Scots Priest Responds To Minnesota Bishops’ Decision To Re-open Churches…

We are blessed in Scotland to have a few sound, traditional-leaning priests, including some who offer the traditional Latin Mass, across the Scottish dioceses. One of these priests has written to the Bishops in Minnesota to thank them for their decision to re-open the churches in their dioceses in defiance of a state order. Father is willing to have his name published – in fact, he was initially emphatic that I should do so – but I decided to withhold his name for reasons of prudence, not least because lay people who have approached the Scottish Bishops with pleas to re-open the churches, have not exactly received a sympathetic hearing. This from a reliable source: “I’ve heard, via several sources, that anyone who publicly, via social media, e-mail, letter or otherwise, dares to question the actions and decisions of the Scottish Bishops, gets subtly or at times aggressively pressured into keeping quiet. I understand that many hundreds of people have been in touch to express their deep concerns and to ask for an immediate reopening of Churches.

Thus, better not to risk any episcopal retribution just yet. The day is coming, fast enough, when we will all have to be prepared to stand up and be counted, with not even a courtesy nod to human respect. For now, though, we give thanks that we do have some priests who are doing their best to keep the Faith alive at this trying time, and at least one who is prepared to speak out. Below, Father’s letter to the Bishops in Minnesota…

Letter from Scots Priest…

Dear Archbishop Bernard and all Bishops in Minnesota,



Thank you, God Bless you, may the Holy Ghost continue to guide you and lead you for the benefit of the Body of Christ in Minnesota, and I believe, the world, for the feeding of the “sheep”, with the Sacraments/return to public celebration, and so again enabling souls to be nourished by the primary means of their salvation, the Sacraments.



Sadly, most of the shepherds have run from the gate with this wolf/fear driven deceit of the world, and gone along with the powers of the world. By doing so they are treating the Catholic Church and its members as an institution rather than the Body of Christ.



Sorry to be critical, but these Bishops have have failed in their duty to declare themselves for Christ in the presence of men, and so look after their flock.



The re-opening of your Catholic churches in the way you are doing is what is needed, is truly for the benefit of your flocks and, I hope and pray the world, and hopefully will bring other Bishops back to the Truth of how they should be shepherding their flocks.



God Bless you all.

Will be keeping you in my daily prayers.

[Name etc]

