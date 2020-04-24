Traditional Latin Mass Under Threat? 

April 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A leaked letter allegedly sent by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to the presidents of bishops’ conferences inquiring about the experience with Pope Benedict XVI’s allowance of the traditional Latin Mass (Summorum Pontificum) has caused a stir in some traditionally-minded Catholic circles. Fears abound that the result of the survey could be a restriction of the Latin Mass.
The traditional Catholic website Rorate Caeli published yesterday a letter dated March 7, 2020, with the name of Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), on it. The letter addresses the presidents of the bishops’ conferences and includes a set of questions to bishops whose due date for a reply is July 31, 2020. To read entire report, click here
I think this is an open invitation to bishops hostile to tradition to do their worst – and frankly, I don’t trust the present Pope to do anything but his worst in his ongoing destruction of the Faith and his ongoing surrender of the Church to the Satanic United Nations agenda.
So I agree with the comments of Dr. Kwasniewski and Brian McCall regarding this questionnaire. As for the questions being “neutral,” well, the documents of Vatican II seemed generally harmless enough on the surface (harmless to the Bishops and Cardinals who approved them, at least), until we came to realize that they were a blueprint in disguise for the creation of a new “church.”
I’m reminded of the infamous “net neutrality” regulations that were proposed towards the end of the Obama administration, which were actually a disguised means to censorship of internet content.
RCA Victor,
Yes, definitely an open invitation to bishops who want rid of the TLM to “do their worst” as you put it.
What would be interesting to see, however, if they DO their worst, would be the reaction of the diocesan Catholics who are currently attending the TLM under the provisions of Summorum Pontificum, were the Mass to be no longer on offer in those parishes where it is currently available.
My guess is that (and I’d love to be wrong) they would return to the novus ordo.
I hope we never get to find out – but that’s my gut feeling.
And I can’t see the clergy putting up a fight, seeing their acceptance, in most cases without a murmur, of the lockdown restrictions.
Again, I hope I’m wrong but it doesn’t happen that often… 😀
Supposing SP will be reneged, then I suspect the response from the laity will be mixed … Those who attend the Traditional Mass for aesthetic and pretentious reasons will simply return to the Novus Ordo, and those who attend the Traditional Mass out of conviction will start supporting Archbishop Lefebvre’s position. A separation of the wheat from the chaff. For this reason I am not too bothered about this news.
The juridical legitimacy of the Traditional Mass does not depend upon SP, so good riddance to it. I don’t accept the ‘extraordinary form’/’ordinary form’nomenclature.
Miles Immaculatae,
I definitely agree about “EM” – good riddance to that term.
I also agree that there may well be some who would attend the TLM in the SSPX, and I hope those will be in the majority. It might also bring about a crisis of long-overdue conscience in some of the clergy.
And you are unquestionably correct about the legitimacy of the ancient Mass – no stroke of the pen to nullify SP will ever change that. It would simply mean (if Pope Francis does that) back to the fight!
Ed,
The clergy you mention who have a foot in both camps do more harm than good. I think that their problem is legalism and scrupulosity. There are similarly lay people who attend the Traditional Mass, but when a Sunday Traditional Mass is not available they will attend the Novus Ordo purely out of fear of committing mortal sin. But what they have failed to consider is that their self-centred attendance of the Novus Ordo is perpetuating the crisis. I have heard you say this before.
I no longer have any scruples about missing Sunday Mass if the Novus Ordo is the only available. The next step that many Traditional minded Catholics need to take is to accept that the Novus Ordo is intrinsically evil.
Editor,
The rumor mill a few years ago was that Francis wanted to put all Traditional Mass activity under the SSPX, the idea being, I suppose, to put all trads into one cage, throw away the key, and toss them a few breadcrumbs now and then.
I wonder if that alleged plan is still floating around somewhere…
RCA Victor,
I vaguely remember that (but then I only vaguely remember everything else, these days 😀 )
It would not surprise me, one bit. One waits with one’s bated breath. What else can one do?
I don’t know what else many of them could do, other than not attend Mass. I’m thinking about the 100’s who attend the TLM at the London Oratory on Sunday, which I attend, although it’s not my parish church, it’s about 30 minutes drive from where I live. The nearest SSPX chapel to me is in Wimbledon and is very small and wouldn’t be able to accommodate the overflow if diocesan TLM’s stopped. Also, I think Sunday Mass at Wimbledon is at 8am which would make it nigh on impossible for those relying on public transport to get there.
I think if it came to a ban on the TLM, then SSPX and other groups should return to celebrating Mass in rented secular premises (as happened in the 1970’s) although they would have to be much larger than in those days, and easily accessible by public transport. Not an ideal situation, but at least the Mass would be offered and the sacraments provided. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. I think clergy and laity should start planning and making provision for this possibility now. It’s much better to be proactive and have contingency plans in place if any ban does happen, than to have to react to a ban after the event.
This Man who would be Pope should think as a Catholic and think well before he gets rid of The Traditional Latin Mass and makes it as he wants to do into another Protestant Service. We all know that he seems to intensly dislike anything that is Holy and Catholic but as one who goes around with the Collection Plate at my Parish and I assume at other TLMasses there is a tremendous difference in what Catholics give at both services. This Pope calls money the Devil’s Dung but he sure spreads it around a lot . How many £Millions alone were waisted on that Pachamama Garbage. If he bans The TLMass he may just be cutting off the hand that Literally Feeds Him .
FOOF,
That’s certainly one way of looking at the issue. However, the collectors where I go to Mass know that the priests won’t be booking holidays to the Bahamas on what I give..
I am not so sure this is being correctly interpreted. I think Pope Benedict had said that the Vatican would want regular reports on how it was being implemented, take-up etc in every diocese, or have I remembered that wrongly? If so, that could mean that this letter to the bishops is just asking for that regular update, although it says in the Lifesite article that it is 13 years since the last request, also that “it could be ominous”.
I hope it’s just an update “for the record”, but time will tell. As it says in the report at LifeSite, if a minority of bishops give a negative response to the questionnaire, Francis could side with them as he’s sided with minorities before.
It would be good if he would issue questionnaires about the novus ordo – that might be an eye-opener for him, LOL!