Coronavirus & the Unfolding of the Fatima Prophesy About Chastisement

So, all the models about astronomical death tolls and the collapse of medical systems due to the Wuhan virus have proven wrong, as even Governor Cuomo of New York admitted on April 14:
“The president’s projection, Peter Navarro’s projection, CDC’s projection, White House Coronavirus task force projection, then the Gates model, Columbia model, Cornell model. They were all wrong, and it’s good news…”
The “president’s projection” and the “White House Coronavirus task force projection” are both the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. Both of these characters operate within the web of Bill Gates- and George Soros-funded organizations whose overall strategy is the creation of a globalist New World Order to which Donald J. Trump is the only remaining impediment, as Jeffrey Sachs complained at the Vatican as seen in this remarkable video.
People everywhere are beginning to realize they’ve been had by the “experts” and the state governors who continue to strangle social and economic life with preposterous lockdowns to which there are so many exceptions that no one can seriously think they have saved us from millions of deaths from a virus that, in the end, will be no more deadly than the bad flu seasons accepted as a fact of life.
Nowhere is the evil of this suddenly emergent tyrannical regime more apparent than in this interview of Dr. Fauci by one Peter Hamby which appeared in Vanity Fair. Hamby asked Fauci if people who wish to engage in illicit sexual encounters using “apps” such as Tinder may do so despite the lockdowns. Fauci’s answer is devastating to the whole rationale for the lockdowns:
“If you’re willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody. And it depends on the level of the interaction that you want to have. If you’re looking for a friend, sit in a room and put a mask on, and you know, chat a bit. If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk.”
So, according to Fauci, one can assume the risk of contracting the virus by way of immoral sexual encounters, but no one may assume the “risk” of attending Mass or going to work in “non-essential” businesses! That is, the state will not permit the “risk” of doing what is right while turning a blind eye to immoral activity that really is risky, both physically and spiritually — including abortion.
It could not be clearer that the lockdown regime has nothing to do with “saving lives” and everything to do with social engineering for the “post-COVID world”. On the pretext of a virus, normal social and economic activities are forbidden while abominable sins are allowed to continue without restriction.
This monumental fraud is, quite simply, the devil’s work. And it is yet another sign of the diabolical disorientation of the Church that not only are the Church’s leaders willing to suppress Catholic worship at the command of Caesar, but are themselves exploiting the command of Caesar to participate in social engineering that involves, to quote Pope Saint Pius X in Notre Charge Apostsolique, “a tumultuous agitation, sterile for the end proposed, but which… brings Socialism in its train.” To quote the dreadful Easter Sunday letter from Francis to “the Popular Movements,” which says nothing about Christ: “I hope that this time of danger will free us from operating on automatic pilot, shake our sleepy consciences and allow a humanist and ecological conversion…. You are the indispensable builders of this change that can no longer be put off.”
That a mere virus would be the pretext to accelerate the end stage of civilizational apostasy is something perhaps no one saw coming — at least not this writer. But here it is. How much longer, one wonders, will Heaven defer the chastisement owing to a world in rebellion against Christ and to the defection of a Catholic hierarchy that has de facto abandoned His divine commission to make disciples of all nations? Source – Fatima Center (emphasis added)
It surprises me that Chris Ferrara does not seem to believe that this lockdown of the world is the beginning of the chastisement of which Our Lady warned at Fatima. It seems to me that the closure of churches, the disappearance of priests and bishops, including those traditional priests regarded by some of us as having been sent by God to see us through this diabolical disorientation, makes that conclusion undeniable. Share your opinion – maybe you consider that the chastisement will begin in some more ostentatiously dramatic fashion?
Cowardly clergy hiding away and denying the faithful the sacraments is pretty dramatic in my book, and I believe there is more to come, but that the Fatima prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes, seems undeniable to me.
Our Lady warned that Russia would spread her errors: Russia’s major error was Communism, which has spread far and wide, including to China which is now a key Communist threat to the world and is heavily involved, in most sinister fashion, in this Coronavirus “crisis”. Our Lady warned of a chastisement if the Pope failed to consecrate Russia as prescribed. Russia was the first nation on earth to publicly deny the very existence of God. That has to be corrected. Yet, successive popes have failed to obey God’s Fatima Message. I see the current lockdown state of the world – with the cowardly clergy centre-stage – as the beginning of the Fatima prophesied chastisement. What about you? What do you think?
If the Fatima apparitions take the same trajectory as the Sacred Heart apparitions – i.e. the King of France declined to consecrate France to the Sacred Heart and 100 years to the day, his chastisement for ignoring Our Lord’s request started in earnest:- https://fatima.org/about/fatima-the-facts/the-apparition-at-rianjo-1931
The formal request to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary was made on June 13th 1929. https://archive.fatima.org/essentials/facts/tuy.asp We are now nine years away from the 100th anniversary of that event. As I said, if Fatima follows the same trajectory, and the apparition at Rianjo (see previous link) gives good reason to think that it might, then we may be in for a rough ride until 2029, when nations could be annihilated. But Our Lady has promised that the consecration will be done, although it will be late, and that Her Immaculate Heart will triumph. But even so, I don’t think we’re going to get away with it lightly before 2029 – and don’t deserve to either.
Apart from the primary scourge of no access to the Sacraments or the Real Presence, look at the many other scourges in the world today – to numerous to mention here. Maybe it’s just me but I don’t see people turning back to God because of this current crisis – although one can never gauge what is happening in people’s souls. It seems the majority just want to return to the ‘normality’ they had before. I think they can kiss that goodbye.
Westminster Fly,
People are not turning back to God because they don’t think this is part of the chastisement from God. They just think it’s a blip on their easy going lives and it will be only when they realise we are in the grip of a Communist system of government, by the extended erosion of our civil liberties (which will continue after lockdown – they will find small ways to do that, e.g. wearing face masks under certain conditions, that kind of thing) that eventually the penny will drop. I think though that that very blindness is part of the chastisement. Anyone really trying to live the message recognises which this is. That’s been my experience on the phone to friend and family. Only those who know about Fatima and believe in it, realise that this is no government concern for our health. They’re not that blind.
Westminsterfly,
I vaguely recall a story that Fr. Gruner, not long before his sudden death in 2015, met with Fr. Gabriel Amorth, the exorcist, who told him that the chastisement was about to begin in earnest. Do you recall any details about that?
WF,
I’ve grown to think more and more that the 2029 scenario may well fit the bill.
I hope not, as the thought of living in this dysfunction ecclesiastical situation for almost another decade is painful. On the other hand, that is a very short time, really.
It will be fascinating to watch how things unfold in the months and years to come. At least, we have the comfort of Our Lady’s assurance that her Immaculate Heart will triumph in the end.
If anything this Coronavirus nonsense is related to Fatima only insofar as Communism is extending its grip on the world. Look at the stats and you’ll see that only the world’s leading economies are badly affected by this virus, and within these the financial capitals are worst hit, New York, London, Milan, Paris, etc., which is not how pandemics work.
I smell geopolitical orchestration with this virus, which, as I have said before, is hardly the plague upon us. There is no question in my mind that certain countries are capitalising on Covid-19 to bring about changes to our way of life that they could not otherwise have imposed. The death rate from infections is not sufficient to explain the drastic action of national lockdown. It just doesn’t add up!
There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that this worldwide lockdown, with priests and bishops showing their true apostate colours, is part of the Fatima foretold chastisement. I don’t think it’s the beginning, I think it began a long time ago, but it is now accelerating. Anybody who is waiting for something more dramatic needs to read what Christ said about reading the signs of the times.
I think Chris Ferrara, most surprisingly, is one of those who is waiting for the sky to fall in but that’s not how God works. He sent Our Lady to Fatima to warn us of the way Communism would conquer the world unless Russia gets consecrated, and the way the faith would be destroyed in millions of souls if the church hierarchy went down the Vatican II road. To me, it’s obvious, just reading the signs of the times.
Josephine
You have more or less just confirmed what I have always thought and said, which is that the chastisement is principally spiritual in nature, the loss of faith on a grand scale, to such an extent that bishops are quite content to lock the churches down without a whimper. Whatever may happen materially in this world, nothing will ever come close to this tragedy, the loss of millions of souls for all eternity.
Athanasius,
By the very fact of Communism tightening its grip on the world, we see the Fatima prophesies coming true. Communism is an atheistic system, so whatever the economics of it all, it is the determination to persecute believers that is at the heart of Communism. It is definitely being manifested in this Coronavirus nonsense (as you correctly describe it!)
IMHO, this is definitely the beginning and it’s going to get worse. If the cowardly behaviour of the clergy is anything to go by, we are in it on our own. No wonder Our Lady stressed the Rosary. Masses are going to be in short supply at times of crisis.
Also, doesn’t the SSPX discourage people from watching TV or even having one in their homes? Also the internet? LOL! Now they’re encouraging us to watch live-streamed Masses from our machines. It’s really something else.
Margaret Mary
I think the SSPX rightly sees the danger in TV so generally discourages the watching of it, indiscriminate watching anyway. Using it for good in this particular time of trial is fine, though I think many people livestream the Masses on their computers rather than on TV.
As regards Fatima and this Coronavirus, God is certainly permitting this present catastrophe to unfold, whatever evil lies behind it. We live in a world now that wants only pleasure, doesn’t want God and His laws, typical atheistic materialism, or Communism, so there will be many evils unfolding one after the other, which is what happens in a world turned against its Creator.
We’ve had Islamic terrorism, wars all over the place, deadly viruses of this kind and that kind, now we have Coronavirus. There’s always something to keep the people terrified and axcuse further intrusion of the police state into our lives. The Communist net has almost closed on all our once-Christian cultures and this so-called pandemic may just prove to be the padlock that seals the gate shut on our civil liberties. But no matter how much suffering these things bring to us on earth, none of it compares with the supernatural chastisement going on right now as millions, possibly billions, of people turn from God and consign themselves to an eternity of Hell. When Socialism gets into a country, and it’s in most countries now, it robs them of God, morals and money, the unholy trinity of Communism.
Athanasius,
I think the SSPX also frowns on use of the internet, but be that as it may, the indiscriminate use of anything, whether reading material, TV or the internet, is not a good thing. I think that most people realise that, but I have a memory from years ago (so maybe it no longer applies) that parents could not get their children into the SSPX school in England unless they signed to say the family had no TV and the mother didn’t wear trousers. No comment!
About the Fatima connection to what is going on – it’s as clear as daylight. Communism would have been stopped in its tracks if the Popes – at least one of them – had consecrated Russia in the manner asked for by Our Lady. We are suffering the consequences now, of them failing to do that.
You list all the different things we’ve had to suffer, Islamic terrorism etc. But that is precisely because of the failure to consecrate Russia which has led to the growth of Communism. Until Russia is consecrated, things will go from bad to worse. I can’t see how anyone can fail to see that – I think you do see it, by the way, I’m just ranting, LOL!
The Pope definitely doesn’t see it, though – that’s the worry.
Laura
That the Pope must consecrate Russia is a given if all these various troubles are to end. I didn’t mention it specifically because it has been said so many times and is clearly obvious.
Sadly, under Pope Francis there seems to be absolutely no possibility that the consecration will be done. In fact this Pope is so left leaning that I half expect him to consecrate the world to Beijing’s “Great Leader”! Let us not forget that for the past 18 months, since the Vatican signed a secret deal with China, the underground Catholic Church has almost been wiped out. Cardinal Zen lamented the betrayal only recently.
As for the episode you refer to re children at St. Michael’s school, I remember it well. That was a particular District Superior with an extremely UnCatholic spirit who has since left the SSPX to join with other very unhappy extremists. Poor soul!
Athanasius,
Unfortunately, the message about the Consecration isn’t getting through to the majority, so – much as it irritates us – we need to keep pushing it.
I did laugh at your remark about this Pope being more likely to consecrate the world to “Beijing’s ‘Great Leader’! Priceless. Sad, true, but priceless just the same 😀
I agree with Josephine, in that I think this chastisement (which it clearly is – sorry, Chris Ferrara, have you forgotten that God uses wicked human agents to chastise us?) began quite a while ago. Specifically, at Vatican II, two years after the Pope refused to release the Third Secret, and when the Conciliar Popes – not to mention Pius XII – failed to perform the Consecration of Russia as requested. Not to mention the failure of Vatican II to condemn Communism, i.e. the chosen instrument of our chastisement.
(What a paradox: the nation that embodied the ideology being used to chastise us – Communism – will also be the nation that, once consecrated, precipitates the destruction of that ideology.)
Considering where (in my opinion) it began, I also agree that the chastisement is initially spiritual, though it has material consequences, such as mysterious illnesses and economic crashes. When God sends a plague, He doesn’t have to specify that it will originate in a Communist bio-warfare lab in Wuhan. Likewise, when the eldest daughter of the Church was destroyed during the French Revolution, as a result of Louis XIV’s failure to perform another Consecration, God didn’t have to specify that Freemasons would be the agents of His wrath.
(As a sidebar regarding Pius XII’s failure to perform the Consecration, I recently read Fr. Stehlin’s new (?) book about Fatima, called “The Great Secret of Fatima.” He posits therein that Pius XII’s orientation towards Fatima went from being very favorable to acting as though it didn’t exist. This change, he notes, occurred around 1952, not long after (1949) Cardinal Bea (one of the “progressives” and a Jesuit) became his confessor, and also because of the subversive writings of Fr. Dhanis, another Jesuit.)
RCA Victor,
What a brilliant comment – I learned more in that comment than almost anything else I’ve read on the subject.
I totally agree about the significance of repressing the Third Secret – I think if that was released in total, the whole Catholic world would cry out for the consecration of Russia, and maybe the rest of the world as well!
I’m actually puzzled about Chris Ferrara because I’m almost sure he’s said in a separate article that he sees this Coronavirus business as being part of the chastisement.
Anyway, I have been browsing the Fatima.org website and copied this from their section on non-fulfilment of the Fatima consecration of Russia:
“History has demonstrated the results of the Pope and bishops’ failure to consecrate Russia. We have seen countless wars and conflicts: World War II; the Korean and Vietnam Wars; countless bloody revolutions in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia; the recent Iraqi war, etc. Also, we have the war against the unborn being fought, even on our own soil, in which 50 million babies are killed every year worldwide.
All around us we have evidence that we are not living in the period of peace promised by Our Lady of Fatima. Yet all of these horrible punishments could have been avoided, and future problems can still be avoided, through the Consecration of Russia. It is the Pope and bishops’ delay in fulfilling the command of God to perform a collegial Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary that has allowed the terrible devastations of the past century – after 1929, when the formal command for the Consecration was given – to occur. The destruction will only continue to escalate if the conversion of Russia is not obtained; we will see the predicted enslavement of the whole world, and the actual annihilation of various nations.
Thus the consequences of neglecting to perform this simple act of consecration are immeasurable. We must pray that it be done soon, and that we be spared from enslavement and annihilation. Just as the first Pope, St. Peter, was freed from prison by the early Christians’ prayers, our current Pope can be similarly aided by our prayers, so that he will finally obey Heaven’s requests and consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”
It’s as plain on the noses of all our faces that this is God’s way of reminding us that we will be overtaken by brutal Communism if the Fatima Message is not fulfilled.
Our Lady of Fatima is there for us, but we need to do all we can to bring about that fulfilment. We can do what we can, but only the Pope can do the consecration of Russia. What is wrong with the man!
Another thing we should note is that “Communism,” as a label, has now disguised itself in the West under a variety of names, such as globalism, multilateralism and environmentalism, and its ideology under such schemes as universal vaccination, climate change, open borders, abortion and homosexual “rights,” euthanasia, political correctness, etc.
I hope that public awareness has risen to a level well beyond where people still think that “Communism is dead,” when in fact it has just changed its spots and is more dangerous than ever.
RCA Victor,
That is one hugely important point you make about the term “Communism”. Absolutely it goes under the various names you list. If only people would think. Think, think, think. And when they’ve done that – think again!
Speaking of wicked men being the agents of God’s wrath, that obviously includes wolves-in-sheep’s-clothing clergy:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/catholic-bishops-england-wales-put-their-support-behind-the-work-of-satan
RCA Victor,
Dreadful. Thank you for that link – shocking but not surprising, as ever.
By the way, the daily briefing from Downing Street today, led by the man, Health Secretary of State, Matt Hancock, whom I consider to be a tailor-made dictator, brought news that they are going to begin trials on a vaccine on humans this week – Thursday, to be precise. Can anyone (in their right mind) believe this? These trials usually take years. How do I know that? Because Dictator Hancock said so, in the same breath that he announced the trials beginning on Thursday.
I would love to meet the humans who are participating in the trials.
And I presume Matt Hancock and the PM will be the first to be vaccinated after the trial is (as it is sure to be) declared a success? Live? On TV?
Yeah right.
Editor,
Perhaps the UK hierarchy would volunteer for the initial trials…the rest I leave unsaid….
The Bitter Pill, aka The Tablet, has this story about the main SSPX chapel in Paris being fined for holding the Easter Vigil Mass during the “lockdown.”
Aside from the typical leftist smear characterizing the SSPX as “ultratraditionalist,” (whatever that means), here’s a choice paragraph:
“The YouTube broadcast of the vigil showed a large group of traditionally vested priests and altar servers there, none wearing masks or keeping social distance from each other. According to news reports, more than 20 people attended.”
Can you imagine a Mass with masked clergy and servers, and trying to maintain “social distancing” while celebrating Mass? I can’t either, but just wait: some Communist martinet will decree that before too long.
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/12795/sspx-church-fined-for-easter-vigil-service-
Here’s a story of a heroic SSPX priest offering Mass in a locked-down Muslim country. Sounds almost like conditions during the English Deformation….er, “Reformation.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/id-rather-be-locked-in-than-locked-out-priest-celebrates-public-triduum-despite-pandemic
I think this is terrible – police trying to force a priest out during in Italy Mass (I think this is novus ordo but the priest has guts.)
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-police-officer-interrupts-mass-priest-refuses-to-kick-out-12-faithful
There is a video on YouTube (I just wish I could speak Italian!)
Covid-19 the beginning of the chastisement promised at Fatima? Er, what about the 9-11 million soldiers estimated to have died in World War 1, to say nothing of the 8 million civilians estimated to have died in the same conflict, including the victims of war-related famine and disease? What about the horrors of the World War 2 –essentially a Russo-German conflict notwithstanding what we British, still in my day, were brought up to think (on this point Peter Hitchens is excellent and worth looking for on YouTube) – with its estimated 75 million deaths, including Hiroshima and Nagasaki which took man’s inhumanity to man to a whole new level? What about the horrors perpetrated by Stalin and Mao? What about the genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia, and Rwanda? What about 9/11? What about the opioid crisis in the United States which I believe killed more Americans in 2018 than died in the entire course of the Vietnam War. What about the estimated over 61 million abortions to have taken place in the United States alone since Roe v. Wade? What about the virtual collapse in the West of Christianity of all denominations? Covid-19 the beginning of the chastisement? As our esteemed Editor is wont to say on occasion, ‘Come on, gerra grip!’
That said, what what Covid-19 has confirmed, in my view, is that mankind, notwithstanding the horrors of the bloody century it has left behind, has lost none of its appetite for attempting to create heaven on earth (Marxism is, let us not forget, a Christian heresy), even when the risk is a pandemic capable of bringing death and misery to millions in almost every country in the world. It would be very strange if such an emergency were not to be hijacked by ideological forces, especially on the Left, who see this as an opportunity to further their political agenda. In this Ferrara, not a writer I am particularly drawn to, is right.
Leaving aside doctrinal questions such as the relationship between public and private Revelation which have been rehearsed here ad nauseam and over which tempers seem to flare very easily, I believe increasingly in the relevance of Fatima which warns us of the consequences of creating a world without God. God will not be mocked, not even by indifference, and seems ready to consent to mankind suffering the most appalling consequences for its hubristic folly which, it must be said, will be as nothing compared to pains of Hell. As far as Christians are concerned, I do think that the Covid-19 emergency is revealing a new level of secular intolerance for religion in general and the God of Jesus Christ in particular. If I am right, we really do have to sit up and take notice because a persecution could be just around the corner. However, the answer is not to retreat. It is to stand our ground and announce the love of God revealed in Jesus Christ more forthrightly and credibly than ever.
Concerning the specific question of the consecration of Russia, here too I am not going to go over the old ground of whether it has been done and whether Sister Lucy said and/or thought that it had been done. What I will say is that even if one were to accept that the consecration of Russia would bring about a season of peace for the world, in the grand scheme of things it could only be a parenthesis, however long. The Book of Revelation leaves us in no doubt that the world will descend into chaos and misery before the return of the Saviour. Such, unfortunately, is our fallen human nature.