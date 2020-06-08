The Immorality of “Catastrophic” Lockdown: “Total & Utter Madness”…

Comment:

Below, three comments from viewers of the above video on YouTube…

(1) History will look back on this time with disbelief. The economy will be in tatters for a disease that has been fatal for a tiny number of people but the devastation will affect us all and the debt will take generations to recover from. Beyond a joke for an “illness” that has been treated like Ebola – when it just isn’t! Hitchens is one of the few people prepared to tell the truth

(2) 10 weeks ago I had a great job and life was good for the first time in a while. Now, my job no longer exists (I worked in the aviation service industry) and I haven’t been paid since March. My company decided not to accept furlough and instead sacked everybody. Didn’t even get to say goodbye. I’m now being told by a bunch of people who are being paid to sit on their backsides doing nothing but stay at home and sit in the sun that I should do the same when realistically I’m going to lose that home anyway now that I don’t have any work. Its total and utter madness.

(3) Peter is so right about getting out of the lockdown. There is a large proportion of the populace which is TERRIFIED of returning to ‘normal’. They do not want to leave their homes. This is why the rest of us have to suffer with this prolonged and unnecessary lockdown. Boris Johnson doesn’t know how to get us out without the furloughed Guardianistas screeching that he is a murderer. It is one big mess.

Well…

Do you agree with Peter Hitchen’s assessment of the lockdown? Is there any chance of the Government admitting it got the whole thing wrong? And what about the three commentators – which, if any of them, makes the single most important point?

Most importantly, in your opinion, what should happen now? Face masks? Vaccine? Or a return to the “old normal” without delay – to include the immediate re-opening of churches?