Priest on Scandal of Denying The One True Religion: Outstanding Interview

Comment:
Fr David Sherry is an Irish priest of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) who served in Scotland for a year before he was re-assigned to Canada. We have very happy memories of him in Glasgow – indeed, one of my Great-Nephews received his First Holy Communion from Fr Sherry, with a photograph on their fridge as a permanent reminder!
Topics for discussion in the above lengthy interview with Fr Sherry of the SSPX, include:
1. What is the SSPX
2. Who was [Archbishop] Lefebvre
3. Was he guilty of a schismatic act when he ordained 4 bishops or was it necessary due to a state of emergency?
4. Does the Vatican allow Catholics to attend SSPX masses to fulfil their Sunday obligation?
5. Is the status of the SSPX currently canonically irregular or schismatic?
6. Will there be an agreement with the Vatican soon, in your estimation?
7. What are some of the problems with Vatican II?
8. What are your thoughts on the Pachamama ceremony in the Vatican Gardens?
9. Is the Novus Ordo valid?
10. What should a Catholic do if an SSPX chapel is not available near them?
Share your thoughts on Father’s very clear explanation of the work of the Society in the context of the current unprecedented crisis in the Church. What possible reason can anyone offer for continuing to avoid the SSPX Masses/Sacraments in this worsening time of trial within the Church?
For more conferences, visit the St Peter’s Hamburg blog
In regards to question 8, Pachamama etc. Why were neo-Conservative Catholics critical of Pope Francis when they refuse to criticise, or even acknowledge, John Paul II’s involvement in Assisi. Wasn’t Assisi worse that the recent Vatican gardens blasphemy and sacrilege? Was a Buddha placed upon the tabernacle in the Basilica and incensed? Or this is false?
Miles Immaculatae,
You maybe haven’t watched the video yet – Father Sherry did mention Assisi, more than once.
Miles Immaculatae
It wasn’t just the scandal of a Buddha placed atop a tabernacle in Assisi, there was the worse scandal of a sacrificial slaughtering of chickens on a Catholic altar by some pagan group or other. It was horrendously sacrilegious and blasphemous. When all the different religions gathered for a second time at John Paul’s behest (can’t remember the year), all the crucifixes in the monastery rooms where they would stay were taken down. Talk about being ashamed of Our Lord!
Miles Immaculatae,
That was back in the 80s when the penny had yet to drop.
If you watch that stupendous interview above, you will see how calm and tolerant that priest is about the history of this crisis.
He says his own parents took years to come to the point of leaving the novus ordo – that’s not unusual. When you are brought up to revere the pope etc you don’t always see right away when something is this wrong.
Also, not everyone would have known about the Assisi meeting, not the first one anyway. And it was presented as something good, remember and people would be thinking that it was meant to bring people into the Church.
We’re very lucky to have the information we have to make us aware. It’s been a special grace, IMHO, to be able to see clearly through this crisis.
I’ve just finished watching that video and it was truly superb. I was riveted. I had to stop half-way to do other things but couldn’t wait to get back to it.
Father Sherry covered just about everything imaginable and he is a born teacher. He knows how to explain the most difficult things in the simplest of language. I wish there were more priests like him. Half a dozen priests like him in every Scottish diocese and the country would be totally transformed.
I so agree! What a fantastic interview.
I learned so much in that interview, about so many aspects of the faith – a great priest.
Josephine says if every diocese had six priests like him – I would say even just one or two and the place would be transformed.
He explained everything so clearly – not just the SSPX position (and I don’t see how anybody could possibly think the Society in schism after watching that) but more – including the Orthodox and the martyrdom of non-Catholics. These are things I’ve never heard explained before. A truly wonderful interview. God bless that priest. He’s a credit to his family and to the SSPX. I wonder how many more like Fr Sherry they have hiding in the wings!
Absolutely fantastic. How I wish we had a few priests like him! I’ll listen to it again and again and that’s for sure.
Crofterlady,
I agree, totally, That video is all anyone needs to point a doubting Thomas to, if they don’t know where to go for a Traditional Latin Mass. Father answers so many questions in that one interview, including it’s not just the Mass but the whole faith, and really, apart from the SSPX where can that be found these days?
It didn’t seem like two hours watching it, the time flew by. I was actually disappointed when it ended!
What an amazing interview. I didn’t know the half of that. This priest is truly inspiring.. I wish he had been assigned to the UK Provence. What a waste to send him to Canada when we need the likes of him over here and they have loads of priests over there!
I’m so pleased that so many of you have watched the video already – it really is a spectacular interview.
It’s the first time we’ve ever posted a video of that length but it is definitely worth every minute.
So, to those of you who have not yet watched – I strongly urge you so to do. Especially anyone who still harbours reservations about the legitimacy of attending SSPX Masses. The explanation on this point – as on many others – is crystal clear. In fact, no crystal was ever this clear 😀
However, there’s a lot more to the interview than the status of the SSPX. Indeed, I can think of Conferences where the attendees had to fork out [lots of] good ticket money to hear a speaker only half as educated in the Faith, as Father Sherry. So, don’t miss it, folks.