Covid-19 & Totalitarianism: Does USA Right to Bear Arms Make Sense Now?

Then there’s this warning from an American police officer…

Comment:

More than once we’ve discussed the American Second Amendment right to bear arms. I’ve always taken the scaredy-cat attitude of “oops! better not!” That Americans are queuing up to buy more and more guns, then, some who have never owned a gun before, made me think. And this was before the news was out that the World Health Organisation is telling us to prepare for authorised investigators to come into our homes to test us for the virus and remove anyone who tests positive.

I was recounting this news to a friend yesterday, who caught me by surprise when – a most gentle person – she asked, suddenly, where she could buy a gun: how to get a permit. I laughed it off, but it made me think. As did the very thoughtful policeman in the video above. Is it an American phenomenon, the possibility of bloodshed on the streets, or could that happen in the UK, as well? If so, what to do? Perhaps we should simply redouble our efforts to persuade our political representatives to put an end to what seems to be a case of hurtling towards a permanent system of totalitarian government.

But, in case that doesn’t work, consider this: if a government health official comes to your home and wants to remove a member of your family, how will you deal with it?

Let’s hear your ideas – both temporal and spiritual – for overcoming this time of trial.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!