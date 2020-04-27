30/4: Feast of St Catherine of Siena… 

Comment:

In the traditional calendar, the Feast of St Catherine of Siena falls on 30 April. This great saint did not hesitate to rebuke popes for their negligence, famously calling on one to resign if he would not or could not do his duty to root out “bad priests who poison and rot that garden” (the Church).

Today, more than ever, we need to seek the intercession of St Catherine of Siena, for the contemporary popes, especially our current Pope, Francis.

Share your favourite prayers, novenas, quotes, information about St Catherine, to help us to learn more about this great saint and Doctor of the Church. What does she teach us, that we can use for the betterment of the Church at this time of crisis?

St Catherine of Siena, pray for us!