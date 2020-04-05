Holy Week Reflection & News Update…

Comment:

During Holy Week the blog is usually closed to comments. This year, due to the unusual circumstances in which we find ourselves, we’ve decided to leave the blog open, while encouraging everyone to spend less time blogging – the Catholic Truth team plan to do just that, in order to focus as fully as possible on the events of this Holy Week through spiritual reading, reflection and prayer. The various topic threads will remain open, but we won’t be posting any new topic threads. Instead, everyone is free to post any news updates here, if the topic is not already listed. So, whether it is a news update on the Coronavirus crisis or a specifically Church-related matter, this thread should serve the purpose.

We would ask bloggers to resist the temptation to continue any conversation which looks like ending in an unpleasant argument – this week should be a peaceful week, where we find time to think seriously about what our Saviour suffered in order to afford us the possibility of saving our souls from eternal misery in Hell. Any outbreak of animosity will force the administrator to take the necessary steps to restore peace. Hopefully, we will all be able to benefit from the religious and spiritual content posted, and any news updates will be understood to be for information and reasonable commentary only. Thank you everyone for your co-operation in this regard.

The first purpose of this thread, of course, is to allow us to reflect on the Passion and Death of Our Lord. Bloggers may post their own favourite reflections, poems, prayers and hymns to share, and since we are unable to attend the usual Church services, we may take advantage of the temporary provision of Live-Stream services here (UK) and/or here (USA)

We wish everyone a very peaceful and spiritually fruitful Holy Week.