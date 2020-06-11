11 June: Happy Feast of Corpus Christi…

Panis angelicus
Bread of Angels
fit panis hominum;
Is bread for all mankind;
dat panis coelicus
that bread of Heaven
figuris terminum;
ends symbols
o res mirabilis!
O wonder! Miracle!
Manducat Dominum
This Body of the Lord will nourish
pauper, pauper
even the poorest
servus et humilis.
and most lowly servants
pauper, pauper
even the poorest
servus et humilis.
and most lowly servants
Comment:
Discuss relevant issues, such as the denial of Communion on the tongue to an elderly woman at the Fatima Shrine, reported on 9 June, at Lifesitenews. Then, as always on devotional threads, share your own favourite hymns, prayers, stories and experiences of associated miracles.
A very happy Feast of Corpus Christi to all our readers and bloggers.
Another favourite of mine is Ecce Panis Angelorum…
Happy Feast to one and all !
O Godhead hid, devoutly I adore Thee,
Who truly art within the forms before me;
To Thee my heart I bow with bended knee,
As failing quite in contemplating Thee.
…
O Loving Pelican! O Jesus Lord!
Unclean I am, but cleanse me in Thy Blood!
Of which a single drop, for sinners spilt,
Can purge the entire world from all its guilt.
Jesus, whom, for the present, veil’d I see,
What I so thirst for, oh! vouchsafe to me;
That I may see Thy countenance unfolding,
And may be blest Thy glory in beholding.
Vi adoro ogni momenta.
Hail! Thou living Bread from heaven;
Sacrament of awful might:
I adore Thee, I adore Thee
Every moment, day and night.
Heart from Mary’s heart created;
Heart of Jesus all divine:
Here before Thee I adore Thee;
All my heart and soul are Thine.
I am not worthy, holy Lord,
That Thou shouldst come to me;
Speak but the word; one gracious word
Can set the sinner free.
I am not worthy; cold and bare
The lodging of my soul;
How canst Thou deign to enter there?
Lord, speak, and make me whole.
I am not worthy; yet, my God,
How can I say Thee nay.-
Thee, who didst give Thy flesh and blood
My ransom price to pay?
O come, in this sweet morning hour,
Feed me with food divine ;
And fill with all Thy love and power
This worthless heart of mine.
Sarto2010,
This is the only one of yours that I don’t recognise (I am not worthy, Lord)
Is there a video recording, as I’d love to hear it sung – maybe then I’d recognise it.
0 SACRAMENT most holy,
O Sacrament divine,
All praise and all thanksgiving
Be every moment Thine!
Sarto2010,
Thank you! Each of those listed in y our comment, is also among my favourites. Beautiful!
Happy Feast!
A very happy Feast of Corpus Christi to everyone at CT!
I loved the two video recordings – always, Panis Angelicus was a favourite. The other hymns are lovely, too.
I was appalled to read of the priest at the Fatima shrine denying the women Communion on the tongue. How dare he? He’s wearing a mask so he would be more at risk if he touched her hand, doesn’t he realise that or is he totally stupid?