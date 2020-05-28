Coronavirus & Neuro-Linguistic Programming: Distrust the Government, Avoid Mass Media, Fight the Lies…

Comment:
From Dr Coleman’s website:
Vernon Coleman’s books have been serialised in newspapers and magazines all over the world and many have been turned into television and radio series. He was the Television Doctor on British television and the first agony uncle on the BBC.
Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He has given evidence to the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
Editor writes:
We’ve been saying on this blog since the get-go, that the Governments of the UK & alleged experts have been using language to manipulate, and thus control, our behaviour at this time. Why are more people refusing to recognise it? Even when pointed out, many reject it as indicative of a “conspiracy theory” mentality. Why?
Note: some may consider that we have drifted into the area of politics in our coverage of the lockdown, but that is far from the case. We have drifted, if you like, into recognising the fact that the Fatima prophecies of the spread of Communism (until Russia is consecrated) with all the suffering that will bring, is now upon us, and we make no apology for that. We are sleep-walking into totalitarian government, whether that will be immediate or not, remains to be seen. We’ve shown our Governments that we are very obedient, ready to obey even unjust laws out of fear, and so, we cannot emerge from this lockdown (if we are permitted to emerge this time) without the danger of finding ourselves under authoritarian government at some point in the not-too-far-distant future.
Some people realise that something very dark is going on, but they can’t explain why they feel so concerned. Fatima, both helps to understand what is going on, and gives us hope that it will end well – because Our Lady promised that, once Russia is consecrated, it will convert and there will be a period of peace in the world. “In the end” she said “my Immaculate Heart will triumph”.
Its strange that when you watch the History Chanel and see the Nazi’s use of propaganda, it’s obvious to us that its a lie, a scam. When I travelled the roads in England recently, I saw signs saying ‘Stay Home Save Lives’ and its obvious that its a lie, a scam. Yet most people in the UK believe it, it’s baffling. But then when you put the fear factor in the mix, then rational thinking goes out of the window, the New World Order (NWO) know this and it worked well and is still working now. A certain percentage know something is wrong, but the majority are the mobs shouting a woman out of a supermarket for not wearing a mask.
Now that ‘Track & Trace’ has started we are trapped. It was a ‘pincer’ movement by the NWO, they now have control and if you do not obey, mandatory powers will make sure you do. However we have a weapon that they have no power over if called upon – God. Through ‘Our Lady of Fatima’ and praying the rosary, God can stop them in an instant. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY OUT – THERE IS NO PLAN B. Boris and all cooperating Governments are puppets in Satan’s hand, but if Pope Francis consecrates Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, then there would be a ‘u turn.’ Sadly Pope Francis is one of their main puppets, so no hope there at the moment. We can slow things down and below is an article on how to deactivate your smart phone from the tracers, but this is only temporary. By word of mouth we can encourage people to pray the rosary to stop this, this is our best attack. Back in the 1950’s, ten percent of Austrians prayed the rosary to over throw the Communist imposition there, the Russians pulled out of Austria without a shot being fired on the feast of ‘Our Lady Of Fatima’ May 13th. This is our way forward.
Francescomarta,
That’s amazing about the Russians pulling out of Austria without a shot being fired on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima – I’d heard that before but had forgotten it.
The people who have come on here disputing the very idea that there are people plotting a New World Order might want to participate in Sky News series on the subject of “our new world” after the pandemic
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-take-part-in-our-special-series-after-the-pandemic-our-new-world-11991169
They might ask why we need a “new world” – it’s just another pandemic, there have been many others, and we just went back to normal life afterwards. Why is this one any different?
Also, I would like to know if anyone has died of any other condition in the UK (or anywhere else in the world!) these past months since lockdown began? Has nobody had a heart attack or a fatal stroke or anything except Covid-19?
I’m grateful for the link about how to become untraceable – it it’s not possible, I’m just going to ditch my phone. I refuse to be tracked because I was around someone who has the virus. What about someone who has something else? It’s complete madness. If any government official thinks he/she is going to tell me to “self-isolate” or go into quarantine because I was around someone who had the virus, they can think a gain and they can think again and again and again if they think I’m going to be forced into doing anything, including being vaccinated.
I’m thinking of keeping the video of Bill Gates pouring the poisonous Polio vaccine drops into the mouths of innocent children who later suffered serious disabilities, and then ask them if they want to be vaccinated because I don’t.
Here’s an interview about his Polio vaccine and then I’ll post a comment underneath the video from one of the viewers:
Steve Wooten
3 months ago
There was already a polio vaccine, he sent that to Africa and the children were either dying or if they lived they were sterile or had health issues! Bill Gates agenda is population reduction he is a damn liar and a murderer!! Polio is gone lady! It’s not going to make a comeback we already had a vaccine that was successful! Polio isnt contagious Bill pffftWow you really are a piece of work how about you and your family go first for population control since you’re so worried about it! You stated in an interview “The world is overpopulated, but with new vaccines and Healthcare we can begin to reduce the population.” Now everyone think about that…..
I meant to say, also, that whatever happened to the Government and its advisers reassuring us that the majority of people who get this virus, recover from it completely? There’s no need for this panic. I doubt it’s because they’re genuinely concerned about the ageing population – they don’t miss a chance to bring forward legislation on “assisted dying” – i.e. euthanasia in all but name.
We are being played for fools, and so few people seem to realise that.
I’ve never fully understood why Russia converting would bring a period of peace. I would have understood it years ago, but not today, because Russia is no longer the biggest baddie in the world. China is. And North Korea and other communist countries. Granted Russia was the first country to deny the existence of God but today, there is already an increase in religious fervour and practice in the country. I’d welcome an explanation.
Crofterlady,
With respect, you are missing the point of the Fatima apparitions. ..
Our Lady asked for the Russian consecration to prevent the spread of Communism. Ergo China would NOT be a Communist country and a threat to the world, ditto North Korea and every other Communist government in the world, were Russia to be consecrated as God asked, through His Mother.
And since Our Lady has not reappeared to switch her request to China, we must take it for granted that God wants Russia, as the first ever nation to publicly deny the very existence of God to be consecrated.
As for your claim that “there is already an increase in religious fervour etc” in Russia – you have said this before many times, so your position appears to be that as long as there is some kind of religious fervour, God will be satisfied and too bad that the Church got it wrong about “outside the Catholic Church, no salvation.”
Our Lady promised a period of peace in the world, following the Consecration and that Russia would be converted – it would be a theological nonsense to interpret that conversion to anything other than conversion to the one, true Faith which is God’s will for everyone.
Crofterlady,
My first thought about your question was to think of how Our Lord described Himself to His Apostles: I am the vine, you are the branches.
This principle holds true, I think, for the errors of Russia. Russia is the vine (actually it was the German-Jewish Satanist Karl Marx, but Russia was the first nation to adopt his perversions as a national policy and framework), the other communist nations are the branches.
In this sense, the Consecration of Russia applies a chainsaw (you should pardon the graphic image) to the vine, whereupon the branches die for lack of nourishment. This also implies that the conversion of Russia and the resulting period of peace will probably not happen overnight, but be a gradual process and a domino effect – but that’s pure speculation on my part.
Crofterlady
In addition to what Editor has said, Russia still pulls all the strings with China and North Korea, even if it does so silently. It’s as Communist as ever except, like China, it utilises Capitalist markets to build its economy, its global influence and its military. One of the greatest misconceptions of Communism is that it is anti-Capitalist when in reality it’s financed by Capitalists and mutates very easily to capitalist societies. The only way to spot Communism is by its aggressive atheism and naturalism, usually imposed on nations by immoral legislation. Globalisation is a Communist tactic to gain totalitarian control of the world, that’s why they’re desperate to rid the world of Trump. He wasn’t in the plan!
Crofterlady,
I was very surprised to read your comment about “religious fervour” in Russia. I’ve heard people say before that since the Russian Orthodox religion is now quite strong in Russia, that that shows it has “converted”.
Do you believe that when Our Lady said that “Russia would be converted” she just meant either to the Orthodox religion or to be more fervent in some kind of religion? I’ve always believed it meant converted to Catholicism.
This is not meant to be a trap – I genuinely would like to know what you believe about the “conversion” promised by Our Lady.
Apparently Gates is partnering with Harvard University on SCOPEX ( Stratospheric Controlling Perturbation Experiment) which may have the ability to block out the sun. Three Days of Darkness, perhaps?
I think one of the most valuable resources this blog offers to the Catholic world (and to non-Catholic lurkers) (you know, like the Scottish Bishops…) is to demonstrate how to avoid getting swept away by lies, propaganda, and also tempests in a teapot, and to train ourselves to pull back the curtain and behold the Wizard of Oz frantically pulling his levers.
I think governments have been using psy-ops probably since the French Revolution (which also used a slogan in 3 parts), but as the capabilities and reach of electronic media have grown, so has the effectiveness of the psy-ops. In addition to the growth of these media, we’ve seen a centralization of powers in banking, commerce, government, professional associations and councils – most or all of whom are effectively controlled by well-placed agents of the revolution.
What keeps this machine together, one might ask. The incentives and rewards are, I think, varied: fear, money, power, prestige, comfort, and the promotion of messianic fervor – such as one sees in the pathetic little brainwashed brat Greta Thunberg.
And what makes the population at large so susceptible to this indoctrination, one might also ask. I think Mr. Coleman touched on that: fear again, but also confusion. Fear + confusion is a powerful cocktail that is hard to resist.
As a sidebar, we should also note that Pope Francis is quite skilled at creating confusion, but with a different end in mind, at least short-term. His purpose, I think, is to create an uproar over his various scandals, so that while everyone is shouting at each other, he can quietly proceed to dismantle what is left of the Catholic Faith, and the Church. His confusion is a diversion tactic, used with great effect.
When Our Lady said that the consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart would be late, I just wonder how late that is going to be. I wonder what the likes of Popes Pius X11 and John XX111 were thinking about that statement since it obviously ruled them out, and even the Popes up to John Paul 11 could have been thinking along the same lines.
.
I feel it won`t happen under Pope Francis and if the next Pope was to be Pope Pius X111 I think it would happen then.
I wouldn`t bet on any of my forecasts though.
The People’s Republic of China is now 70 years old. So the consecration is at least seven decades late already.
Who spread Communism to China?
Who has caused wars, starvation, and strife in the third world?
Who has infiltrated the Catholic Church with Communist clergy?
Where are most abortions carried out in Europe? … Russia, Russia, Russia, and Russia!!!
I feel such a fool for going along with all this, not just in letter, but in spirit. I suspect that very many more people feel as foolish. We were all clapping and hollering for the NHS like well trained circus seals; brain-dead plebs making our weekly ritual offering to Big Brother. And then we found out that the reason so very little people were dying in hospital is because the powers that be had dumped all the elderly folk to rot in care homes, and this was a deliberate political decision of the government, because they were terrified that the media would castigate them for their previous mismanagement of the NHS. Thanks to David Starkey for that insight. And as for nightingale hospitals, which were largely never used, what a cheek to name them that … Florence Nightingale would be appalled at the way out elderly are treated in care homes.
And as for track and trace, everything we have ever written on the internet will be accessible to those who will accuse us of imaginary hate crimes, and cause us to lose our reputations and livelihoods… An unbloody and passive-aggressive persecution of the remnant Christian civilization.
In psychoanalytic language, what we are facing now is a ‘maternal totalitarianism’. Not a paternal totalitarianism of the past, but a collectivisation of the pathological mother. She will kill anything and anyone that she perceives to threaten the life of her offspring, which is anyone she considers to be ‘hateful’ or ‘oppresive’ … political conservatives, Christians, advocates of the traditional family. The mother bear will squash us like snakes that enter her den seeking to devour her children. These therefore don’t seem themselves as totalitarian, they think that they are fighting for the good, and that we are the Devil. Once they are fully in power, give it ten minutes before they start rounding us all up and sending us to camps.
*These people therefore don’t see themselves
Miles Immaculatae,
I’m glad you quoted the historian David Starkey about the disgracefully mismanaged NHS, because he’s an atheist, openly gay, and living with his partner. So, he can hardly be accused of being a fundamentalist Christian or a “traditional” Catholic (always used as a pejorative term.)