Are We Morally Bound To Obey Coronavirus Restrictions / Laws? 

Comment:
The Catechism of the Catholic Church on the duty of citizens towards the authorities in civil society:
The citizen is obliged in conscience not to follow the directives of civil authorities when they are contrary to the demands of the moral order, to the fundamental rights of persons or the teachings of the Gospel. Refusing obedience to civil authorities, when their demands are contrary to those of an upright conscience, finds its justification in the distinction between serving God and serving the political community. “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” “We must obey God rather than men”:
When citizens are under the oppression of a public authority which oversteps its competence, they should still not refuse to give or to do what is objectively demanded of them by the common good; but it is legitimate for them to defend their own rights and those of their fellow citizens against the abuse of this authority within the limits of the natural law and the Law of the Gospel. (# 2242)
The question here, therefore, is this: are the Governments of the UK overstepping their authority by requiring us to accept some very serious restrictions on our personal liberty, in the name of “saving lives” – when by all accounts, the majority of those who become infected with Covid-19 recover from it? A relative of mine believes he had the virus back in January; he was sure it was simply flu, but because it was the worst-ever flu attack he’d ever experienced, he decided to visit his doctor. He said the doctor asked him “a strange question” – had he been in China recently! The answer was “no” and that is where that conversation ended. This relative – who is very elderly, in his 80s – made a full recovery.
There is concern, therefore, that perhaps the lockdown restrictions are not only unnecessary (who quarantines the healthy?) but also too stringently enforced. The full force of the law…Really? People stopped in the street, or pulled over in their car by the police, and asked to explain why they are outside of their home, destination etc. Do we have to answer? Should we pay any fines imposed? Is this a conscience issue, or would we be doing wrong to flout the State?
I’m with the majority in the voting poll – I think the government is overstepping its authority (the UK and devolved governments) and so I think it’s up to the consciences of individuals whether to obey, pay the fines, return to our homes if told by a policeman etc. I think it would be nerve-wracking if stopped by the police, and I’m not sure I’d have the bottle to say anything, but I hope I would. I definitely think it’s a conscience issue, and I can’t see how there could be an automatic right to obey these supposedly temporary laws when, human nature being what it is, and history telling us that governments never give up powers once they have them. I just hope I’m never put to the test, because it would be hard not to just go along to get along.
I haven’t changed my behaviour one jot and I have been stopped twice by the police. I always have a ready answer such as “I’m going to the chemist” and then I go there and buy toothpaste or such like. And yes, the police / government are overstepping their authority. Locking up the healthy and ignoring the sick or frail?!!
RCA Victor posted the following link and comment on another thread yesterday. I think it’s important to post here, as well but he’s obviously been out pubbing and clubbing and missed my “request” 😀
https://gloria.tv/post/AmYX7YFYdZfC1kuq2M1pckRp3
Headline: UK Gov’t confirms Covid19 harmless to VAST MAJORITY of people
I wonder how long Dr. Chris Whitty will have his job… Ends.