From Scottish Government Website Daily Update For Coronavirus… Scottish numbers: 1 June 2020
Of the people who have tested positive:
3,695 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since 5 March
735 were in hospital last night:
20 of whom were in intensive care, with another 7 with suspected COVID-19 in intensive care
2,363 have died Source
Comment:
Scotland’s population is approximately 5.4 million so, lamentable as are the above recorded deaths from Covid-19, we’re hardly looking at a deadly plague. Yet, the application of the severe lockdown restrictions, with all the consequences to come, are set to continue in some form, with the First Minister threatening a return to the strict regime if the newly introduced relaxation leads to, well, the population being relaxed and returning to “normal” everyday life. People continue to monitor neighbours (I heard a horror story of someone I know myself and regarded as a friend snitching on people she thinks are not keeping to the rules – because she’s terrified of catching the virus) and there are plenty of people calling for the restrictions to continue because they fear a second wave or just don’t want to return to work. Whatever.
What’s going on? Don’t the above figures show, really, no cause for concern? Should we be returning to normal life – not the “new normal”, the real normal – immediately, if not sooner?
Why are not the church authorities, the Scottish Bishops and priests pastorally responsible for providing traditional Masses, not insisting that the churches re-open, as has happened in other parts of the world. Or are they to be counted among those who simply don’t want to return to work? The above figures speak for themselves. So, what, I repeat, is going on?
This is an exercise in power and control. The threat by the First Minister to introduce laws making it illegal to travel more than a certain distance decided by her makes this abundantly clear.
If such a law is introduced I will not be prepared to co-operate and I may as well hand myself in at a police station.
This is why the population have been disarmed.
Antoine Bisset,
There are some Scots who call our First Minister Nicola Stalin and it’s not difficult to guess why.
Actually, that’s a very good idea – hand ourselves into the police saying we won’t keep that restriction. I saw a headline this morning (but didn’t follow it through) saying the police are saying these restrictions are unenforceable. So, arguably, if you and I go handing ourselves in, we might get locked up due to not keeping lockdown and admitting it 😀 They’d at least be able to say they’d made a couple of arrests…
We’ll think that over again, no point in acting too quickly, must exercise the virtue of prudence, etc… 😀
Editor,
When I visited your fair country in 2008, I was surprised to observe the extent to which socialism had made inroads into Scottish society. I was actually more than surprised – disturbed would be more accurate – that the Scots, the land of Sir William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, had allowed this dripping poison into their veins.
So what’s going on, I suspect, is your socialist bureaucracy both perpetuating itself and seeking to gain even more power over your lives through this scam-demic.
That said, some remarks are in order concerning the government website to which you’ve linked:
1. The virus tests are known to register 80% false positives, so any numbers published by the government and/or your NHS are meaningless. Your government even admits as much, if you read this statement carefully:
“This will be an underestimate of the number of cases. Not everyone with the virus will display symptoms and not all those with symptoms will be tested.”
This would be akin to something like “Not every teen-ager has acne, and not everyone who has acne is a teen-ager, therefore the number of acne cases is underestimated.”
2. Your government can’t even get its numbers straight. As of June 1, you are told, “A total of 115,259 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date.” However, if you scroll down the page below the Health Board table, you will find this:
“On 31 May there were:
2,096 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, making a total of 171,745 COVID-19 tests through NHS labs to date.”
So between May 31 and today, 56,486 people disappeared into the twilight zone. Maybe they took their tests back and got a refund….
3. If your NHS is using the same devious tactic as our CDC, then any death due to any cause, which also happened to test positive (and likely 80% wrongly) for the virus, is counted as a virus death. In other words, you are being lied to every which way from Sunday about the number of virus deaths.
4. Finally, here’s another doozy: “As at [sic] 26 May, we have been notified by Health Boards or the Care Inspectorate of 7 deaths of healthcare workers and 11 deaths of social care workers, related to COVID-19. We are not able to confirm how many of these staff contracted COVID-19 through their work. We update this information every Wednesday.”
Translation: we want to scare you with as many deaths as possible, even though we have no idea what caused those deaths. We will update our latest lies and half truths every Wednesday.”
In short, as we’ve already pointed out countless times here, you Scots are being had.
RCA Victor,
That’s one of the best comments I’ve ever read from you. Apart from those that begin “I agree with editor…” 😀
Seriously – on the button, as ever…
I think the number of Covid-19 (suspected, not proven) represents around 0.04% of the population. Proof positive, if more proof were needed, that Covid-19 is a geopolitical scam.
I agree
Cornelius,
I notice – from the couple of comments you’ve posted here since signing up – that you’re not (as the old Scottish song goes) “a man tae throw a wurrd away”!
Speak up, man!
Editor
I agree. Cornelius could never be accused of being intoxicated with the exuberance of his own verbosity. I could, though!
Athanasius,
Love it ! And I can assure you that Cornelius will likewise love it 😀
Editor,
I wonder if Cornelius is related to our late President Calvin Coolidge, the most laconic US President in history.
In fact, a dinner guest once bet that she could elicit more than two words from him. He replied “You lose.”
Athanasius,
Scam it is – 100%. I’m now 200% convinced of it, but remember, Maths was never my strong suit…
Editor,
Your math skills remind me of an impressionist named Frank Caliendo, who used to do a brilliant impression of former President George W. Bush (son of former President George HW Bush).
During an interview with a late night talk show host (David Letterman), Caliendo, playing Bush, was asked about his 36% approval rating, and what that might mean.
Replied Caliendo/Bush: “Well…Dave… that’s still more than half!”
Maybe Frank should try an impression of your Head Fish…
I think Fr Isaac Mary Relyea answers some questions on this ‘hoax’ on a YOUTUBE clip (link below).
The Editor’s introduction mentions that ‘the figurers speak for themselves’ and when we look at these figures, it appears the virus kills no more than a bad flu virus. Yet the more Dr Fauci, Prof Ferguson & Co are exposed as liars, the more our governments impose restrictions by stealth. For example the ‘lockdown’ here in England has supposedly eased, but at the same time the money invested by Boris and governments around the world in ‘contact tracing’ is enormous and this should tell us everything. Its all about total control of the populations (communism). There is a ‘new normal,’ in other words a ‘New World Order.’
. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQSS8_t16rA
Francescomarta,
That’s what strikes me all the time: the more we discover about this whole scam, the more dictatorial the Governments of the UK become.
In a supermarket earlier today, I came face to MASK with an elderly gentleman who was wearing a black mask, along the lines of the picture below (although not quite as big and his was black.) The picture below is the closest I could find to the one he was wearing. I had to turn away quickly so that he wouldn’t see my amusement. How terrible to be so terrified, she said, with perfect alliteration, and all for no good reason. Unless, of course, he’s got umpteen underlying conditions and is really old – but then again, remember that at least two people over 100 have survived and been applauded as they exited their respective hospitals by the proud NHS staff who had nursed them back to health. In any event, the way he was nipping up and down those aisles and filling his trolley with this, that, and the other, it looked like he’s expecting to last a good bit longer, virus or no virus.
Amen Amen Amen
Patrick,
There’s no answer to that, really.
Here’s one of Churchill’s many quotes about socialism:
“Socialism would gather all power to the supreme party and party leaders, rising like stately pinnacles above their vast bureaucracies of civil servants no longer servants, no longer civil.”
RCA Victor,
I feel obliged to return the compliment with a quote (from me, humble as ever) about your political landscape over there in the US of A…
Donald Trump, one of the world’s most important men,
Is loved by all, except the nuts over at CNN
He loves Scotland’s fair land
Although the SNP want him banned
But we love him at Catholic Truth so he’s got nothing to worry about 😀
Not bad for an amateur, I believe I heard you say… 😀
Editor,
You mean you can hear me clear across the pond? You’d better watch out: Patrick Healy will be here in a flash for some poetic one-up-manship.
I feel obliged, speaking of obligations, to point out that our beloved President is in fact half Scottish, his mother being Mary Anne McLeod. His father was a German…so which half accounts for his fearlessness? And which half accounts for his orange hair?