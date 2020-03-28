Notice… SSPX – Live-Stream Masses

From the Society of St Pius X (SSPX – US District)

Liturgy: Passion Sunday – They Took up Stones to Cast at Him

“We are not unaware,” says St. Leo, “that among all Christian celebrations the mystery of the Pasch holds the first place. Our manner of living throughout the whole year, by reforming our ways, ought to give us the dispositions for keeping it worthily and in a fitting manner.

Please pray daily this week after your Rosary the Memorare!

REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

Live Stream Mass & Interview on the Liturgy of Holy Week

