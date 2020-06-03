Racism, a Sin – Pope Francis… But, is it? June 3, 2020 By editor in bible, Crime and Punishment, Morals, religion, sin, Uncategorized Tags: charity, donald trump, george floyd, murder, pope francis, racism, sin, violence, virtue 9 Comments Pope Francis calls racism a sin but is “racism” a specific sin, as distinct from the law of charity? Comments invited… Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
What is wrong with racism? If it means preferring your own people to others, it is natural, healthy and in the interests of a cohesive and homogeneous society. how can that be wrong, far less sinful? It is the essence of society, the nursery of the family.
If it means beating people up because they are a different colour, it is wrong.
However, the former has been tarred with the brush of the latter. Deliberately, as part of the ongoing war against the West. This conflation is defined by the Shorter Oxford 1993.
This intervention by the Pope is frankly, unwonted. Has His holiness intervened in the case of Shaku Bayo, killed by police in Kirkcaldy in 2015, an incident where the Public Enquiry is still outstanding?
Antoine Bisset,
I’m not sure what you mean by “preferring” our own people / race, but given that you go on to show that you are not “racist” in the usual sense, I take it you mean that it is natural to want to e.g. marry someone of your own race, that sort of thing. That’s perfectly natural, I agree, and nothing remotely to do with hating any other race. I wouldn’t have wanted to marry a person from any other country, no matter their skin colour or race – so I don’t see that as racist. If I’d gone on holiday to the USA for example, and fell for a Scotsman living there, I still wouldn’t have wanted to marry him unless he was willing to return to Scotland, and I’m not at all anti-American, LOL! If I was an employer, though, and people of colour applied for a job, I would be looking at their qualifications/experience etc. nothing to do with their colour.
I don’t know anything about the case of Shaku Bayo in Kirkcaldy, so would be interested to learn more.
Pope Francis just never misses an opportunity NOT to talk about Christian virtue. Everybody knows that racism means hatred of someone of a different colour, but what never gets a mention is the virtue of charity. Why wouldn’t the Pope point out that nobody can claim to be a Christian if he doesn’t love his neighbour, no matter his race or colour? He just says what everybody else says – never a different, or more exalted message. It’s pathetic.
This report shows that these demonstrators are not at all concerned abut George Floyd, RIP – whose murder is a complete disgrace. All murders are wrong, of course, but to watch the life being forced out of that poor man, known as the Genlte Giant, was torture.
These supposed protesters are nothing more than a bunch of thugs
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/london-george-floyd-protest-activists-scuffle-with-police-amid-high-tensions-as-thousands-descend-on-westminster-for-anti-racism-march/ar-BB14Z8bQ?ocid=spartandhp
Lily / Antoine,
I can’t stand these “isms” (racism, sexism) – idiotic terms.
We were taught, very clearly at Catholic school and in the pulpit, that the Parable of the Good Samaritan was but one example of what Our Lord meant by the virtue of charity. We were obliged to love everyone, no exception, and to treat others as we would wish them to treat us. Could not have been clearer. I never heard any teacher or priest say “oh, and that includes people of colour…” It was taken for granted.
Anyone who practises Christian charity will never offend anyone due to the colour of his/her skin or any other “difference”.
Personally, it’s a complete mystery to me why anyone hates anyone else due to the colour of his/her skin. I’ve never heard any rational explanation for it, and I will never EVER understand it.
It seems so bizarre to me, that years ago I was astonished at the tales a friend of mine would tell about the hatred she encountered as a black woman (from the Caribbean) in England. I used to think she must be imagining it, because I just couldn’t understand the sheer stupidity of hating someone for something so ridiculous. I know I’m hated for the work of Catholic Truth, for what modernists see as “my views”, “my opinions” and so I accept that, and given the diabolical disorientation prophesied at Fatima, I understand it. But to be hated because of the colour of my skin? That’s crackers.
So, as I say, I just couldn’t believe it when my friend (we’ll call her Claire) told me stories of the hatred she’d encountered as a black woman. I honestly thought she was either imagining it or exaggerating – and I told her so. Then, one day we were out for lunch; she was walking ahead of me to reach a table in the far end of the restaurant. As I followed her, I noticed a woman sitting at a table on my right, looking Claire up and down, her lip curled up, as if in disgust. I was horrified.
I stopped in my tracks, curled my own lip and gave her the same disgusted look that she was directing at Claire. She was startled (not least because she probably hadn’t realised that Claire and I were together.)
Me charitable? Not to a racist! Sorry! 😀
Ed,
I too am tired of these ‘-ism’ words, those such as ‘anti-semitism’ and ‘racism’ have lost much of their meaning. Still, I find them preferable to the ‘-phobia’ words … Islamophobia, transphobia. These really are Newspeak.
Ed,
Like you, not having a racist bone in my body, and naturally assuming that most folk think along the same lines as me, means that I too would have struggled to believe the stories of your friend. The way you stood up for your friend is praiseworthy.
Interestingly, it is those who see racism everywhere, and who accuse everyone else of being racist, who are most likely to be subconsciously racist themselves, and project this on others. Take, for example, the case of sanctimonious liberal Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. It amused me much when it was discovered and reported in the press that he had a history of dressing up in blackface.
We are all descended from Adam and Eve and all of us are created in the image and likeness of God. Racism is therefore sinful, no doubt about it.
The problem is that these days, any moderate centre-right opinion is likely to get labeled as racist by looney leftists. And this leads to situations such a Count Dankula, the Scottish YouTuber who was convicted of inciting racial violence for making a comedic video featuring a pet pug[!]
There are some people who think Leave voters are all secretly racist. Ironically, this itself is a form of discrimination, and is sinful.
Even Michael Voris of Church Militant TV has started to use the very same tactics as looney leftists… In one of his recent videos attacking the FSSPX, he made a (calumnious) accusation that the FSSPX is Nazi. The video even featured a graphic of the national flag of Nazi era Germany to emphasise this point.
Miles Immaculatae,
“Racism is sinful, no doubt about it”
But is racism sinful because it’s a lack of charity – or is there something that makes racism particularly sinful? That’s my understanding of the thread question and my answer is that it’s not in a special category, racism is sinful because it offends against basic humanity and Christian charity.
To take up where Miles Immaculatae left off, “racism” is a catch-all accusatory buzzword for leftists, like “homophobe,” “climate change denier,” etc. especially when they find you’re winning an argument against them. Not too long ago, let’s recall, people were being accused of being racist because they called this corona virus by its place of origin: the Chinese virus!
It remains unknown whether the murder of George Floyd was an act of racism, or just the act of a power-hungry psychopathic policeman. But “racism” is a much easier can of gasoline to throw on the flames than a psychological analysis, and obviously, there are many thousands of black people who have been conditioned by leftist propaganda for over two generations to react the way they did. Their poverty, their abject living conditions, are all “whitey’s” fault – and to a certain degree, they are correct. But “whitey,” in this case, happens to be the leftists who made them dependent on welfare, and subject to government control of their lives from cradle to grave. In other words, America’s inner cities are a bombed-out no-man’s land of crime, drugs, violence and filthy housing: tinderboxes waiting to go up in flames at the slightest provocation. Especially, calculated provocation by Communists using Saul Alinsky’s techniques.
As for Pope Francis, he thinks he is so powerful – and he is so deluded – that he can invent new sins, like sins against the environment, the sin of racism, the sin of not opening Europe’s borders to Christian-hating Muslims. Oh, and how about the sin of the death penalty? Just more smears for his arsenal, to be used against real Catholics.
But back to the riots. Something struck me this morning as I was watching Tucker Carlson’s 25-odd minute commentary on the riots. Several of the leftist mouthpieces have claimed that Americans deserve her cities going up in flames, because of her history of institutional racism. It is “justice.”
I suddenly wondered whether these mouthpieces had actually stumbled on the truth without realizing it: namely, that this may well be America’s chastisement for the legalization of abortion and homosexual “marriage.” God acts through secondary agents, after all – as difficult as that may be to swallow.
A final note about Kellyanne Conway’s video. I was not impressed at all, and despite the title (“…shuts down criticism”) I didn’t think she shut down anything. She came across as somewhat of a political hack, and failed completely to address the most important fact about the Democrats’ latest phony accusation: there was no teargas used against the crowd assembled near St. John’s church. Now maybe this hadn’t come to light yet when she was interviewed, I don’t know, but as I said, I wasn’t impressed.