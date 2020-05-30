Pentecost: Doctrine not absolute, does not replace the Holy Spirit – Jesuit Chief

As we mark the Feast of Pentecost, 31 May, we need to pray extremely hard for the Pope and entire Hierarchy at this time of huge crisis in the Church. Evidence of this crisis abounds. Scandalously, for example, a Lifesitenews report dated February 22, 2017 quoted the Head of the Jesuit Order questioning the truth of the Gospel itself, claiming that we may put our own interpretation on the words of Christ – always, of course, with the “discernment” of the Holy Spirit: Doctrine is a word that I don’t like very much.
Things have not improved since 2017, but have become steadily worse. The protestantising of the faithful through the new Mass succeeded to the point where, as the Jesuit Superior reveals, the Protestant belief that we may interpret Christ’s words for ourselves is all but “settled science” in the minds of contemporary Catholics.
So, let’s pray for the Pope and Bishops today, in a special way, as we mark the coming of the Holy Spirit to give courage to the infant Church – but not, as many preachers will mistakenly claim, to mark “the birthday of the Church“. Some perfectly sound priests use that phrase or sentiment to mark Pentecost, but it is misleading and can lead to the Protestant claim that the Church only began at Pentecost – the rest is down to human beings, misinterpretation of Scripture and the rest. That’s false. Our Lord established His Church on earth, when He gave the keys to Peter and set up His hierarchical community (cf Mk 3:14-15 / Matt 16:18). It was at Pentecost, however, that the Church was openly revealed: When the work which the Father gave the Son to do on earth was accomplished, the Holy Spirit was sent on the day of Pentecost in order that he might continually sanctify the Church…and so that the Church can fulfil her mission endowed with the gifts of her Founder … (cf Catechism of the Catholic Church, #765 ff).
Below, the hymn in honour of the Holy Spirit, popular especially at Pentecost. As ever on any devotional thread, feel free to post your own favourite hymns and prayers, and to discuss any relevant issues relating to the Feast.
Finally, note: 31st May is traditionally the Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady, so, given that she was present at that first Pentecost with the apostles, let us renew our pleas to her to intercede for us, to obtain special graces for Pope Francis and the entire Hierarchy on the occasion of the Feast of Pentecost, 2020. Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles, pray for us.
I was fortunate to be baptised on Whitsunday, which that year fell on the 31st May. It happens that the feast of Pentecost this year is also on the 31st May! So tomorrow has extra significance for me.
The dogma of the faith comes from the Holy Ghost, and therefore steadfastness in true doctrine does not deafen us to His voice. The Third Person of the Blessed Trinity does not contradict Himself. This is not hard to understand. Of course, it is they who think that we are the stupid ones.
Miles Immaculatae,
That’s lovely – a wonderful Feast on which to be baptised.
Despite the lockdown (or, in a sense, because of it) someone in my own circle is preparing to celebrate tomorrow as a very special day, so all is not lost in terms of marking the huge Feast of Pentecost 😀
Today I shall drink some of Kent’s finest sparkling white. If global warming is real after all, it can’t be denied to have done wonders for the English wine industry!
Miles Immaculatae,
Global warming seems very real right now in Scotland – we’re basking in some rare hot weather. So, enjoy your “sparkling white” 😀
Happy Feast!
It’s ludicrous to set doctrine against the Holy Ghost. How stupid is that? To think that Jesuit Head questioned (as did those around the Pope at the time of that synod which resulted in Amoris Laetitia) whether Jesus actually said what he was quoted as having said, or whether we’ve interpreted it properly – what other way is there to interpret “he who divorces his wife and marries another, commits adultery”? If Christ didn’t mean what he said about that, what else did he say but didn’t really mean?
No wonder the Jesuits have gone down the Swanee.
Lily,
Setting the Holy Ghost against Doctrine, the Church against Christ, and “Mother Earth” against God the Father is a feature of modernism. The modernists just can’t help themselves. In trying to sell their product (modernism) they tie themselves up in knots. I mean, at what level of lack of intelligence would anyone say “well, there’s no tape recording” to defend the nonsensical claim that what the Gospels report Christ saying is not true? A recording?
Whatever else that alleged “superior” had going for him that got him into that top position in the Jesuit Order, it wasn’t, was it, a sharp brain? 😀
Apostasy from a generally God forsaken, apostate religious order. No wonder [Pope Francis’] papacy is such a Ludicrous JOKE on Red China and Pachamama Pagan idolatry. Yikes
The Jesuits should have been suppressed long ago, early in the reign of JPII: they are among the most virulent enemies of the Church and of the Catholic Faith, and should be treated as such. And this Pope, a Jesuit, displays in spades every single facet of the rot which has possessed them.
Their reputation as theological, intellectual and sexual degenerates has reached the point where the mere mention of the word “Jesuit” results in raised eyebrows among those who have followed their Sherman’s March through the Church. I concluded years ago that they are mostly a private homosexual club.
RCAVictor
I agree that the Jesuit Order should have been suppressed by the Popes, but it should have been done way back in the reign of St. Pius X when Modernism first appeared and was championed by Jesuits like George Tyrell. Once the great Catholic bulwark against heresy, especially Protestantism, the order has become utterly corrupted and is now the great champion of heterodoxy which has poisoned the faith. Like all other orthodox Catholics, when I hear Jesuit these days I think Judas.
RCA Victor,
Can’t remember the source, but I read somewhere that someone (!) had said “if a Jesuit is ever elected pope, run for the hills!”
We’re still running!
Imagine having so clear a heretic at the head of the Jesuits, just shows how deep the corruption runs both within that order and right up to the highest levels of the Church.
Athanasius,
You have no idea just how true that is, about the corruption. I was pointed towards information late yesterday, detailing the evil going on within the Church in Scotland, specifically corrupt, homo-sexually active priests. It seems that the priest we mention with some regularity, who told the Sunday Post some years ago that there is a network of them operating right under the noses of the Bishops, wasn’t kidding. I’ll report on this further soon.
In the meantime, we should take advantage of today’s central Feast of Pentecost, to beg the Holy Ghost to pour graces on the Church, especially for those men in the Church who are heading for perdition themselves and taking others with them due to their engagement in that terrible sin, one of the four which “cry to Heaven for vengeance.” Maybe we should ask the Holy Ghost today, to send us a new St Peter Damian.
Happy Feast!
Happy Feast of Pentecost, everyone!