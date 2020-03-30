Coronavirus Requires One World Government – Cat Out Of Bag?

From Lifesitenews…

March 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― A former British Prime Minister has called for the creation of a global government to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.



Gordon Brown, who was both Prime Minister and leader of Britain’s left-wing Labour Party from 2007 until 2010, told British media that the world government he proposed would address the medical and financial crises caused by COVID-19. It would direct efforts to find a vaccine for the virus, organize its production and purchase, and stop profiteers. It would also direct the response of the central banks, protect emerging world markets, and “agree a joint approach to the use of government spending to boost growth.”



The Guardian reported that Brown would have liked the U.N. Security Council to have been invited to an emergency online meeting of the G20 countries today. The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, is tackling the issue of the novel coronavirus.

“This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” Brown said.

“There has to be a coordinated global response.”

During the world-wide financial crisis of 2008, then-Prime Minister Brown convinced “other global leaders of the need to bail out the banks,” the Guardian reported. He then hosted the G20 countries at a summit in London, “which came up with a $1.1 trillion rescue package.”

Contemplating the emerging financial crisis, Brown believes that there should be advocacy for the emerging world markets within the G20 countries through his proposed global taskforce.

“We need some sort of working executive,” he said.

“If I were doing it again, I would make the G20 a broader organization because in the current circumstances you need to listen to the countries that are most affected, the countries that are making a difference and countries where there is the potential for a massive number of people to be affected – such as those in Africa.”

He said also that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund need, as the Guardian paraphrased, “an increase to their financial firepower to cope with the impact of the [coronavirus] crisis impact on low- and middle-income countries.”

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, and a founding member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), took issue with the former Labour Prime Minister’s advocacy for a world government.

“Gordon Brown doesn’t get it,” he tweeted this morning. “Globalisation is the cause of our problems, not our saviour.”

But English Catholic writer Laurence England found Brown’s advocacy more disturbing than naive.

“Gordon Brown does get it,” he tweeted in response. “The One World Government is about sheer power over populaces, not about helping people. They want a world of slaves. He was a key Bilderberg attendee.”

The Bilderberg meetings have been used as a forum for world elites since 1954 to further their vision for the world. Attendees are free to use information from the discussions. No one is allowed to reveal who said what.

Other high-profile individuals who have participated in the Bilderberg meeting include elites such as David Rockefeller, Bill Gates, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Tony Blair, Emma Bonino, and Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

According to its own literature, the purpose of the annual Bilderberg Meeting is to “foster dialogue between Europe and North America.”

At the 2009 London Summit for the G20, Brown said, “I think the new world order is emerging, and with it the foundations of a new and progressive era of international cooperation.” Source – Lifesitenews…

Comment:

I’ve been in conversations all day with people who are completely awestruck by what is going on right now, aware that in the entire history of the world this is the first time that every country has been shut down; even churches have followed Government instructions to close their doors. This is truly historical. Each conversation took the same route, which led to the same conclusion: that what is going on is not just out of the ordinary but is truly diabolical. The sudden removal of personal liberties, the readiness of the population to subject ourselves to police surveillance, fines for going out for a walk twice in the same day instead of adhering to the permitted one walk per day, with some even facing jail for such temerity. Now we have the former Prime Minister of the UK perhaps letting the cat out of the bag: is the stuff of conspiracy theories – that there is a plot to bring about One World Government, effectively a worldwide Police State – proving to be no theory, but a reality about to descend upon us?

We already know that the Fatima prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes, notably Our Lady’s warning of a diabolical disorientation to come in the world and in the Church: we have known that for a long time now. Everything we’ve witnessed in recent years has been building up to where we are right now. For, it’s not just the Coronavirus and Government responses to it, that is unprecedented. There’s more. For the first time in history, behaviours hitherto condemned as evil – the murder of the unborn child, same-sex unions – have been elevated to something desirable, something to be legalised and promoted. That’s quite a turnaround – or, more precisely, an overturning of God’s Moral Law. There had to be a day of reckoning some day. And there is a sense – even among those who know nothing about Fatima – that we are experiencing something of that reckoning now. But this is just the beginning. There’s more to come – that is certain. And a One World Government just might be the next stage. God is making His Presence felt – that’s for sure. We have abused the freedom He gave us – for remember, God gave us free will only so that we would choose HIM and His Law, religious and moral. The “right” to reject Him, to choose evil wasn’t part of the deal.

So, what about Gordon Brown – has he let the cat out of the bag? “For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places.”

(St Paul: Ephesians 6:12)