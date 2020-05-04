Lockdown & Loss of Freedom – Why the Sinister Silence from the Media?

Comment:

Clearly, the mainstream media in both the UK and the USA has bought into the Government(s) message, which is that we’re all obeying the scientists/medical experts. On other threads, we’ve discussed the fact that not all scientists and doctors agree but those who don’t agree are kept well away from the microphones and TV studios. We are getting one message only from people programmed to repeat it and not question it. Given the examples in the Tucker Carlson video above, which reflect what is happening here in the UK, we need to find a way of challenging the silence of the mainstream media which is, surely, sinister by any standard. That no-one is questioning the loss of our freedoms, in this unique situation, is definitely sinister.

Remember, this is primarily a religious question – as is everything to do with human life, in fact. If there is no-one in the media questioning the danger of the nation (if not the entire world) sleep-walking into totalitarianism, then our churches will be closed forever. And there will be no need to speculate on whether we are now suffering a chastisement – it will be indisputably the case.

The opportunity for the voice of the public to be heard is limited, but it is possible to make some level of protest through, for example, certain radio programmes. The LBC (Leading the British Conversation) phone-in shows allow members of the public to broadcast their views. Click here and then check out the shows, pick the one you think might be worth a try, and dial the number as soon as possible after the show goes on air.

Thus, you may do some simple Catholic Action by telephone, using, perhaps some of the facts on our other threads, to make a point – notably The Truth About The Lockdown

Entrust your efforts to Our Lady, in this her special month, and who knows what good might come of it. Whatever, it’s worth reflecting on the strange phenomenon of a media wholly silent on the loss of our civil liberties, when we would normally expect them to be interrogating politicians, doctors and the police to hold them to account for their role in instituting and applying the draconian measures designed to keep us in our homes – perhaps indefinitely.