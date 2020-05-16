Protesting the lockdown: at least the re-education camps won’t be overcrowded! 

At last there is news today of hundreds of protesters in London objecting to the “new abnormal” and carrying signs such as “this is not about a virus, it’s about control”. Click here to read the report… Not everyone is so easily fooled, then. On social media, however, the reaction was predictable, with the protesters labelled “insane”. None of the commentators seemed to realise the irony, probably because they don’t know, or have forgotten that this is the same tactic used by totalitarian regimes to quell dissent: “insanity” sees off the temptation to protest, with the few who persist being sent off to “re-education” camps to get them thinking in tune with Government policy. Since the lockdown began, most people have been programmed and conditioned to accept that “Government Knows Best” and so the unthinking condemnation of the protesters was really predictable after all these weeks of brainwashing. It made me think of my telephone conversation only last night, when a long-lost cousin contacted me out of the blue to check on my well-being. More on that shortly. Firstly, though, another telephone call to provide a little light relief – this one made me laugh heartily…
So, where was I? Oh yes, my beloved cousin rang for a chat and, after a short walk down Memory Lane, we discussed the lockdown – and came to entirely different conclusions. Without raising our voices or falling out, we ended up agreeing to disagree, as the saying goes – a popular saying brought into play when you know that a punch will see the cops at your door 😀 My cousin is an offline relative, so he won’t know that he’s featuring on this blog – at least I hope not, because he’s got other cousins who are legal eagles 😀
On every point, more or less, we disagreed. He’s lapsed, so the Fatima relevance is lost on him – as it is lost, actually, on many, if not most, practising Catholics; goodness only knows why they think Our Lady came to warn about the spread of Communism if it were not going to happen, and now that it is happening, not to recognise it, but that’s life, I suppose… Nowt so queer as folk, as they say in Yorkshire. Like the majority of the UK population, my aforementioned and highly esteemed cousin is of the opinion that the Government knows best, and it is our duty to behave and do what we’re told. We had a fairly lengthy conversation, and finished with a couple of jokes, including this one which I’d never heard before, so I’ll finish with this… “The virus arrived in Glasgow and spread all over the place, to every part of Glasgow; Springburn, Balornock, Cathcart, Rutherglen, Barmulloch…” and lots of other places, with one exception: Bearsden. Why not Bearsden? (where all the posh folk live) … Because it hadn’t been invited! And on that cheerful note, we hung up.
Share your experiences of conversations about the lockdown with others, neighbours, friends and family – are they all of one mind, or do any of them dissent from the “new normal”? And please pray for my cousin – he’s not concerned about “being saved”, so let us, we, ourselves, be concerned for him…
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Are members of Catholic Truth Involved in any protest of organising a protest?
Graham,
Not at the moment. Are you?
Editor,
I’d like one from Column A and two from Column B, no duck sauce, extra fortune cookies…
The hole-in-the-wall barbershop in my old neighborhood opened back up yesterday, but customers over the limit of two had to sit outside to wait, due to “social distancing.” At one point the face mask-clad owner came out to chat, and said,
“Well guys, there’s a lot of [expletive deleted] going on here!” And whaddya know, agreement was universal….
RCA Victor,
I hope you laughed heartily at that prank telephone call – I thought it hilarious.
As for the universal agreement – that’s America, land of the free, for you.
Over here, the universal agreement is that we need to stick with the Government and do what we’re told. Any time I’ve expressed dissent I’ve had looks of astonishment (with only a couple of exceptions, those being a quiet nod of agreement, if a nod can be quiet, and that was in (a) the supermarket queue on only one occasion (b) the bank queue on another occasion)
It’s just beyond belief. And the key point always made is that “people are dying of it – there must be a virus” to which I reply that yes, there’s a virus but people are dying of other things too and even the Government is not claiming that the numbers reflect people dying solely of this virus. Then a solemn, disbelieving shake of the head at which point said head goes right back into the sand.
Crackers!
Editor,
I did have a chuckle; hope I don’t have to apologize later to any [watchful] PC police.
Regarding the social media response to awakened citizens, when the Nick Sandmann story blew up here last winter, I noted the role that leftist social media warriors played in creating and spreading the edited video lie that this high school kid (who wore a MAGA hat) had disrespectfully confronted a “Native American activist” (translation: deadbeat on welfare) during the March for Life in Washington DC. The truth eventually came out, but not before two local bishops had made complete fools of themselves decrying Nick’s behavior, and not before every parish in the area was flooded with hate-filled phone messages.
I began to suspect, after that, that sites such as Facebook and Twitter were deliberately populated with leftists who were very good at orchestrated screaming, in order to immediately put down any sign of rational behavior.
(Not sure if this will post the image, or just the link)
On a more serious (and troubling) note, check out this George Soros interview:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/george-soros-were-now-in-revolutionary-moment-that-allows-us-to-achieve-the-inconceivable
with particular attention to this:
“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary,” he said during an interview on May 11.
In other words, Soros knew, before the scam-demic began, that (a) it would begin shortly, and (b) that it would enable governments to achieve the next step in the New World Order.
Oh, sorry, just another conspiracy theory….