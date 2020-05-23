Scots Priest Responds To Minnesota Bishops’ Decision To Re-open Churches…

Editor writes …
We are blessed in Scotland to have a few sound, traditional-leaning priests, including some who offer the traditional Latin Mass, across the Scottish dioceses. One of these priests has written to the Bishops in Minnesota to thank them for their decision to re-open the churches in their dioceses in defiance of a state order. Father is willing to have his name published – in fact, he was initially emphatic that I should do so – but I decided to withhold his name for reasons of prudence, not least because lay people who have approached the Scottish Bishops with pleas to re-open the churches, have not exactly received a sympathetic hearing. This from a reliable source: “I’ve heard, via several sources, that anyone who publicly, via social media, e-mail, letter or otherwise, dares to question the actions and decisions of the Scottish Bishops, gets subtly or at times aggressively pressured into keeping quiet. I understand that many hundreds of people have been in touch to express their deep concerns and to ask for an immediate reopening of Churches.
Thus, better not to risk any episcopal retribution just yet. The day is coming, fast enough, when we will all have to be prepared to stand up and be counted, with not even a courtesy nod to human respect. For now, though, we give thanks that we do have some priests who are doing their best to keep the Faith alive at this trying time, and at least one who is prepared to speak out. Below, Father’s letter to the Bishops in Minnesota…
Letter from Scots Priest…
Dear Archbishop Bernard and all Bishops in Minnesota,
Thank you, God Bless you, may the Holy Ghost continue to guide you and lead you for the benefit of the Body of Christ in Minnesota, and I believe, the world, for the feeding of the “sheep”, with the Sacraments/return to public celebration, and so again enabling souls to be nourished by the primary means of their salvation, the Sacraments.
Sadly, most of the shepherds have run from the gate with this wolf/fear driven deceit of the world, and gone along with the powers of the world. By doing so they are treating the Catholic Church and its members as an institution rather than the Body of Christ.
Sorry to be critical, but these Bishops have have failed in their duty to declare themselves for Christ in the presence of men, and so look after their flock.
The re-opening of your Catholic churches in the way you are doing is what is needed, is truly for the benefit of your flocks and, I hope and pray the world, and hopefully will bring other Bishops back to the Truth of how they should be shepherding their flocks.
God Bless you all.
Will be keeping you in my daily prayers.
My my, what a coincidence: the liberal Catholic bishops of Scotland are no different from liberal politicians: when one disagrees with them with facts, with truth, with common sense, one is suppressed. This has been going on ever since Vatican II: faithful priests are persecuted, conformist and corrupt priests are rewarded. The persecution of priests, in fact, frequently takes the form of being sent to a psychiatric unit. Just ask Father Kalchik in Chicago, after he burned a rainbow flag a couple of years ago, stored in his parish and hung behind the altar by the former PP, who passed away while hooked up to a sex machine. Father was threatened with being carted away to St. Luke’s, psychiatric home for “rigid” priests, but he refused and is now in hiding.
The “Les Femmes” blog has an entire section on persecuted priests: http://www.lesfemmes-thetruth.org/persecuted_priest.htm
One of the bright spots during this scam-demic is that people are waking up to the true nature of liberalism: it is merely the outer court, if you will, of totalitarianism. And it doesn’t take much, apparently, to pull off the “benevolent” masks of those who practice it. When you think of the Scottish bishops, therefore, think of the censorship of Facebook, YouTube/Google, Twitter and Instagram.
YOU HAVE VIOLATED OUR COMMUNITY STANDARDS…YOUR ACCOUNT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED…
RCA Victor,
I remember that priest burning the rainbow flag but didn’t know they tried to send him to the infamous St Luke’s. That’s dreadful. And the way the PP was taken just made me shiver and think about Our Lord’s warning that we don’t know the day nor the hour when we’ll be called. My goodness, what a scandalous death.
Once the consecration of Russia has been done, all these upside down behaviours will be put right. As it stands, we’re seeing the warning of Isaiah that good will be made to look like evil, and evil good. The faithful priests are thought to be the bad ones and the bad ones are treated as if they are the best. No wonder Our Lady of Fatima was sent to warn us – otherwise, it would be all too easy to just lose faith.
Lily,
I believe that deceased priest was from the Cardinal Bernardin era in Chicago, which was as unsavory as it gets in the modern Church. He was a homosexual Satanist, and a crony of McCarrick, and he also appears in the abuse narrative of James Grein, who exposed McCarrick.
RCA Victor,
I remember Bernardin – I think I’m right in saying that he organised, while still alive, that there should be a “gay” choir at his funeral?
Nicky,
Yes, he arranged to have a “gay” choir sing at his funeral. What a depraved legacy.
I meant to say, also, thank you to this faithful priest. May God reward him!
Me, too – well done to that priest.
Well thank you to that faithful priest. I said on another thread that our PP is a good man. He continues to minister to his parishioners despite the iniquitous Bishops’ conference, God bless him.
I heard today that President Trump has ordered the governors of every US state to re-open places of worship.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-deems-churches-essential-demands-governors-allow-them-to-reopen-immediately
May God bless him. Would that we had a leader like him!
I would also like to say a big thank you to a faithful priest, a man of God who puts the eternal welfare of souls before human respect and political overreach. There are not many priests, much less bishops, who are prepared to stand tall in a time of persecution like this, all too busy hiding at home in case they get arrested by the new Gestapo. Well, they have Our Lord to face at their judgment, who accepts no excuses and cannot be deceived by fake arguments about obeying the civil authorities when it is clear that those authorities are now acting contrary to the common good.
Athanasius,
I don’t remember which thread we were talking about your research into World Military Games funding, but here’s an update: go to Guidestar.org, set up an account, and search for:
1. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
2. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (largest assets in this one)
3. Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
And for each one, click on “Show Forms 990.” The most recent, however, are from 2017, so they may not have funded the WMG back then.
https://www.guidestar.org/
RCAVictor
Thanks for this, I’ll check it out. I’m now beginning to think that the information I read about Gates funding the Military Games was false, although I cannot remember where I read it. You’re probably right to suggest that there will be no smoking gun at the site you’ve linked given that the Military Games in question was in September last year, two years on from those accounts. Still, worth a nosey!
As Bishop Anthanasius Schneider said in his talk on Roman Life Forum yesterday,
“The unbelievable fact was that in the midst of this worldwide ban of the public Holy Mass, many bishops even before the government banned public worship, issued decrees by which they not only forbade the public celebration of Holy Mass, but of any other sacrament as well. By such anti-pastoral measures those bishops deprived the sheep from the spiritual food and strength which only the sacraments can provide. Instead of good shepherds those bishops converted into rigid public officials. Those bishops revealed themselves to be imbued with a naturalistic view, to care only for the temporal and bodily life, forgetting their primary and irreplaceable task to care for the eternal and spiritual life. They forgot the warning of Our Lord: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?” (Mt. 16:26). Bishops who not only did not care but directly prohibited their faithful access to the sacraments, especially to the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and the sacrament of Penance, behaved themselves as fake shepherds, who seek their own advantage.”
A joy to see this Scottish priest one with Bishop Schneider who has been a fearless beacon of light in our Catholic Church in recent years.
God Bless them both.
Our Lady Of Guadalupe
Without wishing to sound like a Baptists, I say Amen to that!
Our Lady of Guadalupe,
On the bishops banning not only Mass, but “…any other sacrament as well”, that is truly shocking. A friend rang me today and made that very point. He still can’t believe that if he needed the Last Sacraments any time soon, he couldn’t get them. It’s beyond shocking, in fact.
I’m going to stick my neck out and say that if those bishops had any sense of what is waiting for them at judgment, they would not be refusing the last rites to dying souls. It’s really beyond shocking, as I say.
Deo Gratias!!
That’s great to know that a Scottish priest has written to the brave Minnesota bishops – bravo!
I have to be honest, though, and say that I am surprised to read that “many hundreds” of lay people wrote to the bishops or contacted them via social media etc to ask them to reopen the churches.. That really does surprise me, I didn’t think enough of them cared, TBH.
Fidelis,
That surprised me about the numbers writing to ask for the churches to be reopened. Wonders will never cease, so I’m thankful that so many did so. To their shame, though, the bishops are just ignoring those good people. What is going through their minds is anybody’s guess. If they think they can justify this before God, they need their heads looked.
Has anyone seen Fr. Linus Clovis’ talk at the just-completed Roman Forum? It’s very good:
https://lifesite.kartra.com/page/DAYTHREE
RCA Victor,
Many thanks for posting that link – I dipped into it just now, but didn’t get past the introduction. I’ll watch it properly tomorrow, God willing, as Father Clovis is very popular with us at Catholic Truth. He addressed one of our conferences a few short years ago, and it was a “not to miss” experience.
Some good news – the churches in France are set to re-open:
Coronavirus: French court orders ban on worship to end
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-europe-52716729
Hopefully, we’ll follow suit in the near future…
Editor
Maybe we need to take this to court and have lockdown declared unlawful, which, Constitutionally speaking, it is. At any rate, the government couldn’t actually defend itself in a court of law with the fake numbers is passing around as Covid-19 deaths. The religious persecution, disguised as keeping people safe, would have to end. Anyone fancy doing a “go fund me” on that one?
Editor,
Yes, I remember that appearance! Did he perhaps inquire as to the population of Glasgow?
The public exercise of Religion is classed as non essential, and so has been withdrawn from souls by the Bishops who agreed to such action and by such action are depriving souls of God’s grace through the Sacraments.
How can any true Bishop of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic agree to and accept such action?
God be merciful to their souls because the are betraying, selling the Body of Christ on earth to worldly powers.
Guadalupe,
Not only did the bishops agree to such action, but in some cases the bishops lobbied the government to have the churches closed down, and this was allegedly the case with the English and Welsh bishops, as reported by Catholic journalist Damian Thompson.
Why would they petition the government for such action? Many of the clergy want to live in a world wrapped in cotton-wool, where their own self-preservation and self-defensiveness takes priority… “we must protect ourselves” … rather they should say “for the faithful we must accept suffering, even death, and selflessly”. Unless that is ones fundamental interior disposition then one is surely not cut out for the priesthood. Or perhaps I am being naively idealistic?