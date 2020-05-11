13 May – Feast of Our Lady of Fatima… 103 Anniversary of the Apparitions

Fatima Shrine Closed To Pilgrims – First Time in over a Century…

Denver Newsroom, May 7, 2020 / 03:48 pm (CNA).- For the first time in over a century, the annual May 13 celebrations at the Fatima shrine will take place without the physical presence of pilgrims, the bishop of Fatima confirmed this week.



Cardinal Antonio Marto said in a May 3 statement that the celebrations for the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima “will take place as was announced April 6, without the physical presence of pilgrims, in the name of prudence to avoid the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.”



“As planned in conjunction with the civil authorities, the May 12 and 13 celebrations for this year cannot have the physical presence of the pilgrims and will be transmitted by broadcast and digital media,” he continued.



The cardinal explained that hosting “an unpredictable multitude of people” gathering at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is still a serious threat would go against the efforts of health authorities to gradually lift restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus.



“We therefore respect, in an attitude of collaboration with the competent civil authorities, the guidelines for these celebrations to be held with a symbolic presence of participants,” Marto said.



The clarification over the Fatima feast day came as the Portuguese government gradually begins to ease restrictions that had been put in place in response to the pandemic, prompting speculation over whether the May 13 celebrations would be able to take place as normal. The annual event typically draws hundreds of thousands from around the world to the shrine. Read more at Source – Catholic World Report

Comment:

Judging from the above report, it seems that it might have been possible to allow the celebrations to take place as usual – and that would have been very fitting; a return to normality marked by the Fatima celebrations. Interesting that the Cardinal didn’t push for that. Interesting, but not too surprising these days when – in contrast to the Fatima Message – contemporary churchmen are more concerned with the health of the body than the health of the soul.

Still, we take a different view here, so share your knowledge about Fatima, your favourite parts of the Fatima events, hymns and prayers special to you, and your thoughts on the astounding miracle of the sun. Additionally, tell us if you think there is any relationship between the ongoing pandemic and Fatima, and if you have any ideas about when the Consecration of Russia will take place in the manner prescribed by God and revealed through Our Lady, be sure to let us know.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!