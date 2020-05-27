Charity & Coronavirus Lockdown: Should Dominic Cummings Resign? 

On Tuesday night it emerged Durham police have started their investigation into Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules.



Officers interviewed a witness and have access to number plate recognition software which could track the movement of the aide’s car when he travelled to Durham, the Mirror and Guardian reported.

It came as questions emerged over the account Mr Cummings gave during his Downing Street press conference. To read more click here

Comment:

What should we, as Christians, think about Dominic Cummings’ behaviour? Was he right to interpret the lockdown rules in order to drive his family to his parental home in Durham, or not? Either way, what is the truly Christian and charitable attitude towards him? “Forgive and forget”? The problem with that is, he didn’t ask for forgiveness – he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. So, what, then, should be the truly charitable response. Forget it and let him get on with his job, or join the calls for his resignation or sacking, in a spirit of “tough love” – i.e. perhaps, in this case, true charity. And in a related matter, should those of us who were not in favour of the lockdown anyway, still stick to the rules or is there room for “interpretation” now?

Important Note: do not reveal anything of your own behaviour regarding “interpreting” the lockdown rules or mention anything about any family members of friends who may have interpreted them creatively – we have enemies reading this blog, avidly, looking for any excuse to report us to this or that “authority” so please keep all comments general, with your opinion expressed as robustly as you please – always within the House Rules, of course. Please and thank you!