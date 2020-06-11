11 June: Happy Feast of Corpus Christi…



Panis angelicus

Bread of Angels

fit panis hominum;

Is bread for all mankind;

dat panis coelicus

that bread of Heaven

figuris terminum;

ends symbols

o res mirabilis!

O wonder! Miracle!

Manducat Dominum

This Body of the Lord will nourish

pauper, pauper

even the poorest

servus et humilis.

and most lowly servants

Comment:

Discuss relevant issues, such as the denial of Communion on the tongue to an elderly woman at the Fatima Shrine, reported on 9 June, at Lifesitenews. Then, as always on devotional threads, share your own favourite hymns, prayers, stories and experiences of associated miracles.

A very happy Feast of Corpus Christi to all our readers and bloggers.