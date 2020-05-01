The Truth About The Lockdown… 

Watching the totally compliant UK population accepting the need for the ongoing lockdown – that is, the highly questionable (to say the least) removal of our civil liberties – it strikes me that it would be useful for us all to be armed with some key facts and figures to present to people who accept the Government line without question. That is to say, the overwhelming majority of the population. Unlike the situation in the USA, where there is some fightback from rebellious members of the public, and they are lucky enough to have Fox News where the other side of the story is aired, we are subject to unremitting brainwashing here in the UK. Trying to alert others to the fact of a creeping totalitarianism is like trying to convince a toddler to eat his greens first, then the chocolate. They just don’t see what is happening, and any suggestion that what is happening is not in our best interests, brings shakes of the heads and knowing looks that say “Ah, so you’re a conspiracy nut, eh?”
Thus, knowing that our blogger, Athanasius, is currently working on a number of articles on the subject, I very cheekily asked him if he would mind throwing some key facts together for us to discuss on the blog. He agreed, without hesitation, so below, find some crucial information which will throw light on what lies behind the readiness of the Government of the UK (and the devolved administrations) to command us to stay in our homes, granting permission for us to go out only for necessary food, medicine and exercise.
Anyone who questions these new rules is regarded as someone who needs help – in a Communist-style “re-education” camp – because the majority are not simply tolerating this lockdown, but positively embracing it – and, according to reports today, the majority want it to continue for a year. They may well get their wish – and then some…
So, below, check out the facts about this lockdown – seems that there is one man behind the whole thing… Professor Neil Ferguson. Take a look and then share your thoughts on his culpability – or perhaps not. IS he saving us all from ourselves, and from this supposedly deadly virus? Or is something else going on here?
Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London…
His computer generated model on Covid-19 predicted 520,000 dead in the UK and 2.2 million dead in the U.S. unless the UK government committed to a radical policy change from “herd immunity” to national lockdown. Dr. Anthony Fauci in the U.S. was influenced by Ferguson’s model and in turn influenced Donald Trump to alter course from herd immunity to national lockdown. (1)
Ferguson’s model hasn’t been published, so not peer reviewed or scrutinised by other experts. It is his own analysis using his own data and writing his own computer code based on an old model from 2009. The world’s economies closed down as a result. Incredible!
2001 – Ferguson Foot & Mouth disease model – Predicted 150,000 UK deaths. The government culled 6 million healthy cattle in the country at a cost of billions of pounds and the devastation of rural Britain. The ultimate death count from Foot & Mouth was only 200. (2)
2009 – Ferguson Swine Flu model – Predicted 65,000 deaths in the UK, as related by then-Chief Medical Officer Sir Liam Donaldson. Ferguson also predicted up to 4 million possible deaths globally. Requested government to close schools and churches which was declined, but government bought panic loads of vaccines that cost the tax payer £1.24 billion. The final death toll from Swine Flu in the UK was only 457, and between 123,000 – 200,000 globally. (3)
Dr. Anthony Fauci – Addressing attendees at a Georgetown University speech in 2017, he predicted that the incoming Trump Administration would “almost certainly face challenges with infectious diseases”, adding “But also there will be a surprise outbreak…” (4)
In a medical paper co-authored by Fauci and three colleagues and published February 28, 2020, we find this statement: “…If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza…” (5)
Fox News has just run a story objecting to YouTube, owned by Google, removing a local American news programme from its platform citing Covid-19 “misinformation” as its reason. The programme included claims by doctors in the U.S. that they were, among other things, being coerced into altering Coronavirus death stats by including non-related deaths with Covid-19. The video of that news programme received millions of views before being removed. (6)
Footnotes
1. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01003-6
https://www.technocracy.news/2020/?print=print-search (scroll about two thirds down the page to get to the article on Ferguson)
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4?r=US&IR=T
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/24/coronavirus-whos-who-on-secret-scientific-group-advising-uk-government-sage (Again, scroll down to Ferguson).
2. https://www.technocracy.news/2020/?print=print-search (Same article as at note 1)
3. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/12/swine-flu-report-pandemic-predicted
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2009/jul/16/swine-flu-cases-rise-britain
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/jul/20/shut-schools-swine-flu
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-21194090
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/08/treated-sars-ebola-swine-flu-need-know-coronavirus/ (Save time reading the entire article, here’s the relevant passage: “Ultimately H1N1 led to nearly 460 deaths in Britain but seemed to particularly affect children and pregnant women. The number of people hospitalised was actually very small but even then it put hospitals under pressure. At one point every paediatric critical care bed was in use.”)
4. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html
5. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
6. https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-youtube-coronavirus-censorship-science
The docility and blindness of the citizens of the UK regarding this hoax is beyond my comprehension, so perhaps a blog historian or two could come on here and explain this passivity on that side of the pond – a passivity, I should add, which is standing out in sharp contrast to the rest of the world, which is getting more than restless under this orchestrated yoke.
Perhaps one explanation: is the access to alternative media (i.e. sources of truth) much more limited over there than in the USA?
And a question: what about the UK Muslim population? How are they reacting to this?
RCA Victor,
The media is speaking with one, monotonous, programmed Government voice.
We have no alternative media, whatsoever. Whether you switch on to the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5,Sky News, – whatever. they are all peddling the same baloney.
And nobody notices. That’s the thing. Not a soul notices. Point it out and the response will be along the lines that – well – they’re all giving the same message because the Government (as it keeps claiming) is following the scientists.
Me? I thought it was only the Pope who was infallible and even then, under very limited conditions. So, now we know – the scientists and medics advising the Government, they, too, are infallible. It’s incredible, truly incredible.
As for the Muslim population – not a peep from them. In fact, news bulletins showed that their pilgrimage to Mecca was down on numbers, with a trickle of participants compared to the usual huge crowds. So, they are as passive as everyone else, it seems.
RCAVictor & Editor
There are several other glaring anomalies in the reporting of Covid-19 by the UK media. The first is that there seems to be only one deadly virus doing the rounds this flu season, the novel Coronavirus. Seasonal Flu and other potentially fatal variant viruses appear to have gone on vacation for the duration. No one is questioning this.
Next up, the numbers. How is it remotely possible for the media to report honestly on Covid-19 infections and deaths when it is literally impossible to collate such information accurately and responsibly in the short time frames they operate by?
Testing – In the UK testing has been extremely limited and it is now emerging that up to 25,000 tests were flawed, resulting in a combination of false positives and negatives. There are also questions over the ability of certain test kits to distinguish between Covid-19 and any other Coronavirus. This adds to the suspicion that the media is presenting false data to the public, doubtless on instruction from the government in order to keep people on message.
Hospital beds – In the midst of such a pandemic as is being portrayed by government and the media we would expect all available hospital beds in the country to be taken up. And yet, for the first time in decades, around 40% of hospital beds in the UK are vacant. This confirms two things: First, that there are hotspot areas worse hit with the virus than most other areas in the country. Second, that while government and the NHS speak of saving lives they are simultaneously stopping cancer and other emergency treatments to everyday patients while awaiting a Covid onslaught that never arrives, thereby putting these other lives at risk. It is also noteable that they have been neglecting one element of the category deemed most at risk from this virus, namely the elderly. The death toll of elderly people locked down in care homes is only beginning to emerge as a national scandal.
Finally, Sweden has maintained the herd immunity strategy in accordance with wisdom garnered from generations of isolating the sick and letting the healthy get on with their lives. It remains no worse off than the lockdown nations with their new wisdom (?) of isolating both the sick and the healthy. This is probably due to the fact that the virus was much wider spread for much longer than was initially believed, hence there was never going to be 520,000 dead in the UK or 2.2 million dead in the U.S.
In effect, to echo Dr. Fauci, what we have witnessed with Covid-19, assuming correct statistical data, which seems to be massively one-sided, as I’ve explained above, are numbers equivalent to a very bad flu season. The scientists can’t lose, though, for they will simply claim that it was their advice to government, acted upon with totalitarian force, that resulted in preventing the worst case scenario they predicted at the start. Sweden begs to difffer!
What a pity that most people just simply bought into the narrative without a whimper of opposition, but then there’s nothing more persuasive than the terror of a silent unseen killer that can snatch away the lives of anyone of any age at any time. That was the job given by government to the media propagandists and they have done it very well.
Turns out, incidentally, that Professor Ferguson’s institution receives millions in funding from the bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Big research grants and big money for vaccine producers. Any chance this could all be orchestrated by forces other than government?
On that note, I’m off to sell the Forth Road Bridge to my neighbours over and over again knowing that most will buy anything on a convincing sell without checking the facts for themselves. Crazy times!
Athanasius,
That information in your post (and in the introduction) is dynamite.
How can we allow ourselves to be played for such fools?
It’s been some achievement.
Thank you for all of that info – which I intend to put to good use.
The craziness just continues. I’ve just found this link in my inbox.
https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/18418832.amp/
One thing which has surprised me is this; despite sounding like a dictator in her press conferences/daily briefings, and when quoted in the newspapers,Nicola Sturgeon’s letter to us all (at what financial cost, one wonders?) is measured and speaks about things going back to normal, not her usual, things will never be the same again.
Athanasius, one thing that you said in your comment which has gone through my own mind often during this, is that the “experts” can’t lose. If there had been record deaths, the “experts” would say “told you so” but if, as is happening, the predictions are way off beam, they can say “that’s because of the measures, lockdown, social distancing etc”
Truly, you could not make it up…