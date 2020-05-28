Coronavirus & Neuro-Linguistic Programming: Distrust the Government, Avoid Mass Media, Fight the Lies…

Comment:

From Dr Coleman’s website:

Sunday Times bestselling author Vernon Coleman has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone. His UK publishers include: PAN, Penguin, Corgi, Arrow, Star, Mandarin, Macmillan, Century, Thames and Hudson, and Sidgwick and Jackson. His books have been translated into 25 languages and sell in over 50 countries. His novels include Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War (which has been turned into a film starring Pauline Collins, Peter Capaldi and John Alderton), Mrs Caldicot’s Knickerbocker Glory, The Man Who Inherited a Golf Course, The Village Cricket Tour, Deadline, Paris in my Springtime and It’s Never Too Late? His books on cats include Alice’s Diary, Alice’s Adventures, Cat Fables, Cat Tales and We Love Cats. His medical bestsellers include Bodypower, Mindpower, Food for Thought, How To Stop Your Doctor Killing You, Superbody and Coleman’s Laws. The global bestseller Bodypower was voted one of the top 100 books by British readers. His books on politics include England Our England, Living In A Fascist Country, Gordon is a Moron, The OFPIS File, What Happens Next? Oil Apocalypse, and 2020. He has also written The 100 Greatest Englishmen and Englishwomen and the Bilbury series of books. He has also written a series of diaries which started with The Diary of a Disgruntled Man. All are available as ebooks on Amazon.

Many of Vernon Coleman’s books have been in bestseller lists around the world. Early Top Ten bestsellers included, Bodypower (Sunday Times 3.4.83), (Daily Mail 18.3.83), (Bookseller 16.4.83) and Life Without Tranquilisers (Sunday Times 24.3.85).

Vernon Coleman’s books have been serialised in newspapers and magazines all over the world and many have been turned into television and radio series. He was the Television Doctor on British television and the first agony uncle on the BBC.

Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He has given evidence to the House of Commons and the House of Lords. Click here to visit website

Editor writes:

We’ve been saying on this blog since the get-go, that the Governments of the UK & alleged experts have been using language to manipulate, and thus control, our behaviour at this time. Why are more people refusing to recognise it? Even when pointed out, many reject it as indicative of a “conspiracy theory” mentality. Why?



Note: some may consider that we have drifted into the area of politics in our coverage of the lockdown, but that is far from the case. We have drifted, if you like, into recognising the fact that the Fatima prophecies of the spread of Communism (until Russia is consecrated) with all the suffering that will bring, is now upon us, and we make no apology for that. We are sleep-walking into totalitarian government, whether that will be immediate or not, remains to be seen. We’ve shown our Governments that we are very obedient, ready to obey even unjust laws out of fear, and so, we cannot emerge from this lockdown (if we are permitted to emerge this time) without the danger of finding ourselves under authoritarian government at some point in the not-too-far-distant future.

Some people realise that something very dark is going on, but they can’t explain why they feel so concerned. Fatima, both helps to understand what is going on, and gives us hope that it will end well – because Our Lady promised that, once Russia is consecrated, it will convert and there will be a period of peace in the world. “In the end” she said “my Immaculate Heart will triumph”.