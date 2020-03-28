Notice… SSPX – Live-Stream Masses

From the Society of St Pius X (SSPX – US District)
Liturgy: Passion Sunday – They Took up Stones to Cast at Him
“We are not unaware,” says St. Leo, “that among all Christian celebrations the mystery of the Pasch holds the first place. Our manner of living throughout the whole year, by reforming our ways, ought to give us the dispositions for keeping it worthily and in a fitting manner.
Please pray daily this week after your Rosary the Memorare!
REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.
Live Stream Mass & Interview on the Liturgy of Holy Week
Mass Live Stream: Please follow this playlist on YouTube, and set a reminder to be notified when each Mass starts. The playlist will be continually updated. The videos will also be available to watch at a later time on the same playlist.
Audio Recordings, Sermons, Talks: In this unprecedented time, faithful are invited to participate spiritually with our priests each day. Our priests will be providing audio reflections, sermons, and lectures: Subscribe via SSPX Podcast
The SSPX Great Britain YouTube channel will broadcast Mass tomorrow from St Michael’s School chapel at 8.50am. Please remember clocks go forward one hour tonight.
Vianney,
The USA times are better. Past two in the afternoon is easier than 8.50am when you have a family. And how are we to know that, anyway? The UK SSPX doesn’t seem to be too well organised, IMHO.
Michaela,
“How are we to know that, anyway?”
If we’d have known, you’d have known: I haven’t been told about the live-streamed Mass from St Michael’s school, although I did look at the new YouTube channel to see if any notice had been posted. We would have advertised the Mass happily, so thanks to Vianney for the information. I presume bloggers may access the YouTube channel by clicking on the video posted in the “Please Subscribe to the SSPX Channel” thread – link on sidebar. If not, if there is a different link, perhaps Vianney would post it here.
As you say, though, the afternoon time from the USA is helpful to families.
Editor,
Here is the link,
/www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKWgHLZxKCmIIRmok8tNuw?fbclid=IwAR1q8JnEyzvlLDiTdU-uSutdHs0FaO8O85C23pIIeqe5aDES58XFy0n5gSI
I hope that opens. If all else fails, if you go on to YouTube and search SSPX Great Britain it will come up.
Vianney,
That isn’t coming through as a link, although when I copied and pasted it into my browser, it did take me through to the new YouTube channel. I copied it from there, so hope this works.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKWgHLZxKCmIIRmok8tNuw?fbclid=IwAR1q8JnEyzvlLDiTdU-uSutdHs0FaO8O85C23pIIeqe5aDES58XFy0n5gSI
Doesn’t look like it’s linked, so people will just have to copy and paste the link into their browsers. Sorry, folks. It’s one of those mysteries of technology which are more difficult to comprehend that any Mystery of Faith 😀
Oops! I see that it has linked. A real puzzle.
Michaela,
When I told a friend about the Mass from St Michaels he said he had been going to watch the American one with his family but wouldn’t bother now adding “the earlier the better.” So it will suit some people.
I think the UK SSPX is bit like the UK as whole, it’s always at the coo’s tail as a friend said.
Vianney,
True. There’s no excuse for missing Mass this week – there’s one in England which we can attend and one in the USA.
And the problem is? 😀
I do find it amusing that some people think the afternoon is better for families. My young children are up before 7am so a 9am Mass is perfect, especially when you don’t have to leave home!
By the afternoon, someone will have been fighting, someone sent to bed and someone crying because they haven’t got their own way !
Petrus,
If I may say so, you don’t know my circumstances, just as I do not know yours. You just might be less amused if you knew my family circumstances. I wish you a peaceful Holy Week when it comes.
Please pray for me.
I agree that 8.50am is far too early for many people, especially as we lose one hour with the clocks going forward. I could understand this more if the priests were running around the country as usual trying to fit Masses in everywhere, but they’re in isolation like the rest of us right now and could therefore make the Mass times a little later.
No big deal, I suppose, most will probably just follow the US livestream later in the day.