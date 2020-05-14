Covid-19 & Totalitarianism: Does USA Right to Bear Arms Make Sense Now?

Then there’s this warning from an American police officer…
More than once we’ve discussed the American Second Amendment right to bear arms. I’ve always taken the scaredy-cat attitude of “oops! better not!” That Americans are queuing up to buy more and more guns, then, some who have never owned a gun before, made me think. And this was before the news was out that the World Health Organisation is telling us to prepare for authorised investigators to come into our homes to test us for the virus and remove anyone who tests positive.
I was recounting this news to a friend yesterday, who caught me by surprise when – a most gentle person – she asked, suddenly, where she could buy a gun: how to get a permit. I laughed it off, but it made me think. As did the very thoughtful policeman in the video above. Is it an American phenomenon, the possibility of bloodshed on the streets, or could that happen in the UK, as well? If so, what to do? Perhaps we should simply redouble our efforts to persuade our political representatives to put an end to what seems to be a case of hurtling towards a permanent system of totalitarian government.
But, in case that doesn’t work, consider this: if a government health official comes to your home and wants to remove a member of your family, how will you deal with it?
Let’s hear your ideas – both temporal and spiritual – for overcoming this time of trial.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Really? Really? Bonkers. This blog is beginning to worry me. Seriously. Stop reading American tosh.
I am incredulous. When the second amendment was written, the average army consisted of cavalry,
musketeers, and horse drawn artillery. They didn’t even have telegraphy to issue commands, relying instead on pigeons, flags and bugles.
The United States military have submarines that can remain underwater without refueling for as long as they have enough food on board. And from these submarines, from anywhere in the world’s oceans, they can launch missiles, and a single Trident missile contains several independently targetable warheads, each with the capacity to destroy an entire city, killing the vast majority of its inhabitants in an instant. They also have bomber aircraft that can enter an enemy’s airspace undetected. They have lasers that can shoot down planes. They have earth penetrating bombs that can destroy hardened bunkers many metres underground. They have drones that can take out terrorist hideaways in foreign countries, operated in the comfort of an airbase in the middle of Colorado. And this is only the technology that we know about… imagine what else they’re capable of.
I’m sorry, but the idea that a civilian militia (a bunch of American men with guns, on average overweight) will resist a tyrannical government is absurd.
I am happy that we have no second amendment in the United Kingdom. Thankfully, this means it is not necessary for our police force to be routinely armed, since our gun crime rate is so low. God forbid they start giving the local bobbies guns, which would lead to oppression by the state (remember the Bogside massacre?)
Please delete my comment about Bogside massacre, as I recall now it was in fact the British army who shot the demonstrators, and not the police, who by the way are routinely armed in Northern Ireland. The point I was making was if the police in Great Britain are armed then it will only lead to the police acting in a more authoritarian way. And if we legalised gun ownership in UK then it absolutely would lead to an armed police force, God forbid.
There can never be justification for a Catholic to resort to violence under a totalitarian government, the martyrs stand as testimony to this truth. We would simply have to trust in God to deliver us when He so chooses and in the meantime do whatever we can peacefully to challenge the situation. I would not want any other country to adopt the gun totting policy of the U.S., which has proved time and again to be catastrophic. Violence begets violence and those who take up the sword shall perish by the sword. Another adage that sticks with me is: “A society without justice is a violent society”. No, the Catholic weapons are prayer, penance, patience and resignation to the divine will.