30/4: Feast of St Catherine of Siena… 

Comment:
In the traditional calendar, the Feast of St Catherine of Siena falls on 30 April. This great saint did not hesitate to rebuke popes for their negligence, famously calling on one to resign if he would not or could not do his duty to root out “bad priests who poison and rot that garden” (the Church).
Today, more than ever, we need to seek the intercession of St Catherine of Siena, for the contemporary popes, especially our current Pope, Francis.
Share your favourite prayers, novenas, quotes, information about St Catherine, to help us to learn more about this great saint and Doctor of the Church. What does she teach us, that we can use for the betterment of the Church at this time of crisis?
St Catherine of Siena, pray for us!
I regret that until recently I was ignorant of this great saint’s life. I have learned that she received the grace of Mystical marital union with Our Lord, similar to Saint Teresa of Avila. Which other saints received this?
N O T I C E . . .
Our former Treasurer, Betty, suffering the effects of a severe stroke, which means she is confined to a wheelchair and has not fully recovered her power of speech, rang me this afternoon to let me know that her husband, Davy, passed away this morning.
He has been living in a Home for some months now, after his diagnosis with dementia made it too difficult for him to remain at home with Betty. In his good health – relatively speaking for Davy had a serious heart condition – he would bring Betty to Mass in the Glasgow SSPX church, even after she was confined to a wheelchair. This was not easy – the Glasgow church can only be reached via a number of stone steps (and we are not talking two or three). Still, for as long as he was able to manage, Davy and their son managed to get Betty’s wheelchair up the steps and into Mass.
Obviously, once he was diagnosed with Dementia, and therefore unable to drive, they were unable to get into Mass.
Please pray for the repose of Davy’s soul, and for the spiritual comfort of Betty and their children – they are a very close family.
May he rest in peace.
Editor
I liked Davy and Betty a lot, he’ll be very sadly missed. I will certainly pray for the repose of his soul. He was a good, salt of the earth working class Catholic man, God rest him.
I will certainly pray for the repose of Davy’s soul and spiritual comfort of Betty and their children. I always miss seeing them at Mass.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him: may he rest in peace. Amen.