however, that each bishops is responsible before God for the diocese he has been placed over as shepherd, answerable only to the Pope. That the bishops in general have surrendered that authority to a democratic formula that is foreign to the Catholic religion, is something each and every one will have to account for before Our Lord. “I was outvoted” will not be an acceptable defence in excusing dereliction of duty.
Athanasius,
And that is precisely why, when I hear (as I do often) that there is a “sound” a “traditional leaning” bishop in Scotland, I reply – well, it’s not the kind of reply that would be in keeping with the House Rules, so I won’t share that…
Suffice to say, it’s way past time to break cover. It’s pointless waiting until retirement which has been the custom so far during this crisis; priests and bishops sing like canaries when there’s little point, their influence is diminished if not negated on retirement.
They need to speak out now. Immediately, if not sooner.
No more false prudence. We need leadership. Shepherds worthy of the title.
Yes, it is a superb letter indeed. Perhaps Martin should send it to other publications? One of them just might publish it!
The one I linked is from a non believer but he too has got a handle on this “pandemic”. I’ll send him a link to Martin’s letter and perhaps a spark might be ignited!
Helen
The letter has, in fact, been sent to other Catholic publications who may or may not choose to publish it. It does sadden me, though, that the importance of such a letter, the very crux of the crisis in the Church and the world right now, is often overlooked for less-important stories surrounding politics, race riots and the like. Thank goodness Catholic Truth has its priorities right, the supernatural element of this battle touching on the Message and Third Secret of Fatima, is the important message that always comes first.
As providence would have it, I finished this letter to the bishops on the very day that Archbishop Vigano sent his letter to President Trump, which is why I was able to squeeze that little reference in at the end. It would have made a great follow up to the Archbishop’s letter, especially his urging of Catholics to rise from their sluggishness. Alas, apart from Catholic Truth, I fear the urgency of what needs to happen is lost on many.
It’s a fantastic, letter no question. And I understand it’s about lockdown, closure of churches etc. However, I think it would have been good to have included concerns about the way the bishops are doing nothing about that other plague upon us – the homosexualisation of the Church in Scotland.
Father Despard has been consigned to the dustbin, suspended, for trying to expose this. I know he’s not traditional, but neither are the bishops. His bishop said he would investigate the claims made by Fr Despard but never did.
I’m just throwing this into the mix because if others do write to their bishops, it might be good to mention that this is something we are finding in all the dioceses.
Josephine
My lettter to the bishops was one that treated of the cause of so many issues in the Church and the world. Obviously the virus has put the faithlessness of the Scottish hierarchy front and centre in a general way, I simply could not deviate from that to start addressing local issues. The letter, as I’m sure you will have appreciated when reading it, was already getting rather lengthy.
Dear Editor,
I wholeheartedly concur with the 99% who endorse the letter from Athanasius.
I can give a wee guess as to the identity of the prelate who gave him a sympathetic reply.
I am fortunate enough to have him as “my” bishop and I have had some cordial correspondence with him on this and other subjects. Unfortunately I have not been able to publish them on here as they are of a personal nature, but I can assure you that the Bishop in question is a sound and holy man and well versed in science.
As mentioned above in olden times he could express himself more openly without the strictures of the Bishops “Club” which is now the case.
I intend to correspond with him soon, and hopefully I can elaborate afterwards.
Patrick,
It’s way past time to break cover. It’s pointless waiting until retirement which has been the custom so far during this crisis; priests and bishops sing like canaries when there’s little point, their influence is diminished if not negated on retirement.
They/he needs to speak out now. Immediately, if not sooner.
No more false prudence. We need leadership. Shepherds worthy of the title. There’s no virtue in engaging in friendly fire. We need bishops who will fight the Enemy openly.
The Bishop to whom you refer is very kind, heart in the right place, but we need him to speak out now. He knows he has a platform at Catholic Truth. Time to grasp the mettle. Some will a argue (wrongly) “nettle” but whatever, just grasp it and be [NOT] damned!
A truly masterful letter from Martin, worthy to stand alongside the letters of St. Catherine of Siena to the Popes. I hope it deeply pricks a few consciences, and I also hope the other publications to which this has been submitted include The Fatima Center, Lifesite News, the Remnant, even Rorate Caeli and Taylor Marshall.
However, I think the following ought to receive it also:
Pope Francis
The Prefect of every Congregation
The Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain
Cardinal Nichols
One more name to add to the list of recommended recipients: the Superior General of the SSPX.
RCAVictor
Absolutely right. The SSPX should have refused to go along with the unlawful lockdown or at least found inventive ways around it. I think one or two priests did but certainly not in the UK. On this side of the pond there is sadly no spirit of the martyrs.
Athanasius,
That is indeed a wonderful letter you have written. It is a sad state of affairs that the bishops ordered a national suspension of Masses and devotions – and doing this prior to the secular government imposing this “lockdown”.
The laity has been left bereft of the Sacraments, unable to be present at Mass and receiving Holy Communion or the Sacrament of Penance. And what of those who died without the benefit of Extreme Unction.
Like Josephine, I agree that the quote from Archbishop Lefebvre should make us all tremble with fear, because God will ask us what we did with the graces we received through the Sacraments. I tremble to think of facing that judgement and taking to account of what I have done and what I have failed to do.
Theresa Rose,
Yes, our personal judgment is a frightening prospect indeed, I think all Catholics would admit to that. But it will be so much more severe for those who were given the care of souls as shepherds only to abandon them to the wolves out of cowardice or worse.
I found this timely piece on the Rorati Caeli site, a quote from the fiery sermons of St. Anthony of Padua, whose Feast was on June 13:
“…Alas! How many religious there are today, who still worship, in the desert of religion and the cloister, the same gods that they worshiped in Egypt, the world! Because they lack the fire of charity, their sacrifice is useless to them. From morning until noon the cry out: Baal, hear us! [3 Kings xviii, 26: And they called on the name of Baal from morning even till noon, saying: O Baal, hear us.] What is “crying to Baal” if not desiring to be a superior? But there is no voice, no one who answers their will. So they cry again, still louder. To cry is to desire. They cut themselves with knives and lancets, with fasts and disciplines. They disfigure their faces, fasting early in the day, so that later on they can celebrate the festival of the belly!
In Elijah’s day, the prophets of Baal cried and were not heard. Nowadays, they cry and are heard! They are promoted to higher office, so that their fall is more ruinous. First they displayed a humble voice, a rough habit, a thin belly, a pale face, and assiduous prayer. Now they utter threats, and go coped and robed. They walk with ample stomach and ruddy face. They are assiduous in sleeping: but prayer — not at all! Come, Elijah, come! Take the prophets of Baal and slay them at the brook Cison [cf. 3 Kings xviii, 40]”.
The full thing can be read here: https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2020/06/saint-anthony-warns-negligent-superiors.html#more
A very zealous English reader who sometimes emails to keep me informed of the shenanigans down south, emailed today, asking me to send her best wishes to Athanasius on his excellent letter – and to ask him to send it to the Bishops of England and Wales, as well. No rest for the wicked !
She then emailed later to impart the following nuggets…
Now, would you believe it! And you probably would. Today, in the UK Churches have been opened but under the most ridiculous rules imaginable. Some of them have adjacent toilet facilities for people but… the Bishops have ordered them to be closed! Now, this is NOT a Govt regulation as only Council Public Toilets are closed. Supermarkets, cafes, and bus stations have theirs all open. Various PP’s have been told about this mis-information by their Bishops and will, hopefully, re-open the facilities.
Many of the rules stated by Govt are NOT Law. They are just ‘advice’ and recommendations by the PM and his lackies. i.e. The wearing of face masks is not Law. No Police Officer can order a member of the public to wear a face mask, let alone a bus driver. But, people wrongly ‘assume’ it’s the Law.
The Govt are bad enough but the Bishops are worse! May God and Our Lady help us. Ends.
And so say all of us!
Ed,
My mother’s parish in England has opened for private prayer. You will not believe this …
The church is now open during two session per day, and each session lasts fifteen minutes.
Each session may be attended by a maximum of six persons.
One individual person is limited to attending two sessions per week.
These visits must be pre-arranged on the online booking system, or by phoning in.
PPE must be worn. Hand sanitiser will be provided.
Only one piece of reading material may be brought by parishioners for the purpose of aiding prayer.
The floor of the church now has markings which act as visual prompts for social distancing and show the direction of movement (clockwise).
Volunteers have been recruited to act as marshalls in the church.
Those over 70 are forbidden to attend, as well as all those with underlying health symptoms.
The church is cleaned after each session.
A record of names of attendees will be taken down for trace and track purposes.
Parishioners have been instructed not to approach the priest of deacon during their visit.
Social distancing must also be observed outside the church, and two-metre space markings are placed in the church grounds.
On entering the church, persons are given a laminated ticket, which directs them to an allocated seat.
A floor plan is displayed in the church porch.
Access to the toilets, vestry, side chapels, and the lighting of votive candles is forbidden.
A signal is given to indicate the end of the session.
Persons will exit the church by the side door as instructed by the marshalls.
Ed, I’ll email you the pdf, so you will believe me.
Athanasius,
I agree with everyone here, that is a marvellous letter.
I think, though, that you will not be receiving many replies because of this introduction:
“I am writing to respectfully upbraid all of you in the Scottish hierarchy etc”
To speak to a proud churchman like that will be seen as “insolent” – unlike the humble popes who received St Catherine of Siena’s letters, the spiritual pygmies we have for priests and bishops these days are full of themselves, full of pride and don’t take kindly to being “upbraided”, if you even write with any concerns, they don’t answer, so you’ve no chance, LOL!
You had to say it, though, and you said it very, very well.
Laura,
You’re absolutely right. When I outed myself as a Traditional Catholic (i.e. Catholic) to my former Novus Ordo parish priest, most notable was the condescension I received from him. Such smug condescension. That’s one thing that has really stuck with me, and i will never forget.
Yes, they absolutely hate criticism, and the contempt they feel for those who correct them is apparent.
I wish to add my congratulations to Athanasius on his masterful letter. I also send my thanks to him for writing it and sending is to those bishops.
I must also say that I am horrified by what Miles Immaculatae writes about her mother’s parish. I know that I would not stand for such treatment if my parish priest tried to inflict such utter nonsense on my parish.