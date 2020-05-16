Protesting the lockdown: at least the re-education camps won’t be overcrowded! 



At last there is news today of hundreds of protesters in London objecting to the “new abnormal” and carrying signs such as “this is not about a virus, it’s about control”. Click here to read the report… Not everyone is so easily fooled, then. On social media, however, the reaction was predictable, with the protesters labelled “insane”. None of the commentators seemed to realise the irony, probably because they don’t know, or have forgotten that this is the same tactic used by totalitarian regimes to quell dissent: “insanity” sees off the temptation to protest, with the few who persist being sent off to “re-education” camps to get them thinking in tune with Government policy. Since the lockdown began, most people have been programmed and conditioned to accept that “Government Knows Best” and so the unthinking condemnation of the protesters was really predictable after all these weeks of brainwashing. It made me think of my telephone conversation only last night, when a long-lost cousin contacted me out of the blue to check on my well-being. More on that shortly. Firstly, though, another telephone call to provide a little light relief – this one made me laugh heartily…

So, where was I? Oh yes, my beloved cousin rang for a chat and, after a short walk down Memory Lane, we discussed the lockdown – and came to entirely different conclusions. Without raising our voices or falling out, we ended up agreeing to disagree, as the saying goes – a popular saying brought into play when you know that a punch will see the cops at your door 😀 My cousin is an offline relative, so he won’t know that he’s featuring on this blog – at least I hope not, because he’s got other cousins who are legal eagles 😀

On every point, more or less, we disagreed. He’s lapsed, so the Fatima relevance is lost on him – as it is lost, actually, on many, if not most, practising Catholics; goodness only knows why they think Our Lady came to warn about the spread of Communism if it were not going to happen, and now that it is happening, not to recognise it, but that’s life, I suppose… Nowt so queer as folk, as they say in Yorkshire. Like the majority of the UK population, my aforementioned and highly esteemed cousin is of the opinion that the Government knows best, and it is our duty to behave and do what we’re told. We had a fairly lengthy conversation, and finished with a couple of jokes, including this one which I’d never heard before, so I’ll finish with this… “The virus arrived in Glasgow and spread all over the place, to every part of Glasgow; Springburn, Balornock, Cathcart, Rutherglen, Barmulloch…” and lots of other places, with one exception: Bearsden. Why not Bearsden? (where all the posh folk live) … Because it hadn’t been invited! And on that cheerful note, we hung up.

Comment:

Share your experiences of conversations about the lockdown with others, neighbours, friends and family – are they all of one mind, or do any of them dissent from the “new normal”? And please pray for my cousin – he’s not concerned about “being saved”, so let us, we, ourselves, be concerned for him…

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!