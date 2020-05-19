Coronavirus Cure: Should Catholics Refuse Forced or Unethical Vaccine?

Comment:
A reader emailed over the weekend to express concerns about the possibility of a vaccine being produced using material from aborted babies, and she included the following extract from an email reply from an SSPX priest, to an enquiry about this subject [note: she was not the immediate recipient of the email from the priest, but a friend forwarded it to her, and she sent it on to me…]:
“…Voluntarily using a vaccine made from aborted babies is a material, remote cooperation in an abortion. The principle of double effect shows that this is a grave sin…” [A priest of the Society of St Pius X – SSPX]
On those grounds, then, that we would be co-operating in abortion, Catholics should, surely, refuse the vaccine if it has been made using material from aborted babies.
There are other issues, too, arising from the possibility of the Government requiring or forcing us to have the vaccine…
The following extract from The New American examines this issue. While referring to America, its thesis is also applicable to the UK:
Conditioning, Then Control
A first step toward implementing a vaccine-based ID scheme is conditioning people to accept the idea that they will need to prove their vaccination and health status before being allowed by government to engage in any activities that, heretofore, were exercised without restriction by a free people. This is perfect for the age of COVID-19, when mainstream media organs and government “experts” have worked overtime to instill extreme levels of fear into the American people, forcing them into what amounts to house arrest to fight the “war” on the virus. Now, to regain freedom, it has been suggested that people will need to prove that they have gained immunity to the virus. To this end, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a key member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, admitted that the federal government is considering forcing citizens to use coronavirus immunity cards.
“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci told CNN. “I mean, it’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and [are] not,” he continued. “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.” Click here to read entire article
Share your thoughts about whether or not you would (a) accept a vaccine made from material taken from aborted babies, despite clear Catholic teaching about the immorality of doing so and (b) whether or not you would refuse a forced vaccine – that is, if the Government requires us to take the vaccine and/or decides to link having the vaccine with our freedom to engage in previously unrestricted activities.
Finally, if there are statements from any UK bishops – or from Pope Francis – on the concerns surrounding the ethics of a Coronavirus vaccine, please let us know in the comments below. So far, the US Bishop in the video above seems to be the only one expressing concerns on the record – in other words, he seems to be the only Bishop proclaiming Catholic morality in the matter of the proposed vaccination programme. If that changes, let’s record it for posterity. Not that posterity has ever done anything for us 😀
I don’t need to watch any video or read any article, I’m not going to accept any vaccine, whatsoever. If that means going without the freedom to take books out of the library, so be it.
I will watch the video and read the whole article, but I’d already made my mind up. No way!
Something that’s not mentioned in the intro is the danger of having some kind of chip inserted via the vaccine, so we can be tracked, put under surveillance. No way am I risking that.
I am naturally suspicious of vaccines anyway, I don’t like them, maybe they are needed if going to some highly infectious part of the world, but for ordinary flu etc. I don’t see the need and Covid-19 is just a particularly bad strain of flu. Vaccines have done huge damage, caused autism, for example, so I am very suspicious of them, as I say. I’m not going to be vaccinated, end of story.
I worked as a contract accountant (a “temp”) for a while. An agency offered me a job at an NHS Hospital research building. On checking what they did I realised that they were almost certainly using aborted babies in their stem cell researches. I turned the job down.
The use of stem cells from dead babies came to attract attention in respect of Christopher Reeve (Superman). He promoted and funded research in the hope of finding a fix for his quadriplegia, which was the result of a spinal injury incurred in a riding accident. Stem cells are used in lots of research areas. We cannot stop this. It is likely that cures may be found for a number of conditions. Sick Catholics may have a serious moral choice in the future, take the cure for MS or whatever and commit mortal sin, or die after protracted suffering snd misery.
Take immoral vaccine or take the consequences
(There is no shortage of dead babies, around 30 a week in Scotland. Plenty of research material. Doctors and ethics? Not in the same sentence.)
I’m absolutely opposed to a vaccine being imposed.
It goes without saying that no Catholic can accept a vaccine which has aborted foetus tissue in it, so that’s a no-brainer.
But I don’t want the vaccine in any case.
I’m not sure I believe the bit about a chip being inserted, but I’m opposed to vaccines because too often they have been dangerous and caused disability. Aside from which I don’t want to be told by any Government what medicines I need to take.
I’d like to play Devil’s Advocate if I may.
I can’t argue against the Church’s teaching on using material from aborted children for vaccines, that is a given.
However, if there is a serious health risk and maybe a sizeable number of people in the country would not take a vaccine,an ethical vaccine, i.e. not using foetal tissue, surely we would be obliged to obey the government and take the vaccine?
I’m also a bit sceptical about the chip being inserted, but some people would argue that if you’ve got nothing to hide, why would it bother us?
I’m like a lot of people who are trying to tie up the loose ends in coming to a decision in good conscience about this, so all views are welcome.