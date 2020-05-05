Priest on Scandal of Denying The One True Religion: Outstanding Interview

Comment:

Fr David Sherry is an Irish priest of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) who served in Scotland for a year before he was re-assigned to Canada. We have very happy memories of him in Glasgow – indeed, one of my Great-Nephews received his First Holy Communion from Fr Sherry, with a photograph on their fridge as a permanent reminder!

Topics for discussion in the above lengthy interview with Fr Sherry of the SSPX, include:

1. What is the SSPX

2. Who was [Archbishop] Lefebvre

3. Was he guilty of a schismatic act when he ordained 4 bishops or was it necessary due to a state of emergency?

4. Does the Vatican allow Catholics to attend SSPX masses to fulfil their Sunday obligation?

5. Is the status of the SSPX currently canonically irregular or schismatic?

6. Will there be an agreement with the Vatican soon, in your estimation?

7. What are some of the problems with Vatican II?

8. What are your thoughts on the Pachamama ceremony in the Vatican Gardens?

9. Is the Novus Ordo valid?

10. What should a Catholic do if an SSPX chapel is not available near them?

Share your thoughts on Father’s very clear explanation of the work of the Society in the context of the current unprecedented crisis in the Church. What possible reason can anyone offer for continuing to avoid the SSPX Masses/Sacraments in this worsening time of trial within the Church?

