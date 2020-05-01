The Truth About The Lockdown… 

Watching the totally compliant UK population accepting the need for the ongoing lockdown – that is, the highly questionable (to say the least) removal of our civil liberties – it strikes me that it would be useful for us all to be armed with some key facts and figures to present to people who accept the Government line without question. That is to say, the overwhelming majority of the population. Unlike the situation in the USA, where there is some fightback from rebellious members of the public, and they are lucky enough to have Fox News where the other side of the story is aired, we are subject to unremitting brainwashing here in the UK. Trying to alert others to the fact of a creeping totalitarianism is like trying to convince a toddler to eat his greens first, then the chocolate. They just don’t see what is happening, and any suggestion that what is happening is not in our best interests, brings shakes of the heads and knowing looks that say “Ah, so you’re a conspiracy nut, eh?”

Thus, knowing that our blogger, Athanasius, is currently working on a number of articles on the subject, I very cheekily asked him if he would mind throwing some key facts together for us to discuss on the blog. He agreed, without hesitation, so below, find some crucial information which will throw light on what lies behind the readiness of the Government of the UK (and the devolved administrations) to command us to stay in our homes, granting permission for us to go out only for necessary food, medicine and exercise.

Anyone who questions these new rules is regarded as someone who needs help – in a Communist-style “re-education” camp – because the majority are not simply tolerating this lockdown, but positively embracing it – and, according to reports today, the majority want it to continue for a year. They may well get their wish – and then some…

So, below, check out the facts about this lockdown – seems that there is one man behind the whole thing… Professor Neil Ferguson. Take a look and then share your thoughts on his culpability – or perhaps not. IS he saving us all from ourselves, and from this supposedly deadly virus? Or is something else going on here?

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London…

His computer generated model on Covid-19 predicted 520,000 dead in the UK and 2.2 million dead in the U.S. unless the UK government committed to a radical policy change from “herd immunity” to national lockdown. Dr. Anthony Fauci in the U.S. was influenced by Ferguson’s model and in turn influenced Donald Trump to alter course from herd immunity to national lockdown. (1)



Ferguson’s model hasn’t been published, so not peer reviewed or scrutinised by other experts. It is his own analysis using his own data and writing his own computer code based on an old model from 2009. The world’s economies closed down as a result. Incredible!



2001 – Ferguson Foot & Mouth disease model – Predicted 150,000 UK deaths. The government culled 6 million healthy cattle in the country at a cost of billions of pounds and the devastation of rural Britain. The ultimate death count from Foot & Mouth was only 200. (2)



2009 – Ferguson Swine Flu model – Predicted 65,000 deaths in the UK, as related by then-Chief Medical Officer Sir Liam Donaldson. Ferguson also predicted up to 4 million possible deaths globally. Requested government to close schools and churches which was declined, but government bought panic loads of vaccines that cost the tax payer £1.24 billion. The final death toll from Swine Flu in the UK was only 457, and between 123,000 – 200,000 globally. (3)



Dr. Anthony Fauci – Addressing attendees at a Georgetown University speech in 2017, he predicted that the incoming Trump Administration would “almost certainly face challenges with infectious diseases”, adding “But also there will be a surprise outbreak…” (4)



In a medical paper co-authored by Fauci and three colleagues and published February 28, 2020, we find this statement: “…If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza…” (5)



Fox News has just run a story objecting to YouTube, owned by Google, removing a local American news programme from its platform citing Covid-19 “misinformation” as its reason. The programme included claims by doctors in the U.S. that they were, among other things, being coerced into altering Coronavirus death stats by including non-related deaths with Covid-19. The video of that news programme received millions of views before being removed. (6)

Footnotes

1. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01003-6

https://www.technocracy.news/2020/?print=print-search (scroll about two thirds down the page to get to the article on Ferguson)

https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4?r=US&IR=T

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/24/coronavirus-whos-who-on-secret-scientific-group-advising-uk-government-sage (Again, scroll down to Ferguson).

2. https://www.technocracy.news/2020/?print=print-search (Same article as at note 1)

3. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/12/swine-flu-report-pandemic-predicted

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2009/jul/16/swine-flu-cases-rise-britain

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/jul/20/shut-schools-swine-flu

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-21194090

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/08/treated-sars-ebola-swine-flu-need-know-coronavirus/ (Save time reading the entire article, here’s the relevant passage: “Ultimately H1N1 led to nearly 460 deaths in Britain but seemed to particularly affect children and pregnant women. The number of people hospitalised was actually very small but even then it put hospitals under pressure. At one point every paediatric critical care bed was in use.”)

4. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html

5. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387

6. https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-youtube-coronavirus-censorship-science