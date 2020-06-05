Contrived Coronavirus Crisis: Has UK Population Drifted into a Police State?

Police forces are planning their own contact tracing system over concerns the government’s test and trace scheme could place officers in danger, Sky News has learned.

Under the plans, police officers who test positive for COVID-19 would not give their contacts to NHS contact tracers, but would instead inform their police force who would take over contact tracing to identify anyone at risk of catching the virus.



The plans, which are being developed by the Police Federation and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, could see police forces take over all contact tracing for police officers and staff, according to a source close to the matter…

Public health experts said the news raised questions about the entire test and trace system, which is being run by a collection of private companies overseen by PHE. [Public Health England].

“Contact tracing systems are based on trust,” said Allyson Pollock, director of Newcastle University’s Institute of Health and Society. “This tells you that the police don’t trust the system and don’t believe data will not be shared more widely, not just with the call handlers but the whole system.

“I think the public needs to be asking very serious questions about this.” Source – Sky News

Comment:

The key “serious question” here is, clearly – have we, by being so compliant with the lockdown regulations, drifted into accepting a full blown police state? Is this latest development in the contrived [check the statistics] Coronavirus “crisis” merely evidence that we are now, effectively, living in a police state? While, at this stage, this is supposedly about the police tracing people with whom they have been in contact – a restricted level of contact tracing – it’s not difficult to see how easily this could be extended. If contact tracing is already in the hands of private companies, as revealed above, what’s to prevent the current limited police powers being extended? These days, anything is possible. I mean, who would have imagined just six months ago, that the entire countries of the UK (and, indeed, the entire world) would be forced to live under the current lockdown restrictions, with the loss of our civil and religious freedoms?

In which case, the concept of being suspected of a crime being the prerequisite to “becoming known to the police” would be a thing of the past. We’d just need to have been ill or physically in the presence of someone who had the virus. If we accept this without a murmur, we can say “goodbye” permanently to our freedom to practice our religion.

And it’s all very well Allyson Pollock saying the public needs to be asking very serious questions about this – but how? Who do we ask? We can’t organise meetings due to the lockdown rules, we have been silenced and required to obey the State. There is no dissent from the “new normal” permitted because the news broadcasters have become an arm of the State. Even in supermarkets we have to obey rules designed to keep communication with others at a minimum – “stand here until the person in front moves forward” … It’s all very sinister.

So, share your thoughts – have we drifted into a full-blown police state?