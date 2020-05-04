Lockdown & Loss of Freedom – Why the Sinister Silence from the Media?

Comment:
Clearly, the mainstream media in both the UK and the USA has bought into the Government(s) message, which is that we’re all obeying the scientists/medical experts. On other threads, we’ve discussed the fact that not all scientists and doctors agree but those who don’t agree are kept well away from the microphones and TV studios. We are getting one message only from people programmed to repeat it and not question it. Given the examples in the Tucker Carlson video above, which reflect what is happening here in the UK, we need to find a way of challenging the silence of the mainstream media which is, surely, sinister by any standard. That no-one is questioning the loss of our freedoms, in this unique situation, is definitely sinister.
Remember, this is primarily a religious question – as is everything to do with human life, in fact. If there is no-one in the media questioning the danger of the nation (if not the entire world) sleep-walking into totalitarianism, then our churches will be closed forever. And there will be no need to speculate on whether we are now suffering a chastisement – it will be indisputably the case.
The opportunity for the voice of the public to be heard is limited, but it is possible to make some level of protest through, for example, certain radio programmes. The LBC (Leading the British Conversation) phone-in shows allow members of the public to broadcast their views. Click here and then check out the shows, pick the one you think might be worth a try, and dial the number as soon as possible after the show goes on air.
Thus, you may do some simple Catholic Action by telephone, using, perhaps some of the facts on our other threads, to make a point – notably The Truth About The Lockdown
Entrust your efforts to Our Lady, in this her special month, and who knows what good might come of it. Whatever, it’s worth reflecting on the strange phenomenon of a media wholly silent on the loss of our civil liberties, when we would normally expect them to be interrogating politicians, doctors and the police to hold them to account for their role in instituting and applying the draconian measures designed to keep us in our homes – perhaps indefinitely.
The Tucker Carlson video was truly frightening – at least, to an American. To citizens of the UK? Not so much, it would appear. But I don’t think the media silence about this totalitarianism is strange at all. The media has long been just an arm and mouthpiece of the globalist agenda, which means that journalism has long been dead. Replaced by propaganda, scripts read on teleprompters by well-paid propagandists. So the media is doing exactly what one would expect them to do, if one has been paying attention. If you’ve sold your soul to the Devil, then your course of action is going to be predictable. You’re in the lies business.
So don’t look to the media for any defense of civil liberties, including the right to worship God – the Christian God, that is. Concerned citizens will have to look to alternative sources of news, first, if they understand that this panic-demic just doesn’t add up. As far as sources of legal redress against abuses of authority, there are a number of organizations active in that arena in the USA, but I couldn’t say what that landscape looks like in the UK.
May God have mercy on us all.
It’s very frightening. To trust in God and say our rosary and wear our brown scapular and miraculous medals is what we should be doing. We should do what we can too alert people and protest as far as possible.
From Liam,
Please watch the following again:
https://catholictruthblog.com/2020/04/21/coronavirus-the-unfolding-of-the-fatima-prophesy-about-chastisement/
There are important lessons about how to resist this devilish garbage in the video from Ireland. Pavel said “You can not live in a lie”. Orwell said A “Some are more equal than others” B “In an age of deceit to tell the truth is an act of revolution”.
We are already well down the track of brainwashing. One of the young people on the video asking the Bishops to reopen our churches told me the following. The response from the majority of the laity was hate mail stating that she and the others involved were extremist and deluded. The people from the Pope down in the past (see all John Smeaton’s items on SPUC news) and at present are involved in promoting and endorsing the brainwashing over many years.
E.g. Cardinal Nicholls closed churches and then denied he had done so. The Bishops conference assumes powers it does not have in church law to continually lead us astray by default and design. Pope Francis in a Pharoh like role has endorsed the following 3 plagues: 1 The virus, 2 The closure of Churches and Sacramental life, 3 Economic disaster. As a previous blogger commented the situation has stopped a lot of sacrilegious communion (Mainly due the the 90% of Catholics who use contraception and abortifacients. The Vatican stated in 2006 that those using the pill etc. were automatically excommunicated as were the clergy who by silence or default allowed its use. The excommunication also applies to all involved).
I’m sure God does not want Churches to reopen to business as usual but wants a Church that reopens to mass conversion and authentic repentance. If God foresees that such repentance is not forthcoming the chastisements spoken of in many apparitions and prophecies will follow maybe in the form of more plagues until the Pope and all of us learn to trade in reality face the truth of our times and truly repent.
Love prayers Liam.
I’ve just sent the link to this thread to the handful of email addresses given by some of the TV companies (clearly, none of them really want to hear from the public; the BBC one has just bounced back – with the aim of simply letting them know that we’re not all daft.
One thing that Tucker doesn’t mention is how did the police know that the woman had arranged a play date for her toddler? Some snitch had to tell them. So, we are well down the road with totalitarian methods – and it happened at breakneck speed. I’m gobsmacked.
I’m not too surprised at the silent media, though – they’ve always been nothing more than useful idiots. They sit in their studios talking to each other as if they’re experts themselves. I seldom watch the news all the way through now.