Coronavirus & the Unfolding of the Fatima Prophesy About Chastisement

From the Fatima Center…

So, all the models about astronomical death tolls and the collapse of medical systems due to the Wuhan virus have proven wrong, as even Governor Cuomo of New York admitted on April 14:



“The president’s projection, Peter Navarro’s projection, CDC’s projection, White House Coronavirus task force projection, then the Gates model, Columbia model, Cornell model. They were all wrong, and it’s good news…”



The “president’s projection” and the “White House Coronavirus task force projection” are both the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. Both of these characters operate within the web of Bill Gates- and George Soros-funded organizations whose overall strategy is the creation of a globalist New World Order to which Donald J. Trump is the only remaining impediment, as Jeffrey Sachs complained at the Vatican as seen in this remarkable video.



People everywhere are beginning to realize they’ve been had by the “experts” and the state governors who continue to strangle social and economic life with preposterous lockdowns to which there are so many exceptions that no one can seriously think they have saved us from millions of deaths from a virus that, in the end, will be no more deadly than the bad flu seasons accepted as a fact of life.



Nowhere is the evil of this suddenly emergent tyrannical regime more apparent than in this interview of Dr. Fauci by one Peter Hamby which appeared in Vanity Fair. Hamby asked Fauci if people who wish to engage in illicit sexual encounters using “apps” such as Tinder may do so despite the lockdowns. Fauci’s answer is devastating to the whole rationale for the lockdowns:



“If you’re willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody. And it depends on the level of the interaction that you want to have. If you’re looking for a friend, sit in a room and put a mask on, and you know, chat a bit. If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk.”

So, according to Fauci, one can assume the risk of contracting the virus by way of immoral sexual encounters, but no one may assume the “risk” of attending Mass or going to work in “non-essential” businesses! That is, the state will not permit the “risk” of doing what is right while turning a blind eye to immoral activity that really is risky, both physically and spiritually — including abortion.



It could not be clearer that the lockdown regime has nothing to do with “saving lives” and everything to do with social engineering for the “post-COVID world”. On the pretext of a virus, normal social and economic activities are forbidden while abominable sins are allowed to continue without restriction.



This monumental fraud is, quite simply, the devil’s work. And it is yet another sign of the diabolical disorientation of the Church that not only are the Church’s leaders willing to suppress Catholic worship at the command of Caesar, but are themselves exploiting the command of Caesar to participate in social engineering that involves, to quote Pope Saint Pius X in Notre Charge Apostsolique, “a tumultuous agitation, sterile for the end proposed, but which… brings Socialism in its train.” To quote the dreadful Easter Sunday letter from Francis to “the Popular Movements,” which says nothing about Christ: “I hope that this time of danger will free us from operating on automatic pilot, shake our sleepy consciences and allow a humanist and ecological conversion…. You are the indispensable builders of this change that can no longer be put off.”



That a mere virus would be the pretext to accelerate the end stage of civilizational apostasy is something perhaps no one saw coming — at least not this writer. But here it is. How much longer, one wonders, will Heaven defer the chastisement owing to a world in rebellion against Christ and to the defection of a Catholic hierarchy that has de facto abandoned His divine commission to make disciples of all nations? Source – Fatima Center (emphasis added)

Comment:

It surprises me that Chris Ferrara does not seem to believe that this lockdown of the world is the beginning of the chastisement of which Our Lady warned at Fatima. It seems to me that the closure of churches, the disappearance of priests and bishops, including those traditional priests regarded by some of us as having been sent by God to see us through this diabolical disorientation, makes that conclusion undeniable. Share your opinion – maybe you consider that the chastisement will begin in some more ostentatiously dramatic fashion?

Cowardly clergy hiding away and denying the faithful the sacraments is pretty dramatic in my book, and I believe there is more to come, but that the Fatima prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes, seems undeniable to me.

Our Lady warned that Russia would spread her errors: Russia’s major error was Communism, which has spread far and wide, including to China which is now a key Communist threat to the world and is heavily involved, in most sinister fashion, in this Coronavirus “crisis”. Our Lady warned of a chastisement if the Pope failed to consecrate Russia as prescribed. Russia was the first nation on earth to publicly deny the very existence of God. That has to be corrected. Yet, successive popes have failed to obey God’s Fatima Message. I see the current lockdown state of the world – with the cowardly clergy centre-stage – as the beginning of the Fatima prophesied chastisement. What about you? What do you think?