Coronavirus Lockdown: Is it Sinister – are we losing our civil liberties forever?

Is the presenter of this video a “conspiracy theorist”? A “conspiracy nut”? Or, are those who label him thus, really the “useful idiots” of whom Lenin spoke when he described those who supported and even promoted Communism, despite the fact that it is a brutal, oppressive, authoritarian system of Government? Are we now ushering in that same brutal, oppressive, authoritarian system of Government? Isn’t this a clear case of the fulfilment of that part of the Fatima prophecy which warned that Russia would spread her errors, the primary error being Communism? Or is this a case of “the lady doth protest too much?” (Shakespeare’s Hamlet).
At the risk of sounding uncharitable, I have just uncovered the identity of this “new” blogger as a troll – a clown who appears to be obsessed with this blog and whom I thought I had blocked. I’ll keep trying until he takes the hint.
I saw that video on another thread when someone posted it there and it is chilling. There’s no question about it, it’s no conspiracy theory to say that there is an elite at work in the world trying to overpower us with a one world government. They even say in that video somewhere that there is a need for “one voice” or some such phrase, to make the decisions. It’s terrifying. Those who think such a proposal is a conspiracy theory only (instead of a real conspiracy) are, frankly, useful idiots, helping to bring it about. What I would like to see is the refusal of us all to comply with the rules. But that’s not likely to happen, I know, human nature being what it is.
Our Lady did warn about the spread of Communism and the need for the consecration of Russia to stop it. Unfortunately Pope Francis is all for one world government, so he’s not the pope to do that.
Oremus!
Seems China’s best friend/puppet, the World Health Organisation is taking the lead (as I think was suggested at the Event 101 simulation featured in the introductory video) – things are definitely going to change. Now we’re even being told what to wear…
‘Facial protection the new normal’
A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) figure has said that facial protection is going to become the norm, following the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s Covid-19 envoy, said that people would need to become accustomed to a “new reality”.
He told the BBC:
Some form of facial protection, I’m sure, is going to become the norm, not least to give people reassurance.
But, I would say, don’t imagine that you can do what you like when you are wearing a mask.
(from Evening Standard).
And this dictatorial “new normal” won’t stop at face masks. You can bet on it.
The WHO Band have more credibility than the so called World Health Organisation WHO are in the Chinese Communists Pockets . I wouldn’t trust them to tell me what day of the week it was . As for Gates and the rest of these Satanists ( which they really are ) they don’t own us . President Trump is practically fighting a One Man fight against this Evil and as for their Corona Virus. Anyone who doesn’t believe that this was Intentionally Fabricated by the Chinese Communists and sent out to Infect and Poison the Whole World is living in cuckoo land . The Evil Chinese don’t care if there are Millions of Dead People in their Land . Their intention along with these power crazed Satanists is to rule The World. Sure that Gates and his ( sometimes am a Catholic) Wife want to put an electronic implant in us all . Yet the same 2 don’t want voter I D at the next Presidential Election. Who do they think their trying to Fool.
FOOF,
As ever, your comment is both entertaining and informative! The WHO band – I’d forgotten all about them!
I agree about President Trump being a one-man fighter against the world. Totally.
It’s a pity he isn’t a bit more worldly-wise – in the sense that he is too natural, not too good at hiding his annoyance and of course his enemies pick up on that. Still, given the choice between a hypocrite who can play to the camera/journalists and an honest man who speaks his mind, and doesn’t always have the vocabulary he needs to hand (that “perfect” call to the Ukrainian Prime Minister was really a “perfectly OK” call, I suspect) but, who cares – so what?
He’ll win in 2020, FOOF. You can bet money on it. And put on a fiver for me, while you’re at it 😀
You’ll see me wearing a mask if I decide to rob a bank. There’s no way I’ll be wearing a mask to conform to the diktats of this authoritarian elite. This is the beginning of the one-world government in action. It’s very frightening but we need to hold our nerve – surely somebody in authority in the UK will see what it going on and refuse to go along with it?
This strikes me as being a visible sign of whether or not they’re going to succeed. Once they can see us all wearing mask on the pretext of protecting us from illness, they’ll go full steam ahead.
I know we’re already under surveillance due to the cameras everywhere, but what about sound? Can the authorities listen in to our conversations? Does anyone know?
Josephine,
LOL!
I came across some information the other day which pointed out that the N-95 masks, i.e. the ones being recommended by the “experts” (God save us from the “experts”), only filter out microbes down to the 3 – 5 micron range.
The Chinese virus(better known amongst us American wags as the Kung Flu), however, is 2 microns or smaller.
So much for face masks….
RCA Victor
It wouldn’t matter anyway since the eyes are glands and so the virus can enter the body through the eyes. So what next? Maybe those over-the-head WWII gas masks with built-in goggles and elephant trunk extensions with little tins on the end. I wouldn’t put anything past these idiots.
Athanasius,
Here’s one creative option:
RCA Victor
The flaw is that there’s no chimney for smokers.
These things are not coincidences. After the Event 201 George Soros visited China. His son is close to Macron. Bill Gates Foundation will be running a blind trial in the NHS of drugs to treat Covid-19, some NHS patients will get the drug, others will get the placebo.
The plans to create a one world government began 100 years ago. One of the major tasks was to remove weapons from citizens. It was easy in the UK. Very much harder in the US.
Does anyone think that our police will go back to directing traffic, 1950s style?
From Wikipedia:
“A conspiracy theory is circulating that the Frankfurt School had a secret 11-point plan to subvert western civilization. The 11 points are:
The creation of racism offences
Continual change to create confusion
The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children
The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority
Huge immigration to destroy identity
The promotion of excessive drinking
Emptying of churches
An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime
Dependency on the state or state benefits
Control and dumbing down of media
Encouraging the breakdown of the family”
It hardly matters whether it is an actual conspiracy or just series of events if the outcomes are similar.
It is interesting that those who support one world say nothing of religion. Christianity has been attacked relentlessly. The importation of islam, resulting in preferential treatment of muslims, the laxity of Church leaders, the promotion of magic via Harry Potter. These are all signs that the Adversary is hard at work, and winning.
Antoine Bisset
So true! I agree with every word. This Coronavirus lockdown business is orchestrated, however, as are the new draconian laws that rob us of our civil liberties and will never be rolled back. They’re so good at double-talk that the Prime Minister publicly thanks people for “self isolating” while knowing that he used the police to enforce near-house arrest of the public. See how they twist things to detract from what they are actually doing to freedom?
I agree that these new emergency laws will never be rolled back. I received the updates on my mobile from UK Gov Covid 19, and I am amazed at how detailed and the high number of daily updates there are, its very telling. There is no way that they have just been produced overnight – They have been prepared a long time ago, waiting for this time to release them. Even the SNPs state guardian legislation took months to be released.
Antoine,
Thank you for this Frankfurt School Secret 11point plan. This is incredible.
Antoine Bisset,
By no coincidence, that list also forms the bulk of the Communist agenda to destroy the USA. There are 2 DVDs that spell this out:
Are you seriously suggesting that Harry Potter is part of a plan to destroy Western Civilisation? I’ve heard that ridiculous claim before, about Harry Potter promoting the occult, witchcraft and in some cases, Devil worship. I’ve watched all the films several times over, but only read the first book. Many of my friends have watched the films and read all the books. Neither myself nor any of them felt subverted or tempted to engage in the occult etc. It impacted my Catholicism in no way whatsoever. I don’t know if you noticed, the bad guys lost in Harry Potter. Lord Voldemort was destroyed and never to return, and his allies and servants robbed of their power. Why don’t people rail against the Lord of the Rings?
Catholicconvert1,
You and your friends seem to have forgotten that “magic” (and I’m not speaking of card tricks) is synonymous with “witchcraft” and “occult.” Not to mention the following:
1. “The bad guys lost in Harry Potter.” How? Through magic.
2. “Lord Voldemort was destroyed.” How? Through magic.
3. “His allies and servants robbed of their power.” How? Through magic.
Not, mind you, through the power of God, but through incantations and the use of magic wands, which allegedly had superior powers because of “love.” Right.
I’m glad those movies had no effect on your Faith, but I would not recommend watching any more of them. I watched a couple of them myself, years ago, before I returned to the Church. They are certainly entertaining, but hardly helpful, to make the understatement of the year, in countering the rise of the occult in modern times.
As for Lord of the Rings, that’s a very good question!
Both Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are fantasies based on the supernatural. The difference between them and their influence is that Tolkien, the author of Lord of the Rings was Catholic while the author of Harry Potter, J K Rowling, is not Catholic.
Hence, the former work presents to readers and viewers the struggle between good and evil from the Catholic perspective while the latter presents the only a strugle between opposing uses of witchcraft, the black and so-called “white” witchcraft strugle.
The resultant influence of both works on people’s perceptions should be quite obvious from what I have just said. There’s a difference between practicing witchcraft and establishing it as a “harmless”, sometimes, helpful aid. From that point of view it’s evil.
Athanasius,
I have read the Silmarillion, the Hobbit and LOTR trilogy, and those beautifully written books demonstrate the virtues of sacrifice, moral courage, true friendship and faith, and also the consequences of greed, pride and obsession. Gandalf, to me was the symbol of Actual Grace and the Lembas Bread given by the Elves to the Nine Companions was the image of the Eucharist. I don’t know who the Elves symbolise though, because, whilst Lothlorien was a symbol of beauty and beauty that no evil thing had touched, it was ruled by Galadriel, one of the Noldor who left Aman the Blessed after being led by the disobedient Feanor. Some have said they symbolise Angels, but in the Trilogy, the Elves return to Aman (or Heaven) after the fell, whereas the Angels who followed Lucifer in the Bible cannot be redeemed. I digress. I simply cannot see the harm in Harry Potter. The spells uttered by Harry and his friends are the figment of JK Rowling’s imagination. It’s not as if she devised them through the use of the Ouija Board, Seances or consulting the Witch of Endor. There is a world of difference between Harry Potter and the Occult.
The “Lord of the Rings” is a moral tale. If you like, a story of a Crusade. I tend to think of it as a warning against the incursion of islam.
This is what Tolkien said of it,
“The Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamentally religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision. That is why I have not put in, or have cut out, practically all references to anything like “religion”, to cults or practices, in the imaginary world. For the religious element is absorbed into the story and the symbolism.” from Wikipedia.
Harry Potter is about two kinds of magic. The Church does not distinguish “good magic” from “bad magic”.
The Event 201 simulation was the preparation for what the elitists knew was coming. They knew that a different Coronavirus strain was on the loose months before the rest of us and they determined to politicise it for geopolitical ends, hence the “life will never be the same” that we keep hearing from them.
Virulent as this pandemic is, it is not the plague upon us. It is a nasty flu strain that places at risk a small percentage of the population, namely the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Any normal government would target all health resources at this group and let everyone else get on with it. Up to 90% of people suffer only mild or medium flu symptoms and recoever fully, which is why we know that something isn’t right about the response of our government.
As an aside, if the NHS managed to bring Boris Johnson back from near death a few days ago to address the nation yesterday, looking hail and hearty, then it would have to be acknowledged that the NHS is close to rivalling Lourdes for miraculous cures!
My belief is that Boris never suffered any serious bout of Coronavirus but simply disappeared off the scene for a few days in order to impress upon the people that if the Prime Minister is so seriously affected by Coronavirus then we are all at risk. It’s mind games, like those big yellow signs on podiums when anyone from the government addresses the press and the public, signs reading “Save lives”, “Save the NHS”, “don’t go out at Easter”, etc., all classic audio/visual methods used in psychology to pregramme the population. Same with the “heroes” hand clapping every night, all manufactured to make the sheep believe they’re united in a war against an invader. Mother Theresa was lifting rat-eaten bodies off the streets in Calcutta and wasn’t paid a penny. These doctors and nurses, much as we all respect what they do, get very well paid for their efforts and are hardly embracing certain death while working through a flu pandemic that kills a relatively small number in comparison with the 60 million population of the UK.
This brings me to another point. If the news channels put out the daily numbers of cancer deaths, heart deaths, seasonal flu deaths, etc. alongside Coronavirus deaths, then I think people would quickly realise that these numbers are not exceptional in a country with such a large population. The other thing is, someone need to verify the figures these people are throwing out every day because my understanding is that they are chalking up every respiratory case the enters hospitals as coronavirus, even asthma cases. God alone knows ho many of these numbers they link to Coronavirus have seasonal flu or other virus with similar symptoms.
The entire thing is being orchestrated by corrupt people with geopolitical ends in view. Donald Trump said as much last week when he accused the left wing media of wanting to stall the lifting of restrictions in order to harm the U.S. economy with a view to ending his chances of re-election. He’s no fool, he knows what these evil people are up to, and that includes some in our UK government who prefer Communist China to Trump and really do not want Brexit!
I’ve just identified this “new” blogger as a known troll.
Athanasius, I have huge respect for your posts on spiritual and theological matters. On the subject of epidemiology and infectious diseases? Not so much. I wish I could arrange for you to accompany my son (a consultant in infectious diseases) on his exhausting night shifts in his north England hospital. There are currently over 400 seriously ill patients of all ages there . Doctors whose specialities are ophthalmology, gynaecology etc are being drafted in to run acute medical wards. Nurses are on their knees having to offer sick people the chance to say goodbye to their families before they are put on ventilators from which they may not recover. Just like seasonal flu Athanasius? I don’t think so.
Do you seriously think Boris Johnson’s illness was made up with the full compliance of St Thomas hospital and staff?
Now I do accept that there are sinister forces at work with this One World Movement but I really do not think that this dreadful pandemic is down to them. Maybe there are sinister causes behind its spread. Maybe, but please do not pretend it is other than a very serious disease and that it is not yet fully understood by doctors. My son says that people may appear quite well but in fact their oxygen levels are way down and they can deteriorate very quickly.yes there are always similar statistics each year for deaths from flu and other illnesses, but not like this over such a short period in this way.
Elizabeth,
I agree with you about a lot of things, e.g. Boris was obviously suffering from the virus etc.
However, I remember Editor making a point which struck home with me and which I believe. It’s not that anyone made up or manufactured the virus or set about making a huge conspiracy to fool us into thinking there was an epidemic – that is really far fetched. What I agree with her about is that the sinister elite behind the likes of the Event 101 organisation are taking advantage of this pandemic to instil fear into us and test us out to see just how far and for how long we will put up with the restrictions the governments lay upon us. That, IMHO, is definitely the case.
Also, I think the NHS has been severely strained for decades now. We keep being told it’s the best health service in the world, well, God help us if that’s the best because I spent several hours in a hospital corridor waiting just to see a doctor, never mind being diagnosed and admitted. That was way before the Coronavirus outbreak, so we need to own that, right up front – as I think most medics and nurses do.
I do think it’s suspicious that there are no statistics being given for the deaths by other causes. You’d think, in the middle of this kind of panic, they would try to calm fears by pointing out that there are always deaths from heart failure, strokes, etc. But that’s not happening. We get the impression that everyone is dying from this virus. Does you Consultant son say that all the deaths are from the virus all of a sudden? He’s in infectious diseases to I suppose those are the deaths he will see anyway, but there must be people dying from other causes, surely. Well, in Scotland we’re not likely to find out because the Scottish government has said there won’t be any post mortems at this time. I find that incredible.
I am sure we all appreciate the hard working doctors and nurses in the NHS, I know I do. They’re not the people who are causing concern, it’s the elite in the shadows – or not really in the shadows any more, as we saw in the Event 101 video, as they are becoming more and more open in speaking about their desires for one world government. God help us all, if they get their way.
Pass on our gratitude to your son – it must be gruelling for him and his co-workers at this time, so sympathy.
Lily,
Not sure if the NHS has issued similar guidelines to UK medical staff, but in the USA our CDC has issued guidelines that deaths primarily from other causes (e.g. pneumonia, various pre-existing conditions) can be listed as COVID-19 deaths if the patient had tested positive!
In other words, the numbers that are bombarding us daily to stoke fear (“a good way to control the population,” admitted one American doctor the other day) are completely false.
RCA Victor
My understanding is that anyone presenting at a hsopital in the UK with respiratory problems is automatically chalked up as another Covid-19 case in the stats. Not all are being tested before being marked up. I know of cases of asthma that have been chalked up as Covid-19, so the same will be true of seasonal flu and other viruses with at least similar symptoms. The high temperature is no guide since it depends on what strain of Coronavirus is present, so it’s all down to respiratory or gastric observation of symptoms prior to any testing being done, as far as I know. We can see how such a scenario, if true, could throw the numbers into utter chaos.
Forgot to say that there are apparently two classifications of Coronavirus, one for those tested and another for those suspected via symptoms. The latter classification seems to be the most commonly used in every country since testing, especially in the first few weeks of pandemic reporting, was so slow.
Not sure if I heard it right in the Event 201 video, but I thought the guy narrating it said that Bill Gates owns the rights to vaccines for this virus. Interesting if true!
Lily
It’s interesting that you raise the subject of an NHS system that has been gradually deteriorating for decades. I noted from the Covid-19 world stats that Germany has 128,000 infections but only 3,000 deaths. The UK has 88,000 infections, much less than Germany, yet has nearly 4 times the death rate, touching on 12,000. That has to say something about the state of the UK’s NHS, unless the stats are either wrong or intentionally fake.
Elizabeth
The first point I would make is that Covid-19 has been with us for more than “a short period”, it has been in the UK since at least December last year, at which time I and many others I knew had all the symptoms. It’s important to bear this in mind because it makes all the difference when speaking of the virulence/severity of Covid-19.
As for Boris Johnson, I found it particularly interesting that no reports where forthcoming from doctors and staff at St. Thomas’ hospital, all the updates, if you recall, where from politicians at the podium at No10. Hence, no doctor or nurse at St. Thomas would have to compromise themselves by giving false information to the British public about the Prime Minister’s health.
I’m not sure if you’ve thought this through, Elizabeth, maybe your son could clarify medically, but it is near impossible to imagine a person being at death’s door with Covid-19, which is more or less what Boris was saying of himself, and then addressing the nation as healthy as you like just two days later. I don’t buy that at all, something doesn’t add up.
Now, concerning the hospitals in the area of England your son works in, I have two things to say.
The first is that, like New York and the north of Italy, certain regions within countries appear to have become hotspots for this virus, usually due to a combination of ageing population and higher numbers of people with underlying health conditions. This does not mean that Covid-19 is any more deadly to the general population than seasonal flu. In fact, I read one medical report, can’t remember all the medical jargon that was used to put the case, that summed up with seasonal flu being actually more danger than Covid-19. It was something to do with mutations, if I recall correctly. Anyway, that’s beside the point.
The fact is of 2 million known infections the death toll globally stands at around 100,000. If what you say of those northern English hospitals was being repeated everywhere then the numbers of dead would cleraly be much higher. They’re not, though, and that indicates a regional problem, not a global one.
I am not swayed at all by this new argument that people of all ages, in otherwise good health, are dying en masse from Covid-19, that’s not what the world’s health professionals are saying officially. While some younger people with previous good health have died as a result of this virus, it has not been clarified by post mortem exactly what complication caused their death. There is, for example, an event called “cytokine storm” which is effectively a killer over production of immune cells in the body in reaction to an invading virus. Inother words, the immune system over reacts to the virus and starts to attack healthy organs, killing the patient. This is already known to have happened in more than a few Covid-19 cases and may well explain why a relatively small number of apparently young and/or healthy people are dying.
The medical experts could not be clearer on this virus, they say it is most dangerous to the “at risk” groups of elderly and those with underlying health conditions. This was bourne out in Italy where the health minister said that only 12% of deaths could be directly linked with the Coronavirus.
Finally, I have heard people before saying that victims of this virus can appear healthy and then suddenly deteriorate. Well, the greater majority, including myself, recover well, as with any flu virus. I think the official figure is that 90% of those who contract this virus recover fine, some even get by with very minor symptoms. The upshot of it all is that only that 10%, the “at risk” groups are generally in danger. Again, there is a markedly different global picture being painted by the experts than you paint for the English region your son works in. Scotland’s hospitals, as far as I know are not even as overwhelmed, so something needs looking at in the region you address.
I think the truth of this is that we do have a virus going around, a new strain of flu which can be deadly, like all flu strains, perhaps even more so with this one, but it is hardly the plague upon us. The statistics we’re seeing from around the world just do not support the terror narrative. Outside of the world’s leading economies, for example, Covid-19 hardly figures. In other words, it’s the world’s powerful nations, a handful of countries, that seem to be pushing this virus as a plague while most other countries around the globe, the majority of nations, have minimal cases. That’s odd, don’t you think? A virus that targets only the world’s economic powers and barely touches the rest of the world? I’m not falling for that, especially in light of that video posted as the intro to this thread.
In fine, I believe your son is experiencing a hard time in his English hospital due to Covid-19, but that’s hardly grounds, given what’s known in general for the rest of the world, to believe the false narrative from governments keen to take away our civil liberties and destroy our economies. I just don’t buy it!
Marc,
Of course Athanasius doesn’t want that, no one’s wants that but that doesn’t mean it’s not true or that it’s mot going to happen. As frightening as it is, it’s coming our way and soon. You should read Fatima, the Great Conspiracy by Deirdre Manifold, Towards World Government by Deirdre Manifold, The School of Darkness by Bella Dodd and do some research on Fatima.org and you will think very different about this reality. Even if you don’t read these, it’s here, and it’s only going to get worse and it won’t be long now before you start to see it unfolding rapidly now. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us. We are all it it together now, it’s no joke, we are in it for the long haul until enough people wake up. The rosary and brown scapular are our only weapons. – we were warned.
Marc
For the next three months at least our jobs are furloughed, or worse, on 80% salary, most businesses have been shut down, the police are fining and/or arresting citizens for merely visiting family or being outside without good reason, people are encouraged to report their neighbour to the authorities if they walk their dog twice in the same day, we have to stand miles apart from others in lengthy queues to buy basic foodstuffs, etc., etc. And you truly believe us “gullible” who call this a Martial Law/Police State situation??
Well, all I can say to that is I’d rather be gullible than insanely blind, declaring that the king is clothed when he is clearly dancing around in his birthday suit! Talk about being in denial!
As for “needlessly scaring people”, you have simply attempted here to turn around what I said the BBC and the politicians are doing 24/7 with this virus, except they don’t want merely to scare the people, they wnat to terrorise them!
As for your last paragraph, it would be perfectly reasonable if the live statistics on Covid-19 actually supported what we are being told. The truth is, though, the stats tells that we’re being fed wrong information about this virus, seriously flawed prediction models that simply do not equate with the numbers or with what we observe on the ground after 4 months of Covid-19, the odd hotspot aside.
I second that!
Elizabeth,
Do you not think there is a possibility that the corona virus is deliberately man made by those very high up with a sinister plan?
I just wonder how many abortions have been carried out by these same (hero) doctors without worrying too much as to whether the unborn baby had PPE or not.
Frankier,
Exactly. I would like to see a table displaying the statistics Athanasius mentions above and the abortion statistics broken down as a direct comparison with population of country and regional – I am sure it would be very clear what is going on.
Frankier
Not to mention all those elderly patients they’re usually so keen to mark up in hospitals as DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)!
Athanasius,
spot on! I couldn’t agree more. We need to pray the rosary more than ever now.
Catherine
Absolutely!
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/
So Gates is at it again? You know the man, Pope Francis’ friend!
Olaf,
That’s a breathtaking article – I copied this bit from the introduction: I had no idea Gates was big into vaccines. It’s all becoming clearer and clearer:
From #RobertFKennedyJr‘s Instagram post today, April 9th, 2020:
#Vaccines, for #BillGates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including #Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism.
Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.
Michael Matt has done a good 45 min video on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPrg_lhNYRM Covid19: Globalism’s Perfect Storm (apologies if this has been promoted before)
I agree with the consensus so far that this fake pandemic (not the disease itself, which is, as Athanasius has already posted, a form of flu, but the orchestrated, hysterical reaction to it) is a rehearsal and preparation for something much bigger and more sinister.
It seems, though, that the UK is much more advanced in the progress of totalitarianism than the USA. This got me to wondering: what is it about England that is so perfidious (“Perfidious Albion”)? What is it in the English character that gave birth to, among other things:
-the martyrdom of St. Thomas of Canterbury;
-the rebellion of Henry VIII and the subsequent slaughter/martyrdom of Catholic clergy and laity;
-the founding of the Bank of England, model of fractional reserve central banking ( = making money out of nothing) in 1694;
-the appearance (or, some would say, the re-appearance) of Freemasonry in London in 1717;
-the success of Nathan Rothschild beyond that of the rest of his family, to hold the purse strings of government(s);
-the first model of world government in the Rhodes-Milner Roundtable (an assortment of Masons) in 1909;
-the appearance of Aleister Crowley, the notorious Satanist and founder of so much occult activity in the 20th century;
-the Beatles (who associated themselves with Crowley – see the cover of the Sgt. Pepper album), the Rolling Stones, and the rest of the 1960s rock and roll revolution: i.e. sex, drugs and rock and roll to corrupt youth;
-the Muslim invasion via globalist-designed “immigration”…
I’m sure you folks on that side of the pond can come up with a much longer list!
But this is also the same country once known as “Our Lady’s Dowry.” Could it be that the chasm between our fallen human nature and our regeneration in Christ is more pronounced in England than anywhere else around the globe?
If England is a “nation of shopkeepers,” as the French revolutionary Bertrand once scoffed, then it seems to me that there is something far more complex going on in the back rooms of those shops.
RCA Victor,
Before the Scottish Nationalists among us come on in high dudgeon reminding you/us that the UK is not just England, but also Scotland, Wales and part of Ireland allow me to remind you that the UK is not just England, but also Scotland, Wales and the six counties in the north of Ireland 😀 That said, your point is very interesting.
From that part of the UK called Scotland, allow me to deliver a short report…
I’m just back from my permitted once-a-day walk to get some fresh air and alleged exercise (at the speed with which I walk/stroll, there’s not a lot of exercise going on when I am out and about 😀 )
However, today was an education in itself.
It’s a beautiful day here. I went out, for the first time this year, without a coat or jacket – a light top where my jacket would normally be, and my irresistible smile were the order of the day whereas previous weather meant a heavy jacket/coat and a kinda – well – growl! I don’t like cold, rain, wind snow and ice, you see. So, I keep my smiles for the sun!
Anyway, the streets were almost empty, but the few people I passed were so anxious to avoid me it was comical. I had to laugh. Remember, none of these folks know me nor do they know anything about Catholic Truth so it wasn’t personal or religious bias or anything, yet, the lengths they went to in order to avoid me, were nothing short of hilarious. The most comical was The Case of the Young Girl on her Phone…
Without breaking short her conversation on the phone, she climbed up to the top of the grass verge, which was so high I’m sure she could see over the entire city – talk about nervous!
This sort of reaction happened over and over again – I passed at least half a dozen people and out of them all, only one young man, cycling, slowed down to pass me on the path and smiled and said “hello”. I smiled back and said: “WOW! A normal person who smiles and talks!” He laughed, nodded and cycled on. I have a feeling he knew what I meant.
Finally, and here’s the very best of all, so settle back with your coffee and read on…
An elderly gentleman, standing at his front door, smiled as I passed and asked me how I was doing. I don’t know him. He’ll be praying we never meet again, because I told him how I was doing in no uncertain terms. Filled him in about Event 101 – just the basics – and then broke the news that this morning the headlines included the WHO instruction that after this, we’ll all have to get used to wearing face masks. Response from said gentleman? Outrage? Amazement? You kidding? “Oh, I don’t mind that. I’ll wear one no bother.” And there are actually some people who think our education system is producing independent minds, people who can think for themselves, think “outside the box” as they say. Some hope. Most of our population is IN the box, with the lid nailed down 😀
Ten minutes ago, take or leave a few news conferences, the “experts” were telling us that wearing masks made no difference in the general population, that, in fact, they can be counter productive, especially if they are not fitted properly. It’s not easy to fit them properly, the “experts” say. Only doctors and nurses dealing with patients with infectious diseases in hospital need them, or so the “experts” have been telling us. And those “experts” are the same “experts” at the World Heath Organisation who are now telling us that we will need to wear them after lockdown. Why would they do that? Could it possibly be that, as is their modus operandi, they are testing us for that good old obedience factor. They’d be able to see at a glance – literally – just how compliant the population is if all the useful idiots among us start wearing face masks.
I am putting it on record right now, that I will not be wearing a mask except to help Josephine rob a bank and even then only if the split is 60/40 takings in my favour.
Editor,
I appreciate your efforts to head off a potential high dudgeon pandemic, but none of the items I posted, with the exception of the slaughter of Catholics, have anything to do with the rest of the UK – they all took place in Merrye Olde Englande….so eat your hearts out, Scotland, Wales and parts of Ireland…
That said, here’s my mask report:
1. Last week, upon entering the premises of the food pantry where I volunteer once a week (and whose traffic flow has been totally redesigned so that only volunteers pick the food off the shelves), I encountered 4 members of our National Guard in their camouflage battle uniforms, all wearing their face masks and gloves, all helping to fill food orders for people who had to wait out in the parking lot. They were all very friendly, of course, and were glad to help, but I had to wonder what would have happened if I had suggested to them that this was all a new level of insanity…or worse, if I had refused to don my mask and gloves…
(The presence of National Guardsmen was ordered by our governor – a Democrat).
2. While grocery shopping this weekend at our large grocery chain, I tried to estimate the number of shoppers who were wearing face masks. It was about 5% at most. In fact, not even all the store employees were complying with their politically correct pandemic gear. Perhaps they need to be scolded by Bill Gates, Jeffrey Sachs and their buddy Pope Francis.
Do let us know, btw, how you and Josephine fare with your bank robbery. Which one of you will be driving the getaway car? And on the wrong side of the road, no less…
RCA Victor,
Not sure I mentioned this before, but, as Groucho Marx said don’t stop me if I’ve told you this before… I want to hear it again” 😀
Visiting a bank last week, I went through a rigamarole to get in, having to answer questions like “why are you going into the bank?”… Er. “it’s about money..” and then having to sanitize my hands and listen to detailed instructions which I must observe to keep the social distancing. Once I nodded my compliance, I was permitted to enter, and found myself in an…
Empty bank. At least there were no other customers.
Just three members of staff behind the counter in a nice little friendly huddle – not keeping any kind of distance that I could see, let alone the magic 2m.
But when I approached with my question, I was hurriedly waved to stand, not just in front of the counter, but behind a broadish table in front of the counter. Truly you couldn’t make it up.
I’m pleased to report, however, that this was not my usual bank. Long story, don’t ask 😀 The staff at my usual bank are very sensible. Which is why…
I think Josephine and I should target that bank – they’ll hand over the cash, no questions asked 😀
Editor,
While we’re sharing stories of the absurd, the other day I went to a different store than the one mentioned earlier, and found an employee stationed at the large front entrance, telling people that due to an order of the governor, only one family member would be allowed in the store to shop.
Since I was by myself (I left me and I at home), I was waved right in – and found a store full of people, mostly not wearing masks, paying no attention whatsoever to “social distancing,” and as usual buying up toilet paper and paper towels like mad.
Speaking of “mad”….the Satanic globalists must be really getting desperate, to have reached such a new low in irrationality. Made-up genders sounds almost normal compared to this…
RCA Victor
It is because the UK for centuries was an empire ruling most of the civilised world that allowed most of these historical evils to take root specifically in Britain. They struck at the very heart of civilisation, in other words, but soon established themselves elsewhere as the empire faded and other nations took prominence.
Here’s an article about Bill Gates’ infamous slip of the tongue (?) regarding the use of vaccines to promote population reduction:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/bill-gates-vaccines-reduce-population-growth/
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the spokesman for the USA team giving daily briefings about this, is one of Gates’ fellow travelers (and a Hillary Clinton supporter).
RCAVictor,
Unfortunately, it looks like the videos of Gates have been taken down.
Another issue here – and perhaps, actually, the real one, is the Big Pharma/population control ghouls’ drive for “universal vaccination.”
Here is the head of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) discussing the history and ramifications of this insidious development in the USA:
(I use the word “ghouls” deliberately, because that’s what these people are: smiling telegenic ghouls, dressing in suits and ties and dresses, reading their scripts handed to them by the powers behind the thrones.)
RCA Victor,
I’m interested in your description of “smiling telegenic ghouls” because I’ve been noticing how the female TV news presenters and their counterparts in programmes like Good Morning Britain, when I see them, are all smiling with delight, as they report on this virus – they’re not reporting on anything else, in case others have not noticed. There is NO other news being reported on TV, apart from the occasional ticker tape mention of the death of some “famous” elderly pop star (of whom I’ve never heard) or other alleged celebrity. There just isn’t any other news being reported here. That, in itself, is worrying.
It will be interesting, however, to see whether they report the news that Cardinal Pell is to be investigated again by the Victoria Police over “a fresh sex abuse allegation” back in the 1970s, given that there was no news report on mainstream TV that I saw, about his acquittal. There is to be an exclusive interview with him on Sky News so we can watch out for that. So, their hatred of the Catholic Church may just prompt a break in the Coronavirus news onslaught, and the nation will be told that the Cardinal is to face another investigation of a sex abuse allegation. Just that wee drop of poison dropped in among the “good news” that we’re all to stay in lockdown a while longer.
So, yes, I’ve been taking note of those smiles and remembering the handful of critics here in the UK – Nigel Farage, Peter Hitchens, Brendan O’Neil – none of whom I’ve seen interviewed on any these news broadcasts (and given that they repeat the same “news” hour after hour, I’m unlikely to have missed such an interview) – each of whom has noted that this lockdown was “media driven”. I remember that media-drive; day after day, “when are WE going to be in lockdown” blah blah. Brainless, useful idiots every one of them, sorry to say. So, now they are grinning ear to ear as they fill the screen to show what people are doing to fill their time – having virtual exercise classes, dances, you name it. All so clever and something to be glad about, Pollyanna style. And this is the news?
The lack of any reporting of those who have a different take on the whole business, is notable. I’ve never seen any of the above named “dissenters” being interviewed. The propaganda “we’re all in this together” along with the brainwashing recitation of “Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” means that there is no room for dissent. We have to look elsewhere for the voices of sanity.
I’ll check out that video later – given Bill Gates’ sinister beliefs about the need for vaccination, I’m on red alert before I see the video anyway, and quite worried at the possibility of forced vaccination. Those who have unswerving faith in the State will write off such worry as “conspiracy nut thinking” but nobody can deny Gates’ own words – and those words remove all claims to “conspiracy theory”,
Here’s a medical analysis of the alleged pandemic:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
RCA Victor
I think that must be the most telling article I’ve read yet, and so professionally expressed. The huy who put that together is obviously well clued up and intelligent. Thanks for posting the link, I’ve now saved the article and would advise all others to read it.
I am copying here, my response to our new blogger, Claire, who has been posting over on the General Discussion thread. You can read her lovely posts there – my comment below is responding to her latest (at this time of writing) comment – hopefully, you will all recognise why I am copying it here, and pray accordingly – thank you.
Claire,
Your words are so heartening and humbling. God bless you for your honesty and strong Catholic sense. And be assured of a warm welcome here in Scotland when the lockdown is over and we can make those arrangements.
Confession and the First Saturdays – yes, the “thirst” for these makes sense all right because that thirst is a manifestation of the great graces being bestowed on your soul at this time. Which is why I wish to ask you for a special mention in your prayers. Let me explain a little…
You clearly have God’s attention right now! So, I wonder if you would ask for special graces for this blog at this time, and for my unworthy self, as Catholic Truth is under a severe and sustained diabolical attack right now.
I won’t go into details, except to say that someone long regarded as a friend is now a sworn enemy, reporting me, in my capacity as editor of the Catholic Truth newsletter and administrator of our website and this blog, to various bodies on spurious pretexts. The fact that the attention of secular organisations dealing in the dissemination of information has been drawn to our work, however, is of serious concern. Our Catholic beliefs run counter to the prevailing values in society, and, given the drive to shut down comment which challenges those prevailing values, we are always at risk of being closed down. At the present time, that risk is heightened.
In recent days, a lot of people have been visiting our blog for the first time, and a number of them have said that they have learned things they hadn’t known before, including on our Coronavirus threads. Although everything is well documented, the powers-that-be could justify closing us down by charging that we are disseminating disinformation or misinformation. This virus is proving to be deadly all right but not in the sense the medical experts claim. It is killing our democracy, wafer thin as it has been for a while, and taking away our civil liberties. There’s a thread on that, in case you miss it. I may copy this response to you, on that thread, as I feel the diabolical attack is worsening and we need as much prayer as we can muster, to see us through it. [Done and Dusted!]
So, Claire, just as you have found some inspiration to build your Faith after visiting our blog, so others may be denied that opportunity if our enemy succeeds in destroying this humble work. That would be a terrible thing for him to face at his judgement so my request for your prayers includes a prayer for that person, for peace of soul and clarity of vision for him to put an end to his vendetta against us.
A final word addressed to those who may know or guess to whom I refer as the now enemy of our work – please do not indicate in any way that you know or guess this person’s identity. That would not help us at all – quite the reverse. So, thank you for your discretion in this matter.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us; St Gabriel, Archangel, Patron of Communications, pray for us.
God bless you, Claire!
I will pray too. I think it is sad if this blog closes down, since souls could be converted to the Faith and save their souls. We don’t have the Mass and Sacraments, all the more reason why we need this media platform, souls will read this and be either converted or returning to the Faith. Also, it could be encouraging more people to say the daily rosary for the consecration to be done. I don’t see the Bishops and Priests standing up vocally or actively for the Faith. They should be organising a public Rosary for the Faithful. Reminding people about Fatima. It would be good if Catholic Truth could organise ‘somehow’ a public rosary for the Consecration of Russia and the end of Communism and of course the corona virus victims.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us
Catherine,
Firstly, we are hoping to organise a public rosary as you describe, but it will take a little while to sort out the details. Watch this space, though – we do plan to do that, as soon as it is possible. It is very urgent, indeed, that the Consecration of Russia be effected – I will be posting an email from the Fatima Center later, underlining the gravity of the situation in which we find ourselves.
Secondly, thank you for your concerns for the blog.
As it happens, I have received a string of emails this morning from the person concerned, who tells me that he has dropped all complaints against us, Deo gratias.
However, that does not alter the fact that the attention of the secular “information” authorities has now been adversely drawn to our platform.
Please continue to pray very hard that we are permitted to continue our efforts, albeit limited in so many ways, to contribute to the restoration of the traditional Catholic Faith in Scotland, and, of course, beyond.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us; St Gabriel, Archangel, Patron of Communications, pray for us.
As promised, here is an extract from the email I mentioned earlier. It was actually sent to one of our readers who works hard distributing Fatima literature,with an encouragement to send it on to Catholic Truth:
FROM THE FATIMA CENTER, CANADA…
We are living in previously uncharted times. I believe we have begun that period that all those who know about Fatima (and believe in the message) have dreaded – the period of punishment such as the world has never before seen. Supporters used to ask about this period to come that Our Lady foretold – to me the sign of no Mass or Sacraments, the churches closed, etc., is unmistakeable. We have now begun that dreaded period. I have been meaning to send an email to [Catholic Truth] regarding this.
Years ago I asked Father Gruner, when this final period begins (that is, if it isn’t avoided by the Consecration of Russia being done by the Pope with the bishops) how long will it last? His answer was it will last about 3-1/2 years. I am also reminded of Father’s words, that great saints and Doctors of the Church wanted to live in these times.
That you are reaching out to individuals with the Fatima Message is terrific. The more people we can inform and hopefully who will listen and begin praying the Rosary, etc., the more ammunition to fight against Satan and his henchmen.
Stay safe under Our Lady’s mantle and may you have blessed Easter season.
Please give my regards to [the Editor of Catholic Truth] and pass along to her this email. Ends.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Be assured at this time of my prayers on behalf of the blog and also for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4849-covid19-globalism-s-perfect-storm
I hope this hasn’t already been posted! If it has, can it please be removed? Thanks.
Thank you Olaf,
It’s been posted before but you can never get too much of a good thing!
There is a story that the Covid-19 virus came about as a result of an infected bat being sold in the Wuhan wet market.
I do not believe that for a moment. I do believe that much of the truth can be found in this video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gdd7dtDaYmM
Father Isaac of the Fatima centre believes that the virus was bio-engineered by communist powers in China to be used as a weapon against the West. I am sceptical about this.
I do believe that this is a chastisement, and possibly the beginning of a series of material chastisements. I am particularly concerned about the olive tree disease which is threatening to decimate Italy’s olive harvest, with potentially devastating economic consequences for that woeful nation.
Miles Immaculatae,
Given the closing of churches and the lack of provision of the sacraments, I think this is more than a mere physical chastisement. I think – as stated in the email from the Fatima Center above – that this is the beginning now of a long period of chastisement. The Fatima prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes – they have been for a long time, but it’s undeniable now.
As for the idea that China manufactured the virus – I put nothing, absolutely nothing beyond that terrible regime. The brutality which it inflicts on its own people, is beyond belief. Some graphic descriptions are found in the book Fatima & The Great Conspiracy by Deirdre Manifold. Terrifying in the extreme. So, personally, although I obviously don’t know which of the various claims are true about the virus and China’s part in its spread, frankly, I would believe anything about China. Anything.