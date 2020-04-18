Peter Hitchens On Loss of Our Liberty – A Lonely, Sane Voice in the Madness …

Comment:

Peter is considered a rebel by his peers in the media. He is certainly a voice crying in the wilderness.

Is his voice one with which you find yourself agreeing? Or are you with the majority who believe (according to the polls and anecdotal evidence) that the Government measure are necessary – and a good thing?

And what about his comments about social pressure e.g. to wear face masks or be prohibited from entering shops? Will you continue to obey the State or will you join Peter and rebel?

What about his predictions of a financially painful future, where we will all – rich and not so well off – be poorer, in order to pay for these measures?

His remarks about those who were threatening to take the Government to court over Brexit but are not saying a word about the Government crackdown on our civil liberties now, resonated with me – what about you? As did his rebuke to the churchmen who disappeared off the scene faster than the cowardly apostles in that first Holy Week.

Peter admits that everything he says about this situation may be wrong – what do you think: IS he wrong?