13 June: Bill Gates Global Day of Action

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Announcing #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action on June 13, 2020



WHAT: A non-partisan coalition of alternative media organizations and activist groups are calling for a Global Day of Action to #ExposeBillGates and his control agenda.



In the first few months of 2020, billionaire Bill Gates has been promoted as the saviour to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he is lauded as a hero Gates has been a force of disruption and shaky science. The truth is Bill Gates hides a darker agenda.

Gates has made numerous media appearances calling for extended lock downs, contact tracing surveillance, digital certificates to travel and work, and announced his intention to vaccinate 7 billion people. Gates’ family also has ties to discredited eugenics science and believes billionaires like him should help reduce the world’s population. (For those who might be new to this information we recommend watching The Bill Gates documentary series from The Corbett Report and/or reading The Bill Gates investigation from The Last American Vagabond.)



It’s time to #ExposeBillGates and expose his agenda. Together we can shine the light on Gates’ true intentions and change the course of humanity.

WHEN: Join us on Saturday June 13, 2020 as we spread the word about Bill Gates’ agenda. We encourage everyone interested to organize and host documentary screenings, share articles, pass out flyers, drop banners, and share on social media using the hashtag #ExposeBillGates. We encourage everyone to share accurate and credible information about Gates’ goals. This is a non-partisan event and activists from all sides of the political spectrum are welcome.

To help spread the word about #ExposeBillGates Day please use this make [the above image] your profile pic on all social media accounts.

#ExposeBillGates Day is being organized by The Conscious Resistance Network, The Corbett Report, The Last American Vagabond, Activist Post, The Free Thought Project, The Anti Media, and We Are Change. If you represent an alternative/independent media channel or website and would like to be involved please get in touch. Source

CONTACT: Derrick Broze / intothelight@protonmail.com



Comment:

We are launching this thread a few days before the event to allow some publicity and to encourage readers to participate in educating family and friends about Bill Gates’ worldview and influence in whatever way possible, including of course, via this blog, but also by using some of the methods suggested above.

Today, in the traditional calendar, the Feast of Saint Margaret of Scotland is celebrated. So, let us seek the intercession of this great national saint, in our attempts to expose Bill Gates and his anti-life work. St Margaret, Queen of Scotland, pray for us!

A very happy Feast to one and all!