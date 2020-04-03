Pope Francis: I’m Not The Vicar of Christ or Successor of the Apostles!

Pope Francis drops ‘Vicar of Christ’ title in Vatican yearbook
The title ‘Vicar of Jesus Christ’ stems from Holy Scripture where Jesus grants St. Peter the power of the keys in the Church
April 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a surprise move, Pope Francis has dropped the historic and essential title “Vicar of Christ” from the 2020 Pontifical Yearbook, the Holy See’s annual directory, relegating the title to a footnote, calling it a “historical title.”
While previous yearbooks listed the title “Vicar of Christ” and the name of the reigning Pope under that title, this year’s annual directory simply lists the name “Jorge Mario Bergoglio,” the name of the man who became Pope Francis in 2013.
Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, called the change “theological barbarism.”
As the German Rome Correspondent, Guido Horst, reported today for the newspaper Die Tagespost, this new entry has astonished well-informed Vatican experts. He writes that this year’s Annuario Pontificio has “banned” the Pope’s title ‘Vicar of Christ,’ making it a “historical title” that now belongs to a footnote.
The Annuario Pontificio is published every year. It updates statistical data concerning the Catholic Church. Usually, the presentation of the members of the Church’s hierarchy – College of Cardinals, bishops of the world and the Vatican’s dicasteries – starts with the Roman Pontiff, under the title “Vicar of Jesus Christ” (“Vicario di Gesù Cristo”). Then follow the additional titles of the Pope, all of which carry a “different or even no dogmatic significance” as does the first title, according to Horst. These are: Successor of the Prince of the Apostles, Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church, Primate of Italy, Archbishop and Metropolitan of the Roman province, Sovereign of the State of the Vatican City, and Servant of the Servants of God.
The title “Vicar of Jesus Christ,” however, “stems from Holy Scripture, in which Jesus has granted St. Peter the power of the keys in the Church,” Ar these additional titles, there usually then would come the name of the current pontiff, a short biography of him, as well as the dates of his election and inauguration.
However, the new entry about the Pope starts now – instead of the title “Vicar of Jesus Christ” – with the following title: “Jorge Mario Bergoglio.” This title is followed by a short biography and the dates of his election and inauguration. Finally – and this after a line indicating that the “footnotes” (in the words of Guido Horst) are now coming – there come, under the subtitle “historical titles”: Vicar of Jesus Christ, Successor of the Prince of the Apostles, Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church, Primate of Italy, Archbishop and Metropolitan of the Roman province, Sovereign of the State of the Vatican City, and Servant of the Servants of God.
According to Horst, such a change of the presentation of the Roman Pontiff in the Annuario Pontificio “could only have happened upon request by Francis himself.”
In comments to the Tagespost, Cardinal Gerhard Müller points out that in the new presentations of the titles of the Pope, there are mixed together titles with dogmatic significance with those that do not bear such weight and who have a historical background (such as “Sovereign of the State of the Vatican City”).
The German cardinal goes on to speak about the “embarrassment” that the Annuario Pontificio has “demeaned essential elements of the Catholic teaching on the primacy [of the Pope] as mere historical appendix.” He insisted that it is “a theological barbarism to demean as historical burden the titles of the Pope ‘Successor of Peter, Representative of Christ, and visible head of the entire Church.’” He stated that the bishops, as successors of the Apostles, “together with the ‘Successor of Peter, Representative of Christ, and visible head of the entire Church, rule the house of the Living God.” (Lumen gentium 18)
“No Pope or Ecumenical Council,” the German prelate continued, “could, with reference to their highest authority over the Church, do away with the primacy, the episcopacy, or the Sacraments, or to re-interpret them in their essence.”
A commentator quoted by Guido Horst noted that the change in the yearbook denotes a “defective understanding of the office,” pointing out that important titles such as “Successor of the Prince of the Apostles” have also been downgraded as mere historical titles.
Professor Armin Schwibach, the Rome Correspondent for the Austrian website Kath.net, commented on Twitter: “It seems that they continue to dismantle everything.”
In 2006, Pope Benedict made a change to the usual presentation of the Roman Pontiff in the Annuario Pontificio when removing altogether the papal title “Patriarch of the West.” At the time, this decision was interpreted as an act of “evidently hoping to eliminate one possible obstacle to ecumenical progress with the Orthodox world.” Source – Lifesitenews
Comment:
As the final paragraph reveals, the shedding of the titles indicating papal authority, has its roots in ecumenism. These top churchmen don’t seem to get it. Nothing they can do – from destroying the Mass to make it acceptable to Protestants, to chucking out papal titles – will bring about Christian unity. Christ bequeathed unity on His Church from the beginning, when He prayed: “That they all may be one, as Thou Father in me, and I in thee; that they also may be one in us; that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.” (John 17:21)
Any “dialogue”, therefore, with our separated brothers and sisters (or should that be “sisters and brothers” 😀 ) must take the tried and tested missionary form of inviting them to return to the Church founded by Christ. If Pope Francis can’t see that, and instead continues on the senseless path of trying to destroy what is left of Catholicism, we can only reflect on those sobering words of St Paul: “God will not be mocked.” (Galatians 6:7)
TBH I think we have a bit more to worry about in the current climate than what the Pope wants to call himself!!!!
Charles McCusker,
It’s not about what Pope Francis wants to call himself. You want to hear what I call him, LOL! It’s about revealing his own lack of belief in the supremacy of the papal office, his standing as Successor of the Prince of the Apostles and the Vicar of Christ, all titles which means that he holds the authority of Christ himself to rule the Church. Obviously, he doesn’t believe that.
I imagine that you’re not alone among Catholics who don’t realise the significance, though. TBH that is really no surprise, it’s not been taught for over 50 years, so not really your fault.
Charles McCusker,
“People are dying in their millions…”
What are they dying of and why isn’t this killer being talked about on TV? The Coronavirus has killed approximately 54,000 worldwide from over 1 million infections, less deaths even than the 2016/17 flu season in the UK which killed 80,000.
Are you referring to some other pandemic that the rest of us are unaware of?
Frankier,
Don’t let’s go down that road. Who was it said “when they go low, we go high”… O, yes, Hillary Clinton. Scrub that!
You’ll get my drift.
Now, tell us what you think about having a pope who is not the Vicar of Christ or the Successor of the Prince of the Apostles? Makes a change, eh?
Just think of it – a new papal office, to join the new Mass, new catechism, new rosary, new synodal church, blah blah…
Charles
If you understood the Church and your faith in the supernatural way that you should then I very much doubt that you would have made such a flippant comment.
To remove the title “Vicar of Christ” as prefix to the reiging Pontiff is like removing “Our Saviour” as postfix to Jesus Christ Himself, relegating that supreme title to the place of historical footnote. You have no conception of how sinister and iniquitous this deliberate obliteration of title actually is, it’s straight from Hell!
The power of the Keys was given directly to Peter and his successors in the papacy, that’s why he bears the title “Vicar of Christ”. The Protestants have always opposed this God-given power and authority and it will please them no end to read that their counterparts in the Catholic Church, those faithless infiltrators, now agree with them, more or less now denying that the Pope is anything other than the first of the bishops, the Bishop of Rome. He is a lot more than that!
I am here reminded of the Encyclical of Pope St. Pius X, Pascendi, in which he spoke of the sophisms by which the Modernists in the Church dispense their poison through her very veins, the more deadly because they know her more intimately. To paraphrase from memory: “There is not a single element of the Catholic religion that they do not attack, nothing that they do not seek to undermine”.
This is what Modernists do, they chip away at every aspect of our faith; the Mass, the Sacraments, the Catechism, the authority of the Supreme Pontiff, the dignity of the clergy and the hierarchy, etc., all is reduced to a natural level to obscure the supernatural reality of the Church. And we all know who the followers of naturalism are, they are Freemasons and Communists.
The Coronavirus is a walk in the park in comparison with the disease these people are spreading through the veins of the Mystical Body.
Pope Francis must be aware of this change. If so, assuming he approves of it, then we really should be concerned that such a man sits upon the Chair of Peter in our time. He definitely needs prayers, lots and lots of them.
Charles
He is a disgrace to the clergy, the Jesuits and the Holy See. Resign already.
I perused the comments under the original article until I arrived at one that said “Or, he’s admitting to something.” I’m afraid this latest self-destructive, Church-destroying subterfuge by the Pope will only result in more blogosphere furor over whether he is a real Pope, Benedict is still Pope, etc. etc. etc.
Or, as Yul Brynner once put it:
But I thought this comment was especially helpful, from someone named “Bronx61” … must be a very smart person since he – or she – shares my birthplace… 🙂
“Sorry, Your Holiness, that you were once named “Jorge Mario Bergoglio” is the “historical’ relic, not the sacred title Vicar of Christ. St. Peter was chosen as the Vicar of Christ in Mt. 16:18, when Jesus named him the Rock on which the Church of Christ is anchored.
When you took the name “Pope Francis” — not when you were baptized “Jorge Mario” back in the day — you became the Successor of Peter as “Prince of the Apostles” — a title you still openly claim — precisely because as Pope you are also Vicar of Christ. You cannot be either Pope or Prince of the Apostles or Vicar of Christ. If you are the one then you must also be the other, otherwise you are none of the above. All three go together as a timeless, scripturally-based reality; indeed, of the three, Vicar of Christ is the most important, it is the Rock-of-the-Rock, if you will, the one title on which the others depend. So, Your Holiness,you cannot cease to be the Vicar of Christ and yet still remain Pope Francis, Successor of Peter, Prince of Apostles. For unless you represent Christ the Head on what is your papal authority over His Church based?”
RCA Victor,
Excellent comment. You should plagiarise more often 😀 Kidding!
On this malicious strategy of making his title a footnote, it strikes me that Francis’ M.O. seems to favor that surreptitious approach to confusion. It was a footnote in Amoria Laetitia that did the most damage to the Sacrament of Marriage, after all, and I seem to recall that Francis’ response to one of his cabal’s concerns about contradicting Church teaching was to joke that he would put it in a footnote!
RCA Victor,
