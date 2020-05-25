Pope Francis Entrusts China -“That Great Country” – to Our Lady…

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis Sunday entrusted China to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and asked people to pray for a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the most populated country in the world.
“Dear Catholic brothers and sisters in China, I wish to assure you that the universal Church, of which you are an integral part, shares your hopes and supports you in trials,” Pope Francis said May 24 after the Regina Caeli prayer.
“It accompanies you with prayer for a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit, so that the light and beauty of the Gospel, the power of God for the salvation of whoever believes, can shine in you,” the pope said.
Pope Francis imparted a special Apostolic Blessing upon China for the feast of Our Lady Help of Christians. The Marian shrine of Sheshan in Shanghai, which is dedicated to Our Lady Help of Christians, remains closed on this feast after the Diocese of Shanghai suspended all pilgrimages for the month of May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We entrust the pastors and faithful of the Catholic Church in that great country to the guidance and protection of our Heavenly Mother, so that they may be strong in faith and firm in fraternal union, joyful witnesses and promoters of charity and fraternal hope, and good citizens,” Pope Francis said.
“May Our Lady always guard you!” he added.
In his Regina Caeli address, the pope reflected on the words of Jesus recorded in Gospel of Matthew for the feast of the Ascension of the Lord: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”
China is home to more than 10 million Catholics, with six million registered as members of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, according to official statistics.
The Holy See and the Chinese government signed a provisional agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in the state-sponsored Church, the terms of which have still not been publicly released. In the wake of the deal, previously excommunicated bishops of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, which is overseen by the Communist Party, were received into full communion with the Vatican.
A report published in 2020 by the U.S. China Commission found that Chinese Catholics suffered “increasing persecution” after the Vatican-China deal. It said the government was “demolishing churches, removing crosses, and continuing to detain underground clergy.” Priests and bishops have reportedly been detained or have gone into hiding.
Earlier this week, the Vatican revealed that Catholics in China were able to use the most popular Chinese state-monitored social media platform, WeChat, to livestream Pope Francis’ daily Mass during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is unclear whether Catholics in China were also able to watch the livestream of this Sunday Marian prayer for their country on WeChat due to the heavy censorship of all Chinese online media.
Pope Benedict XVI established the custom of praying for China on the Marian feast of Our Lady Help of Christians in 2007, and composed a prayer to Our Lady of Sheshan for the occasion.
Pope Francis entrusted to the intercession of Mary Help of Christians all Christian disciples and people of good will who are working for peace, dialogue between nations, service to the poor, and the custody of creation.
The pope also marked the fifth anniversary of publication of his environmental encyclical, Laudato si’. He said that he wrote Laudato si’ to “draw attention to the cry of the Earth and the poor.”
Pope Francis spoke during his Regina Caeli address via livestream video recorded in the library of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace. However, for the first time in more than 10 weeks, people were allowed to be present in St. Peter’s Square when the pope appeared in the window to give a blessing.
Each person who entered the square was required to wear a face mask and security enforced social distancing for the people gathered outside of St. Peter’s Basilica, which reopened to the public on May 18.
After more than 5 million people around the world have been documented with COVID-19, the pope asked Our Lady Help of Christians to intercede “for the victory of humanity over every disease of the body, heart, and soul.”
"The feast of Ascension tells us that Jesus, although he ascended into Heaven to dwell gloriously on the right hand of the Father, is still and always among us for us to derive strength, perseverance, and our joy," Pope Francis said.
Pope Francis just sold out the entire Catholic Church in China to the atheist communist government and betrayed all those Chinese Catholics who were Tortured, Imprisoned and Martyred and are now still suffering even more. No other Pope since Jesus died on the Cross ever sold out the Catholic Church like PF did! Something must be wrong with him for what he has done to the Catholic Church since becoming Pope…
Having betrayed the underground Catholic Church in China, Pope Francis now “entrusts” the Communist Party’s State puppet Catholic Church to Our Lady in contravention of the wisdom of Pope Pius XII who wrote that no Catholic must ever trust Communism. Note also how these Modernist Popes never “Consecrate” a country to Our Lady, they “Entrust”. Shocking stuff, considering what the underground Catholics are presently suffering under the Beijing regime.
I also noted that once again Pope Francis refers to the suffering and the poor, another sign of his naturalism, like the Communists, when we desperately need a Pope of the supernatural.
Get [Pope Francis] out of office. For Heavens sake… Please. …. Gov. THERE represses the faithful in Hong Kong etc.. It also Bans the first 3 Catholic Sacraments. By law it . It bans ANYONE from receiving sacraments or attending mass younger than age 18. Is Pope Francis naïve or just stupid..???
Ed of CT.USA
Or complicit?
Both
I’m glad Athanasius pointed out the habitual use of “entrust” by these modernist betrayers, as the difference between “entrust” and “consecrate” tells the whole story behind the secularization of the hierarchy:
Entrust: “to charge or invest with a trust or responsibility; charge with a specified office or duty involving trust: to commit (something) in trust to; confide, as for care, use, or performance.”
Consecrate: “to make or declare sacred; set apart or dedicate to the service of a deity; to make (something) an object of honor or veneration; hallow…”
As for Laudato si’, one wonders why this deranged man claims to be able to hear the “cry” of the Earth, yet is completely deaf to the cry of the Underground Catholics he has thrown under the bus, thrown to the godless wolves, thrown to the jailers, thrown to the executioners.
From this speech a couple of other things are clear: one, according to Francis, there is now only one church in China, not a fake one and a true one. Two, by praying for the “victory of humanity” over every disease, etc., Francis reveals that he doesn’t even believe in God, since it would be God alone who achieves the victory over everything in this vale of tears.
No God, no true Church, no supernatural, no Heaven, no Hell….cue up John Lennon’s Imagine…
RCA,
You know, I hadn’t noticed that entrust/consecrate thing. Great point you make.
Change the language, change the faith…
Fisheaters’ dictionary of dissent is a good read, both tragic and comic. The Devils dictionary more like!
Confession = Reconciliation (diminishes penance)
Chalice = Cup (shared meal, not sacrifice)
For many = For all (universal salvation)
etc.
Well, folks, when the world has been consecrated so often (anything rather than name Russia), I don’t suppose it matters too much whether this or that country is consecrated or entrusted.
Whatever, God has made it very clear that all of these consecrations are NOT what He requires. Goodness me, even Scotland’s Bishops have consecrated our dear land – and I’ve not noticed any difference, whether material or spiritual (if I’ve missed something, feel free to point it out).
The Bishops need to heed the words of Scripture on this: it’s not those who say “Lord, Lord” who will [please God], “but those who do the will of My Father in Heaven.”
So, they can say “I consecrate England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, China” and it won’t wash because they are not doing God’s will. There is a reason why He singled out Russia for this important work of Consecration. Russia is the first ever nation to publicly deny the very existence of God in its governance, the first atheistic Communist country in the world, and that has got to be put right.
Pope John Paul II “entrusted” the people of Russia to Our Lady – not what she asked. A nice thought, but not God’s will.
So, John Paul II allegedly didn’t consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart because he didn’t want to upset the Soviet elites and provoke World War III (I think Socci said this, or Fr Gruner RIP) But Francis doesn’t seem bothered about upsetting the Chinese… Presumably, he won’t mind upsetting the Russians either? In any case, he wouldn’t upset the Russians because President Putin is claimed [by Fr Gruner] to have welcomed the potential consecration of his country! (Sorry, I don’t remember my sources well.)
China, the world, and countless other nations have been publicly consecrated to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. Everywhere, but Russia!
Miles Immaculatae,
I believe Fr. Gruner said that Pope Benedict, shortly after he was elected, sent a secret envoy to Russia to inquire whether they would receive the Consecration favorably, should it be done.
One wonders why Pope Benedict didn’t offer the same question to Our Lady…
RCA Gruner and Miles Immaculatae,
I can’t recall the source, but I remember that the claim about Pope Benedict/Putin etc is false.
Never happened. If I can recall the source, I’ll post it but I don’t think it’s true at all.
Editor,
Father Gruner states in this video (start at 4:35) that Pope Benedict did indeed send a delegate to Russia – not to Putin, however, but to the Patriarch – to ask if the Patriarch “minded” (!!) if the Consecration were to be done.
Earlier in this video Father also talks about the interaction between Pope Francis’ staff and Putin’s staff in late 2013, and that Putin was clearly interested in the Consecration.
RCA Victor,
I think that’s the source! It wasn’t to Putin that Benedict sent a delegation, but to the Patriarch, who saw it as an insult. I remember how Fr Gruner used to stress the importance of understanding that the Consecration isn’t an insult to Russia, rather a privilege / compliment… and if the people understood that Russia was being set aside for the holy purpose of turning the world back to God, they would feel honoured.
Many thanks for posting that video.
RCAVictor/Editor
I still remember when John Paul II beamed a Papal message to Catholics in Russia via livescreen, the Orthodox Patriarch called it “an invasion of Russia”. Of course he would, he was KGB!
Athanasius,
WOW! I didn’t know that.
That’s very telling, what you just told 😀
China is the worst international violator of human rights by way of kidnapping and arbitrary or unlawful killings of journalists, lawyers, writers, bloggers, dissidents, petitioners, and others as well as their family members; censorship and site blocking and mass killing of millions of its own people. China has “coercive birth-limitation policy that in some cases included sterilization or forced abortions up to birth and after.” Dissidents are killed for the lucrative human organ transplant business and harvesting of their organs. Suppression of democracy protesters also in Hong Kong. The list goes on and on, so of course Pope Francis is silent on all this, never a bad word. But if America wants a wall on its borders, then there will a barrage of abuse from Pope Francis.
Instead Pope Francis does a deal with such a government. Why, because they are Communists who do not believe in God just like himself. Chinese Catholics have suffered “increasing persecution” after the Vatican-China deal, possible restrictions on labour rights and widespread use of arbitrary detention and torture (even murder).
Quite recently Pope Francis told us to obey the UN, but never mentions obeying God’s laws (that would be rigidity). Why obey the UN now you may ask. I suspect its because the UN is pushing for the New World Order in a style similar China, which dominates the UN these days. When this “Scamdemic” was hyped up in Italy, Pope Francis told us we should obey the authorities ‘Lockdown’. I’m sure when the Communist styled ‘Covid -19 Tracers’ start to control society (in the same manner as they do in China) he will be advising us to co-operate. After all the UN now openly admits to starting its New World Order, they have come out of the shadows and are quite open about it, please see link below before it’s censored.
Francesomarta
One thing is for certain, the evil forces couldn’t operate as freely as they are if the Church had a holy Pope. Sadly, whether he knows it or not, Pope Francis is a naturalist like the Communists and the Freemasons. This material world takes up his entire occupation, he has no particular interest in things supernatural, like the soul that can be seen and touched. As I have stated before, he’s Jeremy Corbyn in a cassock. This is the real punishment of the Third Secret of Fatima, a Pope who aids the Prince of this world in his diabolic plotting to rid the earth of God. I don’t judge his intent, just what I observe.
Athanasius,
“Jeremy Corbyn in a cassock ”
Sad, but true – and a possible comedy event at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival !
First of all, I want to say that it can only be a good thing to entrust China to Our Lady – she will not ignore that prayer and who knows what graces may be bestowed on the Chinese people. I understand the point about the world having been consecrated but I think an extra entrustment of China is still a sign of faith in Our Lady’s power of intercession and so that can only be a good thing, IMHO.
I’ve been trying to find a video about what life is like for ordinary people in China but YouTube is full of travel type short videos saying what a wonderful place it is to live in! I thought I’d post this, though, showing the unhealthy relationship between the World Health Organisation and China. Most people don’t seem to know about this:
Lily,
Fair point about the entrustment and the bestowal of graces on the Chinese people.
I look forward to viewing that video later today – thank you for posting it.
Lily,
I’m not so sure Our Lady will be too willing to pour graces on China in response to Pope Francis who, having sold the underground Church out to the Communist authorities, is now asking Our Lady to bless the sellout. I think it far more likely that the true Catholics remaining under prsecution, refusing the sellout, will receive blessings to help them bear their persecution.