Vatican Protects Pope Francis’ Image: Can’t Be Seen Endorsing Whisky – Come again? Is this a wind-up?

Footage of Pope Francis holding up a bottle of Scotch and proclaiming it “the real water of life” was censored by the Vatican ahead of a new documentary about seminarians at the Scots College in Rome.
The footage featured the Holy Father accepting a bottle of Oban malt from a group of Scottish student priests at a reception at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace last year.
But Vatican media insisted Il Papa’s quip was cut from the film – narrated by Daniela Nardini – before broadcast this Sunday.
Director Tony Kearney, whose Solus Productions made the one-hour documentary Priest School, followed the Scots seminarians over 18 months in 2018 and 2019.
He said: “We filmed the students meeting with the Pope in the Apostolic Palace. One of them was tasked with giving the Pope a bottle of malt, because they know he likes whisky.
“He was really down to earth with them all and when they handed him the bottle, instead of just handing it to his assistant as he normally would with a gift, he held it up and said ‘Questa e la vera acqua santa’, which means ‘This is the real holy water.’
“He guffawed with laughter and it was a real ice-breaker with the students and put everyone at ease.
“But we’d agreed that the Vatican’s media office would be allowed to approve all of our footage before we broadcast it. So we sent them the files and when they sent it back, that bit of him saying that was cut out.
“We were really annoyed at first, but they insisted they didn’t want the Pope to be seen to be endorsing whisky. I think it’s quite funny how guarded his image is.
It’s interesting that the Vatican acted swiftly to protect the Pope’s “image” on this occasion when a loud silence followed his assurances to atheists that they would be saved no matter what, no need even to believe in God let alone become a Catholic, and silent, too, on the confusion caused by Amoris Laetitia and the Pope’s endorsement of those living in adulterous unions receiving Holy Communion. Then there’s the whole pagan worship scandal within the Vatican itself. How did that go with the papal “image”? These are just the first examples which spring to mind of a Pope whose “image” is the least of his worries. It’s his lack of divine and Catholic Faith which really matters and he’s proven himself to be short of that, big time. And that is definitely nothing to laugh about. You’re welcome to share your
shock thoughts about this Pope’s “image” – robustly if you please, but within our House Rules 😀 Source
That’s ridiculous. I know it may be a bit irreverent but a joke like that is not going to damage Pope Francis’ image – and his image is not important anyway, it’s the office of the papacy that is important but he’s shown nothing but contempt for that.
It says something about the students at the college as well that they would think of giving him whisky for a gift instead of something pious like a large sized miraculous medal, for example. He could definitely use one of those, LOL!
Josephine,
Your second paragraph suggests you don’t know a lot about the Scots College in Rome, so I will say no more, for now!
LOL! What a scream! I think what the Vatican were really worried about was him seeming to endorse holy water !
Lily,
That’s priceless. Absolutely priceless!
The Vatican would have done a better job protecting the pope’s image by stopping his bizarre chit chats with the likes of Eugenio Scalfari. As Ed would say…gimmestrength!
CC,
Well said – there are so many occasions of scandal where the Vatican spokesman should have spoken out to try to undo the damage caused by Francis’ statements, non-statements and behaviour This one is, arguably at least, way down the scale of concern.
Editor,
I had to laugh when I saw that one of your tags for this thread was “Whisky”!
I think there are two ways to look at this censorship: one, the image this Pope constantly cultivates for himself of humility, compassion for the poor and downtrodden, concern for the environment, the Chief Medical Officer of a field hospital, etc. etc. ad nauseam is just a slick PR package having nothing to do with reality. Reality, in his case, is much closer to “The Dictator Pope.” Or perhaps he should also be called “The PR Pope.” Or…”The Tippling Pope”?
Two, the mere fact that a Pope has an “image,” and the staff to cultivate it, is a telling sign of the devastating profanation of the Church and of the Papacy, and of the complete surrender of same to Madison Avenue – i.e. the world. And to a particularly nasty, anti-Catholic corner of the world, to boot: the United Nations.
The only “image” of a Pope we should be registering is of one doing his job faithfully – and that, with dignity, reverence and solemnity. Not sound bytes, not photo ops, not demagoguery, not irrational rants and harangues, not flattering videos…
…and most definitely, not sporting red clown noses and taco-mamma feathers.
RCA Victor,
I agree completely – the whole idea of a pope having to cultivate an “image” for himself runs totally counter to elementary Christian teaching on [true] humility.
It’s obvious that he’s never read the lives of any of the great pope saints, such as Pius X. Or if he has read any, the details have not registered with him.
The only image a Pope should have is this one:
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2014/04/23/canonizations-the-case-for-pacelli/
I remember hearing a story about John XXIII due to his nocturnal wanderings around Rome he became known as ‘Johnnie Walker’.
Editor, what’s wrong with the Scots College in Rome?
Helen
I took from Editor’s suggestion that there may be no little partying going on there on a regular basis.
Helen,
Here’s a discussion on the subject from last August…
