Holy Week Reflection & News Update…

During Holy Week the blog is usually closed to comments. This year, due to the unusual circumstances in which we find ourselves, we’ve decided to leave the blog open, while encouraging everyone to spend less time blogging – the Catholic Truth team plan to do just that, in order to focus as fully as possible on the events of this Holy Week through spiritual reading, reflection and prayer. The various topic threads will remain open, but we won’t be posting any new topic threads. Instead, everyone is free to post any news updates here, if the topic is not already listed. So, whether it is a news update on the Coronavirus crisis or a specifically Church-related matter, this thread should serve the purpose.
We would ask bloggers to resist the temptation to continue any conversation which looks like ending in an unpleasant argument – this week should be a peaceful week, where we find time to think seriously about what our Saviour suffered in order to afford us the possibility of saving our souls from eternal misery in Hell. Any outbreak of animosity will force the administrator to take the necessary steps to restore peace. Hopefully, we will all be able to benefit from the religious and spiritual content posted, and any news updates will be understood to be for information and reasonable commentary only. Thank you everyone for your co-operation in this regard.
The first purpose of this thread, of course, is to allow us to reflect on the Passion and Death of Our Lord. Bloggers may post their own favourite reflections, poems, prayers and hymns to share, and since we are unable to attend the usual Church services, we may take advantage of the temporary provision of Live-Stream services here (UK) and/or here (USA)
We wish everyone a very peaceful and spiritually fruitful Holy Week.
This, Palm Sunday, (in case some of our non-Catholic readers do not know) is when we have the whole Gospel of the Passion of Our Lord read/chanted by the priest. I watched the Mass from Woking on the SSPX UK YouTube channel this morning, and followed the Gospel in English in my missal. This remark of Our Lord embedded itself in my mind, more than ever before: when one of his disciples (possibly the impetuous Peter) struck the servant of the High Priest with his sword,cutting off his ear, Our Lord rebuked him, saying: “Thinkest thou that I cannot ask My Father, and He will give me presently more than twelve legions of Angels?”
Brought home to me afresh that all of us ought to be more convinced of the power of prayer to bring an end to our current predicament, especially public prayer – a public statement to an unbelieving world that we know that God can bring an end to this suffering.
We have been considering the possibility of obtaining permission to organise a public rosary (I can’t believe I just wrote that!) so perhaps all of our bloggers and readers will join us in prayer for guidance on this – and pray to the Guardian Angels of all those in authority with whom we may have to “dialogue” to achieve our aim. I’ve heard of one young family who processed round their garden this morning, for Palm Sunday, using the prayers of the Blessing of the Palms from the missal, and finished with a Rosary at the statue of Our Lady in their garden. At one point, the sun shone brilliantly on the statue, noticeable enough to bring them some real consolation.
Then, this morning, my inbox brought me an email from a reader which included the following video plea from a young man, married with a family, who lives in the Diocese of Motherwell – he pleads with the Bishops of Scotland to re-open our churches. It makes very interesting listening.
https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.com%2FB%2FAY7tbUswVZbp_bEA8SaguO8IfWlDAXBARMmyLR8DdK3-iNn9v-mrF9i6%2F%24%7Bf%7D%3Fo%3DAjQ5BH7wuD8grXJvEuHfAIR71Q_kEKQMdqM0hwPRaQtB%26v%3D1%26x%3D3%26a%3DCAogcINvI32rYxkwbw0o0YBKpEEfVjljMZWq2ZiLzHgD3MESJxDmgcqdlC4Y5pHF8Z0uIgEAKggByAD_HehkcFIECH1pQ1oEqxfYug%26e%3D1588570704%26k%3D%24%7Buk%7D%26fl%3D%26r%3DE2B98B3F-4942-4FDF-B3D2-B4482D42C33D-1%26ckc%3Dcom.apple.largeattachment%26ckz%3DCF1A4F32-CF30-43C0-8CCF-2A79A12155A1%26p%3D46%26s%3D_6FiHic1RbrmM840x5VDCEfoNfo&uk=caZZzVcBOmQ_2MpcD2pt_g&f=VIDEO-2020-04-03-19-35-09.mp4&sz=67277440
I really liked that young man’s talk. It came straight from the heart.
There’s just one reservation – I wouldn’t like to have the bishops allow Holy Communion outside of Mass. That’s an exception for people who are really ill and can’t get to Mass, so the priest comes with Holy Communion to the homes of the sick, but I can’t see us going to a church and standing in a line to receive Holy Communion separate from the Mass. That doesn’t seem right. But I praise that young man for making that video – he has done well to let it be known in public that Catholics are not happy about having the sacraments kept from us. I hope the bishops listen to him.
I will be listening to the video hymn God of Mercy all through Holy Week – I love it and it helps me to reflect on the price which Jesus paid for our salvation.
I love the hymn in the intro, “God of Mercy” – it’s really beautiful, and so appropriate for Holy Week.
I planned to do more spiritual reading this Holy Week, so now I’m motivated to begin by reading through today’s Gospel slowly, to take everything in more. Jesus’s comment about his father sending legions of angels if he only asked him, hadn’t really particularly struck me before I read the intro to this thread, probably because of the lockdown.
This link is to an article by Peter Hitchens on the lockdown – he has been very opposed to it from the start, but now other voices are adding theirs to his, and I found this article very thought provoking.
I’m offering it in the spirit of the thread intro – not to cause argument, just for thought, and maybe we could all pray that what he thinks doesn’t happen as a result of us all being obedient to the government restrictions:
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/2020/04/peter-hitchens-the-deep-velvet-quiet-of-our-cities-is-as-terrifying-as-a-fire-bell-in-the-night.html#comments
Josephine,
That’s interesting about today’s Gospel because I’ve decided to try to read through the Gospels during Holy Week. I should have been doing this through Lent but I wasn’t consistent, so I’m on a roll to get some solid spiritual reading done this week. Maybe I’ll get some deeper thoughts on the Coronavirus crisis than I’ve had so far!
The Hitchens article is very interesting, and I found lots of the comments underneath the article, also interesting. I think it’s good that we have independent thinkers like Peter Hitchens speaking out. He is unfazed by opposition, I remember him once speaking on a TV show discussing some moral issue and he was last to speak. All he said was that it was the Ten Commandments not the Ten Suggestions! LOL! That took the wind out of everyone’s sails!
The Pope sends a message to all the faithful for Holy Week
I also love the God of Mercy and Compassion hymn – it’s always been one of my favourites.
I also love O Come and Mourn with me Awhile, but I don’t think it’s on YouTube. These hymns do raise our minds and hearts to God, as all prayer should do.
This is a very strange Holy Week without church services – it’s ok to have them on the internet but it’s not at all the same as being there in person.
I’m not trying to be controversial, I just came across this video of Nigel Farage on the subject of the lockdown and I thought I’d post it for bloggers’ interest – not to start an argument, LOL! It just gives us food for thought, IMHO.
I watched the Palm Sunday Mass from our SSPX church in Edinburgh which was at 11am.