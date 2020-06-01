F rom Scottish Government Website Daily Update For Coronavirus… Scottish numbers: 1 June 2020 Scottish numbers: 1 June 2020

Of the people who have tested positive:



3,695 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since 5 March



735 were in hospital last night:

20 of whom were in intensive care, with another 7 with suspected COVID-19 in intensive care

2,363 have died Source

Comment:

Scotland’s population is approximately 5.4 million so, lamentable as are the above recorded deaths from Covid-19, we’re hardly looking at a deadly plague. Yet, the application of the severe lockdown restrictions, with all the consequences to come, are set to continue in some form, with the First Minister threatening a return to the strict regime if the newly introduced relaxation leads to, well, the population being relaxed and returning to “normal” everyday life. People continue to monitor neighbours (I heard a horror story of someone I know myself and regarded as a friend snitching on people she thinks are not keeping to the rules – because she’s terrified of catching the virus) and there are plenty of people calling for the restrictions to continue because they fear a second wave or just don’t want to return to work. Whatever.

What’s going on? Don’t the above figures show, really, no cause for concern? Should we be returning to normal life – not the “new normal”, the real normal – immediately, if not sooner?

Why are not the church authorities, the Scottish Bishops and priests pastorally responsible for providing traditional Masses, not insisting that the churches re-open, as has happened in other parts of the world. Or are they to be counted among those who simply don’t want to return to work? The above figures speak for themselves. So, what, I repeat, is going on?