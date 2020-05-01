1st May: Feast of St Joseph the Worker – Welcome to the Lovely Month of Mary!

And to mark the Feast of St Joseph the Worker…
Share your favourite prayers, hymns etc for St Joseph’s Feast and to mark the Month of Mary. Discuss any relevant issues, and post any jokes to mark the Feast/month in the usual spirit of good clean fun.
Happy Feast of St Joseph, everyone! Welcome to the Month of Mary!
St. Pius X’s Prayer to St. Joseph
Glorious St. Joseph, model of all who are devoted to labor, obtain for me the grace to work in the spirit of penance in expiation of my many sins; to work conscientiously by placing love of duty above my inclinations; to gratefully and joyously deem it an honor to employ and to develop by labor the gifts I have received from God, to work methodically, peacefully, and in moderation and patience, without ever shrinking from it through weariness or difficulty to work; above all, with purity of intention and unselfishness, having unceasingly before my eyes death and the account I have to render of time lost, talents unused, good not done, and vain complacency in success, so baneful to the work of God. All for Jesus, all for Mary, all to imitate thee, O patriarch St. Joseph! This shall be my motto for life and eternity. Amen.
Miles Immaculatae,
Beautiful ! What a truly beautiful prayer.
Thank you very much for posting it – a terrific start to this Feast of St Joseph thread.
Hopefully this qualifies as a relevant issue…didn’t get it on the St. Catherine thread in time…
I’ve been reading St. Francis de Sales’ Consoling Thoughts On Trials of an Interior Life ( a compilation of his relevant writings, not a book he specifically wrote). He refers to and quotes St. Catherine of Siena frequently. For example:
“Oh! If we knew what a happiness it is to faithfully serve the Divine Saviour of our souls, and to drink of His chalice with Him, oh! How willingly we would embrace pains and sufferings, after the example of the great St. Catherine of Siena, who preferred the crown of thorns to that of gold! Thus we ought to act; for, in fine, the way of the cross and of affliction is a secure way, and one that leads us straight to God, and to the perfection of His love.”
RCA Victor,
Sorry about that !
It’s a beautiful quote, though, and fits perfectly on this thread. I can’t see it bothering Our Lady and/or St Joseph to share a corner of their thread with this great saint, as I’m sure you will agree. .
Happy Feast of St Joseph! And welcome to the Month of Mary!
This particular saint is so forgotten by so many Catholics today, yet his intercessory power is so great with God that I don’t believe any petition offered to him with genuine confidence can fail to be answered. I speak from personal experience of the most extraordinary power of dear St. Joseph, a wonderful saint I am privileged to be named after, at least my middle name. What God may not grant through the intercession of another saint, Our Lady excepted, He will surely grant through St. Joseph, to whom nothing is refused. Hence the Church’s motto Ite ad Joseph (Go to Joseph).
I would like to take this opportunity to ask all who read this to offer a little prayer today for the repose of my young sister’s soul. As many of you may already know, she died at age 28 from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on December 15, 2000, the octave day of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Her name is Mary Blackshaw and her birthday is today, May 1. It was always a source of great joy to her that she was named Mary and was born on the first day of Our Lady’s month, which happens also to be the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker. The date of her death, clothed in her brown scapular and comforted with the last rites of the Church, has never been lost on us, her family.
Many thanks to all of you in advance for your charity and may Our Lady and St. Joseph bless you and your loved ones on this great Feast.