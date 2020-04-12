Easter 2020 – Christ is Risen… Alleluia! 

“…The Angel said to the women: “Fear not you – for I know that you seek Jesus Who was Crucified. He is not here…He is risen, as He said.” (Matthew 28:5-6)
On this thread, you are welcome to exchange Easter good wishes, your favourite hymns and prayers, jokes to cheer us up at this time of trial, as well as any up-to-date news of interest to us all.
Happy Easter everyone!
Happy Easter to all bloggers and lurks rd!
Not sure if that should read “lurkers” Gletness, so I’ll leave it for now in case it’s some secret code of which I’m unaware!
Happy Easter to you and yours, as well…
Happy Easter to all!
Gletness
Your “lurks” put me in mind of Frankie Howard’s “Up Pompeii” and the character Lurkalot, the lazy slave. I also remember other characters like Nauseous the poet. Hilarious!
Happy Easter.
Please see The Remnant Newspaper. Covid 19 Globalisms Perfect Storm.
Thank you, Liam. Will check out The Remnant after I’ve celebrated Easter – I’m having a day off from every imaginable kind of crisis 😀
Happy Easter,
I’ve been told by a friend that Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly has blessed holy water for people at home watching a livestreamed Mass.
Bill,
Well, I have made a point of having plenty of holy water in my home – and checked that I had sufficient when the lockdown loomed, so unless I’m misunderstanding, I can’t see any harm – unless you’re saying the archbishop offered “virtually blessed” holy water during the Vigil last night. If so, I don’t want to know. Read my reply to Liam above 😀
Very perceptive Editor, virtual is the operative word.
This is my favourite Easter hymn – Regina Caeli! This is Pope Benedict singing. I tried to find a video with the English translation but there are none sung in Gregorian chant, and I didn’t like the tunes – I found a translation on Wikipedia which I will put at the end of the video.
Regina caeli, laetare, alleluia,
Queen of Heaven rejoice, alleluia
Quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia,
The Son you merited to bear, alleluia
Resurrexit, sicut dixit, alleluia,
Has risen as he said, alleluia.
Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.
Pray to God for us, alleluia.
Happy Easter to all CT bloggers – Alleluia!
I have renewed the baptismal promises with my mother. She was expecting to be received into perfect communion with the Church during last night’s vigil. I had lying around a candle from a Candlemass a couple of years back, so we lit it in the dark of our living room, and prayed the litany from my missal, among other prayers. It was actually very nice. This holy week and Eastertide will certainly be remembered for a long time.
Miles Immaculatae,
That’s beautiful. How sad though about this happening during the lockdown. It just drives home the awfulness of the situation. I am praying especially for your mother today.
Miles Immaculatae,
That’s is, at once, wonderful and sad news about your mother’s pending reception into the Church. That will be a glorious event when it comes to pass. Please pass on the good wishes and prayers of all the bloggers here at Catholic Truth. You did the best you could in the circumstances – a lovely idea to conduct the renewal of your baptismal promises with your mother. Beautiful.
Wikipedia also says this, about the verse which follows on from the Regina – I didn’t think to include this in my first post, sorry. Also, I keep calling the Regina a hymn when it’s an antiphon:
Compline, as revised in 1969 after the Second Vatican Council, ends with the antiphon alone. In the earlier Roman Breviary and in recitation at Angelus time during Eastertide, the following versicle (℣) and response (℟) and the following prayer are added to the antiphon:
℣. Gaude et laetare, Virgo Maria, alleluia.
℟. Quia surrexit Dominus vere, alleluia.
Oremus.
Deus, qui per resurrectionem Filii tui Domini nostri Iesu Christi, mundum laetificare dignatus es: praesta, quaesumus, ut, per eius Genetricem Virginem Mariam, perpetuae capiamus gaudia vitae. Per Christum, Dominum nostrum. ℟. Amen.
Translation
℣. Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia.
℟. For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.
Let us pray.
O God, who have been pleased to gladden the world by the Resurrection of your Son our Lord Jesus Christ, grant, we pray, that through his Mother, the Virgin Mary, we may receive the joys of everlasting life. Through Christ our Lord. ℟. Amen.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regina_caeli
Happy Easter again to all CT bloggers!
Michaela,
Thank you for posting both the video of Pope Benedict singing the Regina Caeli and the translation of both the antiphon and prayer. I tried to find that same video on YouTube because I’ve used it before on Easter Sunday but couldn’t find it. Now I have it back and with a full translation as well! That’s NEXT year’s Easter Sunday introduction taken care of, thank you very much!
In case anyone hasn’t managed to tune in to a live-stream Mass today, the Mass at the SSPX church in Florida, USA will begin at or around 2.30pm – here is the direct link
Editor
It’s now 2.50pm and the Mass in Florida still hasn’t started. I think they’ve made a mistake and the real start time is 3pm. Just a suspicion!
I waited and it was really late, around 3pm or just after. Anyway, I have just finished watching.
To be honest, I was disappointed that it was outside and not in that beautiful church. I can’t imagine why they did that. There was no translation on the sidebar, which was another big miss.
I’m not a fan of all that chanting at the best of times, but on Easter Sunday without any organ or joyful music, it just wasn’t my cup of tea. Not even during Holy Communion distribution – they seem to have had a crowd there, so obviously they have different rules from us or are just not keeping them, I was hoping for Panis Angelicus or something like that during Communion but no – sorry, but this was very disappointing in my opinion. I wonder if the UK liturgies were any more uplifting?
The sermon was excellent, I must say I don’t think I’ve ever heard a better sermon on faith, and the priest really did make the Gospel meaningful in a way I’ve never experienced before. He was a very clear speaker and projected his voice, not relying on the mic as most speakers do. So, that was really exceptional.
I apologise for not being able to give a better report on my thoughts of the liturgy but don’t get the wrong idea – I’m still delighted that I managed to tune in to a traditional Mass, with a solid priest who preaches about the faith not himself LOL!
Happy Easter everyone.
Fidelis
I agree on all points.
I don’t think that Mass was outside the same chapel I’ve been tuning into the past weeks, I think it was somewhere else. The choir wasn’t nearly as good as the one in the chapel.
I think as things are progressing with these government shutdowns the SSPX is being forced to hold Masses outside, especially where incense is being used, so that might explain the outside Mass.
I agree entirely that while it is Holy Mass, it wasn’t as edifying as it would have been in a chapel with a proper choir and perhaps more joyful singing to reflect the glorious Feast.
The sermon was absolutely first class, the most edifying I’ve heard in a long time, and the priest’s Latin diction was perfect.
All in all, it was holy Mass and we’re grateful for it.
Athanasius,
Apologies, once again, for your comment going into the admin folder – there is absolutely no reason for it and I’ve been researching that and trying to fix it, in between doing some admin work on our website.
We’ve cleared out / edited some videos and will be posting some new videos as soon as possible. So, while I am boasting about taking some time off, I’m still working, worry not 😀
Fidelis
It seems that a large number of American states are allowing church services and trusting them to be extremely careful. I understand that very few, if any, Catholic churches have taken the opportunity.
Frankier,
That’s very sad about most Catholic parishes not remaining open when it’s possible to do so. Especially at Easter. How astonishing.
Fidelis,
I, too, participated in the Florida Mass and was likewise somewhat disappointed that it was outside, no sidebar translation, no organ and not really very uplifting in terms of the liturgy. You mention Panis Angelicus – I would have loved to have heard that sung during Communion and/or my other favourite Ecce Panis Angelorum. I wonder why nobody thinks of these uplifting hymns when planning the liturgy. It is a constant source of puzzlement to me. We’ve to go onto YouTube to look for such spiritual nourishment these days. I tried to find a male choir singing Ecce Panis Angelorum but the only one I could find sang it at about 2 words an hour, about as uplifting as an underground train. So, I selected this one to share, just to have it sung here on this blog on this day…
I agree that the sermon was exceptional.
One thing that made me smile, was the youngest of the servers – a lovely wee boy – whose cassock was miles too long for him. I can’t believe nobody thought of shortening it before the whole wide world saw him struggling to prevent himself from tripping over it.
However, noteworthy is the fact that during that first class sermon, all of the servers were listening closely – including that little one who had been a bit fidgety and preoccupied with trying to hitch up his cassock 😀
As you say, though, at least we had access to a traditional Mass and a sound sermon. And, as my mother (RIP) used to say about me, would you believe, when I wasn’t quite up to the mark (to put it mildly – mostly after sampling my awful cooking): “Och, they mean well…” 😀
Editor
I laughed at the wee boy in the long cassock as well, he looked like he was floating when he walked, couldn’t see any feet. God bless his wee cotton socks, they probably couldn’t find a cassock small enough for him.
Wishing everyone a Happy and Holy Easter.
Editor,
As you are having a well earned day off from every imaginable crisis, I thought to post the Remnant Newspaper’s article Covid 19 Globalism’s Perfect Storm.
https://www.remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4849-covid19-globalism-s-perfect-storm
Theresa Rose,
Thank you – I’ve visit the link when my day off is over. And since I’ve not really had a day off today, I’ll probably visit it on Tuesday 😀
If you think the Florida Mass could have been better, have a look at, or rather a listen to, this from Edinburgh. This needs to be taken down immediately and no more livestreams from Edinburgh put up until the sound issue has been resolved. It’s embarrassing.
I’m ashamed to say, I haven’t laughed as much in years! What a shame, really. The poor priest preaching not realising how it’s coming across. I wonder what he was saying.
That is a shame – I’m sorry for laughing but I couldn’t help seeing the funny side of it.
Margaret Mary
I understand why you found it funny, it brought a bit of a smile to my face as well, even though I know how solemn it’s supposed to be. The point is everyone who watches this will naturally laugh and that’s the last thing any of us wants for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. That’s why it must be taken down from Youtube if at all possible and no further livestreams posted till this sound issue is fully resolved.
Unfortunately, that is, indeed, embarrassing but not just because of the breakdown of the sound system.
There is at least one small server in the sanctuary who attends the Glasgow church of the Society, so presumably he had to be taken to Edinburgh by his family. I thought we were in lockdown, not permitted to travel…churches closed?
I wonder how it came to pass, then, that certain individuals and families were invited to attend this live-stream in Edinburgh. Puzzling.
I do have serious concerns about this live-streaming business, overall. This broadcast from Edinburgh confirms my fears that there is a danger of playing to the camera (one of the small servers was naturally looking towards the camera – children are children, after all) and I certainly do not want to be a member of a congregation where live-streaming becomes the norm, as I am guessing will now be the case. I don’t have enough designer clothes… (See what I mean? 😀 )
So, I’m sorry about the embarrassment to all concerned in the production of the above live-stream, but perhaps there’s a message being delivered therein, from on high…