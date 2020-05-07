Is it a sin to break lockdown rules? 

Comment:
Shelley Luther, the salon owner in the above video told the Judge in court that she had broken the rules because she had to feed her family. He was adamant that the rules had to be followed, no exceptions. 7 days in jail and a $7,000 fine were imposed, with an additional $1,000 fine added for every day that her salon remains open. We don’t know Shelley’s religion, but if she’s a Catholic, should she be going to Confession, with her sin of “disobedience” writ large on the list?
Dear Editor,
I have been following this story. There has now been a “go fund me” site set up for her I see and the response has been terrific.
Unfortunately my beautiful ex fiance has seen it also and is now trying to get a visa to go to Texas!
On the issue of going to confession, I thought somewhere in our catechism it is stated we are to obey just laws. It may be too fine a point to claim a distinction between laws and regulations which I understand this House Arrest to be.
In any case, our Marxism Pope would like us to be forced to confess our sins of (carbon dioxide) Emissions. That is just a bridge too far for me if it ever came to pass. Now with this hysterical population, they would agree to any imposition.
Do not think for a moment the greenies will not try and take advantage of the current situation.
Only yesterday Lord Debden (John Seldom Glummer as was) who is chairman of a thing called the CCC has sent a letter to all the UK “governments” telling them they must incorporate the green New deal into their recovery plans after this Flu thing ends.
Btw Mr Gummer is a staunch and active Catholic, most famous for forcing his daughter to eat a hamburger during the mad cow disease fiasco.
It is funny how things go around in circles, the so called scientist who advised us that millions would die of mad cow disease is the one and only Mr Ferguson who was in yesterday’s news.
Funny that.
Jesus said “Render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s”. However, common sense dictates that there must be exceptions such as if the state tells us to murder or sin in some way. Nobody is above the law but surely that applies to a just law? Therefore, is this a matter of a just law and, by what yard stick do we measure that? Mmmm…..