English Bishops’ Advisor, Convicted Thief/LGBT Activist, Played Key Role in Decision to Close Churches… 

English bishops’ senior health advisor is a convicted thief and lifelong LGBT activist – Jim McManus [a Scot] was awarded a Vatican medal in 2011 despite his criminal conviction and LGBT advocacy.

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, May 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A man who helped lobby the UK government on behalf of the Catholic bishops to close their churches to private prayer is a convicted thief and lifelong LGBT activist who once left his Catholic faith and served as a Protestant minister.

A LifeSite investigation has uncovered that Jim G. McManus, 54, the Vice-Chair for the Healthcare Reference Group for the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW), is James Gough McManus, the former minister of an LGBT church who was convicted in 1999 of 11 counts of theft against Northern Counties Trust, a HIV/AIDS charity he reportedly helped to found. He also was named in a legal investigation into his role at the National Health Service’s Barking and Dagenham Primary Care Trust.

After LifeSiteNews contacted McManus about these and other aspects of his multifaceted career, he did not respond personally. Instead we received an email from his solicitor Shubha Nath. An article at the Barking and Dagenham Post about McManus’ 2010 trial was also taken down. (At time of publishing this article, it was still available on Google cache here, but that has now been removed. LifeSite has saved a copy here.)

In late March the CBCEW explained that McManus played a key role in convincing the government to close churches after guidance from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government directed that “places of worship should remain open for solitary prayer” during the current coronavirus lockdown. In addition to serving as Vice-Chair of the CBCEW Healthcare Reference Group, McManus is the Director of Public Health for the Hertfordshire County Council.

“Professor [sic] Jim McManus has spoken with a senior civil servant and it was quite clear they just had not thought through the issues of infection and security of churches and when he made these points clear, they were appalled and agreed they had made a mistake,” the Archdiocese of Westminster stated.

In an April 1 article on the church closures, published in The Tablet, McManus explains that he had attended a briefing with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson less than a week before the churches were closed. Click here to read the rest of this bombshell report…

Comment:

Jim McManus is from Fife, in Scotland. In 1985 he was the Secretary of the Scottish Homosexual Rights Group, and he has been a devoted LGBT activist for, as they say, ever. But if you think that might have held him back in his advance within the Church, think again. The New Morality, like the New Everthing Else is embedded in the Church in this part of the world. Thus, this lifelong LGBT activist and convicted thief has risen to the giddy heights of being an advisor to the English Bishops, influential enough to be responsible for convincing the UK Government that – in accordance with the Bishops’ wishes – churches should be closed down as part of the Coronavirus restrictions. A real Prince Judas. Share your thoughts – with a mind to your next Confession…