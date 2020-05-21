Tell Nicola Sturgeon that we want our freedom back NOW! Sign Petition… 

Comment:

Today, 21 May, the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon told us all, very solemnly, that she had decided to give us back our civil liberties, bit by bit, as she sees fit, when she thinks it’s all in our best interests. No thanks. We are adults. We’ll decide for ourselves if and when we want to stay in our homes, visit our families and friends and we’ll also decide what we want to buy – not just what she deems “essentials” (food and medicines).

We’ve had enough. Martin Blackshaw, one of our bloggers (Athanasius), has organised a petition demanding an early restoration of our personal rights and freedoms, entitled Government suppression of civil liberties must end! which opens with the following observations:

It has become very evident recently that the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has chosen to politicise the Covid-19 virus by refusing to co-operate with the UK government in its efforts to begin lifting restrictions on “lockdown” for at least many more weeks, possibly months. There is also a strange rhetoric emanating from Holyrood about a “new normal” in our lives, rhetoric that should worry all who value freedom and human rights, not to mention the economy. At the time of writing, deaths in Scotland from suspected Covid-19 stand at around 2,200 from a population of around 5.5 million, a figure that can hardly be construed as the plague upon us requiring the severest of measures never before witnessed in the history of our nation. Click here to sign the petition, and please spread it far and wide.

Then share your thoughts – IS the rhetoric emanating from Holyrood about a “new normal” in our lives, sinister? Should it worry us all? Obviously by “worry” we understand – as Catholics – that we are in the constant care of Divine Providence, but in a purely human sense, should we be concerned that we may, like the poor Chinese and citizens of other totalitarian nations, emerge from this unprecedented lockdown without our personal freedoms fully restored? Is that what is mean by the “new normal” – less personal freedom? Fewer civil liberties?

