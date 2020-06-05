Contrived Coronavirus Crisis: Has UK Population Drifted into a Police State?

Police forces are planning their own contact tracing system over concerns the government’s test and trace scheme could place officers in danger, Sky News has learned.
Under the plans, police officers who test positive for COVID-19 would not give their contacts to NHS contact tracers, but would instead inform their police force who would take over contact tracing to identify anyone at risk of catching the virus.
The plans, which are being developed by the Police Federation and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, could see police forces take over all contact tracing for police officers and staff, according to a source close to the matter…
Public health experts said the news raised questions about the entire test and trace system, which is being run by a collection of private companies overseen by PHE. [Public Health England].
“Contact tracing systems are based on trust,” said Allyson Pollock, director of Newcastle University’s Institute of Health and Society. “This tells you that the police don’t trust the system and don’t believe data will not be shared more widely, not just with the call handlers but the whole system.
“I think the public needs to be asking very serious questions about this.” Source – Sky News
Comment:
The key “serious question” here is, clearly – have we, by being so compliant with the lockdown regulations, drifted into accepting a full blown police state? Is this latest development in the contrived [check the statistics] Coronavirus “crisis” merely evidence that we are now, effectively, living in a police state? While, at this stage, this is supposedly about the police tracing people with whom they have been in contact – a restricted level of contact tracing – it’s not difficult to see how easily this could be extended. If contact tracing is already in the hands of private companies, as revealed above, what’s to prevent the current limited police powers being extended? These days, anything is possible. I mean, who would have imagined just six months ago, that the entire countries of the UK (and, indeed, the entire world) would be forced to live under the current lockdown restrictions, with the loss of our civil and religious freedoms?
In which case, the concept of being suspected of a crime being the prerequisite to “becoming known to the police” would be a thing of the past. We’d just need to have been ill or physically in the presence of someone who had the virus. If we accept this without a murmur, we can say “goodbye” permanently to our freedom to practice our religion.
And it’s all very well Allyson Pollock saying the public needs to be asking very serious questions about this – but how? Who do we ask? We can’t organise meetings due to the lockdown rules, we have been silenced and required to obey the State. There is no dissent from the “new normal” permitted because the news broadcasters have become an arm of the State. Even in supermarkets we have to obey rules designed to keep communication with others at a minimum – “stand here until the person in front moves forward” … It’s all very sinister.
So, share your thoughts – have we drifted into a full-blown police state?
I just posted this on a old thread and realised you have a new one on ‘drifted into police state.’ So I have reposted it here as I think that we have not drifted into a police state, but have been deliberately pushed into a police state.
I’m afraid Boris might be dumping one lot of experts, but look who he has brought in to fill the gap!!!! SEE LINK BELOW and note the praise he gives to Bill & Melinda Gates in the video clip.
https://sputniknews.com/world/202006041079515066-boris-johnson-and-bill-gates-deliver-addresses-at-online-global-vaccine-summit—video/
They have just made it compulsory to wear a mask if you travel by bus, train or tube here in England. This new rule starts from the 15th June and you will be fined £80 if you are found not wearing one. The ruling gives Boris time to get the ‘tracing app and tracers’ ready for the next stage. I’m guessing that by September/October the rule might change to ‘you don’t have to wear the mask if you have the app.’ Then next year you will not be allowed to go into a shopping mall/supermarket unless you have the ‘app’ (and so on). So this mask wearing rule is slowly shepherding the sheep in the direction of total control.
Francescomarta,
I don’t have time right now to read your link, but will do asap.
Just want to clear up one thing. My point is not that the Governments are drifting into a police state – clearly this is all planned, and as you intimate, being carefully rolled out. I think though, that the people are drifting, still fooled by the virus propaganda.
Nicola Stalin (as a friend calls her and as she is persistently showing herself to be) is now on record as saying that if we don’t keep the rule about staying outdoors, not indoors with friends, she will make it law.
She is a born-tyrant. Yet her fans love her. They do not see anything sinister in any of this – they regard it as “strong leadership”.
That you don’t get a stronger leader than Kim Jong-un hasn’t dawned on them yet. Even with the warning sign that he supported the 2014 independence referendum. As a [now retired] teacher, I’ve seen some slow learners in my time, but the population of Scotland really does take the biscuit.
How many threads are you going to have on the subject but you’re unwilling to do anything yourself to stop sleepwalking into this? Sitting about typing on our computers won’t help? Why not organise something????!!!
Conscientious Objector,
Like what? Organise a protest? How many people, do you think, would be willing to risk fines (or prison for not paying fines) for breaking lockdown rules – I’m assuming we wouldn’t get permission for a legal protest, which would, of course, include a protest at the removal of our religious freedom (although how many clergy would turn up is anybody’s guess. Mine is a single figure…)
We’re already trying to work out the best way to organise a public rosary – because, ultimately, it is prayer that will bring this whole nightmare to an end. Specifically, the prayer of the Consecration of Russia, by Pope and Bishops, but, in the meantime, our pleas for help to Heaven via the Rosary would be beneficial, no question about it.
We were told by Sr Lucia that the Rosary has been given a special efficacy for these times – now we know why.
Don’t under-estimate the value of the commentaries on this blog – I have it on very good authority that the documentary evidence posted here about this entire scan has alerted many people who would otherwise have remained fooled by the propaganda. It’s a small contribution, I accept, but it is important that people are alerted to what is going on… So spread the blog address around. The internet is about all we have at the moment – and they’d love to remove that source of information as well, and may do so before long. Don’t make the mistake of thinking these discussions are a waste of time. Be assured, they are not.
And God is watching, too, remember – He wants us to make all the effort we can to defeat the goal of atheistic Communism, which is, of course, to dominate and rule the world. No thanks!
If anything shows the demonic nature of what is going on, it’s the way the news today is dominated by the new rule about having to wear face masks on public transport and the £80 fine for not doing so. This is in England but it will come here as well, as sure as day follows night.
The “experts” told us clearly and often that face masks are not necessary in the wider population yet now we’re to be fined for not wearing one?
Do people need something in neon lights to waken them out of their stupor?
I think some are drifting, others are sleepwalking, and other are happily jogging into the police state long prepared for them, proudly wearing their masks as a form of virtue-signaling. Lemmings – and the Pied Piper is Lucifer himself.
As for Allyson Pollock’s comment that “Contact tracing systems are based on trust,” well sorry, Allyson, if you really believe that, then you’ve been sitting at your computer too long. Contact tracing is based on controlling and surveilling the population, their whereabouts, their networks and affiliations, their health data, their “suspicious” activity. It is based precisely on lack of trust of we, the people, by the ruling elites.
I posted a while ago some observations about how many of the evils active in the modern world were birthed in England, like Freemasonry, fractional reserve banking, modern occultism, etc. The other night I discovered another thing to add to my list: forced vaccination also originated in England, early in the 19th century I believe, in a city called Leicester (pronounced “Leister”?). The vaccine was for smallpox, a vaccine which resulted in much higher fatalities than among those who refused/did not take the vaccine. This also resulted, thankfully, in the appearance of the anti-vaccine movement.
As for face-mask wearers, I doubt this will put a dent in their virtue-signaling, but here it is:
https://www.businessinsider.com/who-no-need-for-healthy-people-to-wear-face-masks-2020-4
RCA Victor,
We’ve another numpty troll hilariously posing as a doctor from the WHO in my admin file, sneering that your report (link) is “two months out of date”.
Completely, of course, missing the point that we are being slowly if NOT too surely, moved towards being totally controlled.
Some people are missing the point that we are being told one thing one minute and the opposite thing the next minute. Or one thing in April, and the opposite in June. Get it now, er… “Doctor”?
What was that I was saying about slow learners?